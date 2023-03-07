Everton striker Neal Maupay has been a "total disaster" at Goodison Park, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The Frenchman joined the Toffees from Brighton last summer but has really struggled at his new club.

Everton news — Neal Maupay

Maupay has found goals hard to come by this season, scoring just one in 19 Premier League outings so far, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old still has the backing of his manager Sean Dyche.

"Neal is doing the right things at the minute," the Toffees boss recently told the Liverpool Echo and other outlets.

"He keeps getting in the box and finding chances, and it’s not easy just to find chances in the Premier League. So they will go in."

What has Paul Brown said about Neal Maupay and Everton?

Brown thinks Maupay's transfer to Everton hasn't worked out for either party.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Maupay's Everton career so far has been a total disaster, really, from his point of view and the club's. He's scored one goal from his last 46 shots, apparently, in the Premier League, which is absolutely woeful.

"When they signed him, it looked like quite a smart signing. He was someone that you'd expect to score in double figures every year, coming from a club that had done pretty well. He had a bit of spikiness about him, which is what they needed when Richarlison left, but he's not at all what they need."

Why has Neal Maupay underperformed at Everton this season?

In Maupay's defence, Everton as a whole have really struggled in the current campaign and when that happens, it's never easy for a striker.

Maupay wasn't exactly putting up Erling Haaland numbers during his Brighton days, but he still proved to be quite a useful asset at the Amex Stadium.

In his first season for the Seagulls, he scored 10 goals in 37 Premier League appearances before following that up with eight the next campaign and another eight the one after that (also via Transfermarkt).

If he can get back to that sort of level again, it could make a big difference for a side battling relegation.

Without a doubt, so far, it just hasn't worked out for Maupay at Goodison Park. However, looking at the above, it's not far-fetched that a Premier League outfit were willing to offer £15m for his services, the final fee Everton paid, according to BBC Sport.

Maupay is a decent striker at this level and still has time to be the Toffees' hero as they look to beat the drop this term.