Highlights Everton and Wolves keen on Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

Broja snubbed by Chelsea in pre-season and is set to hold talks with Enzo Maresca.

Everton eyeing also eyeing Moroccan midfielder Amir Richardson, while Tottenham are also interested in his signature.

Everton are interested in Chelsea striker Armando Broja with the Albanian set to hold talks with boss Enzo Maresca over his future, per MailOnline, who have also revealed that Wolverhampton Wanderers are, too, monitoring the 22-year-old’s situation.

After spending the second half of last campaign on loan at Fulham, where he racked up just 81 minutes of action, Slough-born Broja has returned to Stamford Bridge in a similar position: unwanted by the management team, irrespective of who's at the helm.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Ben Chilwell (64), Renato Veiga (38) and Angelo Gabriel (63) racked up less pre-season minutes than Broja (72) for Chelsea.

Recently, the 23-cap Albania international was left out of the Blues pre-season squad that lost 2-1 to Real Madrid, despite not being burdened by injury, with the likes of youngster Marc Guiu and Christopher Nkunku ahead of him in the pecking order.

Everton and Wolves Battle for Broja

The former may need to sell Calvert-Lewin

Close

Quizzed as to why Broja, who’s netted a paltry three goals in 38 senior Chelsea outings, was snubbed from their pre-season clash with Carlo Ancelotti’s side, Maresca remained rather coy.

“It was just a decision. He was not injured, luckily for him and for us. We will see what happens.”

Per MailOnline, Premier League duo Everton and Wolves are keeping tabs on Broja’s situation ahead of an all-important decision over where his future lies. The report states that Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s sale could free up space for the Cobham graduate.

Back in early July, Sean Dyche’s side emerged as ‘strong contenders’ for Broja’s signature, per The Guardian, as it became more likely that he would be leaving Stamford Bridge over the summer months. The Toffees’ acquisition of Beto last summer has also not pulled up any trees and, as such, they are looking at Broja to provide some experience at the top level.

Broja - Senior Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Chelsea 38 3 1 0/0 Southampton 38 9 0 2/0 Vitesse Arnhem 34 11 3 2/0 Fulham 8 0 1 0/0

Given that Gary O’ Neil’s Wolves operated without an out-and-out striker last season, on the back of Raul Jimenez’s departure, it makes sense that they’d be in for Broja, who has four years to run on his Stamford Bridge contract.

Jorgen Strand Larsen, who is expected to lead the Molineux line in 2024/25, was recently brought in on a season-long loan, but his lack of experience at the top level could prove detrimental - hence their interest in Broja.

Amir Richardson Eyed by Everton Chiefs

Tottenham also interested in his signature

As well as a new centre forward, Amadou Onana’s recent adieu has prompted the Merseyside-based outfit to scour the market for a new central midfielder – and Stade de Reims and Morocco star Amir Richardson has emerged as a potential option.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Everton are among those who have ‘positioned themselves’ in the race for the 22-year-old’s services this summer. The report does state, however, that other clubs have already lodged offers for him.

Related Everton Now Eyeing Reims Midfielder Amir Richardson Everton are now eyeing Reims midfielder Amir Richardson, alongside a host of other clubs.

Of those in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur are exploring a prospective move for the left-footed defensive midfielder, per Foot Mercato. After impressing at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Nice-born Richardson is becoming highly sought-after.

What’s enticing about a move for the 6ft 5in midfielder is that his Ligue 1 employers are demanding just £10 million for his signature, which is a fraction of what Everton received for the aforementioned Onana.

All statistics per Transfemarkt - correct as of 08/08/2024