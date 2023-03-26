Everton star Dele Alli has played his last game for the Toffees, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The attacking midfielder is currently on loan at Beşiktaş and Brown isn't expecting him to return to the first-team set-up at Goodison Park.

Everton news — Dele Alli

Alli looks set to at least come back to Everton this summer, with Beşiktaş unlikely to sign him permanently.

The 26-year-old's loan at Vodafone Park hasn't gone to plan and it's even been suggested that it could be cut short.

According to Turkish outlet Hurriyet, Alli is ready to have his loan deal terminated if Beşiktaş are happy to pay him off.

The contract he initially signed when he moved from Tottenham to Everton last year is worth £100,000 a week, as per Spotrac.

What has Paul Brown said about Dele Alli's Everton future?

Brown doubts Alli will play for Everton again.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I don't honestly think that Dele Alli's a huge problem for Everton. The problem for them is when he comes back and what they do with him then.

"The deal with Spurs was a very good deal for Everton. The problem is that he's only a few games away from triggering another big chunk of the transfer fee, so I think it's incredibly unlikely we ever actually see Dele Alli play for Everton again. I think he's made his last appearance."

What next for Dele Alli?

It hasn't worked out for Alli at Everton, hence his move to Beşiktaş, which has also turned into a bit of a disaster.

He's only registered three goals in Turkey, while he failed to net at all for his parent club last season, as per Transfermarkt.

All things considered, Alli is probably at a stage now where he may need to drop down a division. He's found it really hard in the Premier League recently and given his struggles at Everton, it's difficult to imagine too many top-flight teams coming in for him in the summer.

The England international needs another reset — maybe in the Championship — in a bid to resurrect his career.

With a new manager in Sean Dyche in charge at Everton, perhaps he could get his fresh start there. It seems unlikely, though, as you suspect that the Toffees won't want to keep paying £100,000 a week to someone who's yet to deliver and isn't showing any signs that suggest he's close to returning to his best.