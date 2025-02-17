Everton boss David Moyes will want to add to his squad ahead of the summer transfer window, when the Toffees move into their new Bramley-Moore Dock home for the start of the next campaign - and he could bring in a lesser-known starlet in Rotherham United prodigy Harrison Duncan, according to reports.

The Scot signed Charly Alcaraz as the first addition of his second spell at Goodison Park, and the former Southampton man has burst into life with a goal in just his third game for the Toffees to fire them up to 14th in the Premier League table. But Moyes will want more in the summer under new owners The Friedkin Group, and Duncan has been posed as a potential incoming.

Report: Everton 'Want to Win' Harrison Duncan Chase

The Rotherham United starlet has turned heads with his recent performances

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

The report by Alan Nixon states that Everton plan to win the chase for Duncan from Rotherham in the summer transfer window. Duncan was on the bench for Rotherham's 0-0 draw away at Blackpool last Tuesday, and started an EFL Trophy game against Newcastle United's youngsters earlier in the season.

Everton are keen to have a 'close look' at the young defender, and may ask Rotherham if he can spend some time with them, given that he's in the same mould as John Stones, who also moved to Goodison Park as a youngster.

Duncan has a superb record at youth level, scoring 11 goals from centre-back this season - and the Millers' number 39 could be on his way to Merseyside in the meantime, having been dubbed as 'outstanding' by current boss Steve Evans.

The England star came from a similar background to Duncan

Everton have had success buying young centre-backs in the past from the Football League. Notably, Stones is the main name, having joined from fellow Yorkshire outfit Barnsley aged 18, and having featured in 95 games for the Toffees, he subsequently moved to Manchester City for £47.5million, winning the treble and six Premier League trophies in that time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: John Stones made his England debut just a year after joining Everton.

However, there have also been other success stories. Jarrad Branthwaite is another youngster who signed from Carlisle United back in January 2020 when he was just 17 - and he's since gone on to become a first-team mainstay at Goodison Park, earning an England cap in the process.

Phil Jagielka, Joleon Lescott, Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey are other centre-backs that the Toffees have signed from further down the footballing pyramid in years gone by, and they'll be hoping that Duncan can follow suit.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 17-02-25.

