Everton are keen on strengthening their squad before the transfer deadline and are hoping to make at least three additions before the window shuts, according to Football Insider.

It has been another season of battling relegation for Everton, who sit 16th in the Premier League at the time of writing. Earlier this month, the Toffees parted ways with Sean Dyche and replaced him with former boss David Moyes.

The club are now under new ownership too, but are yet to make a signing in the winter window. However, they are looking to make a late push in the window to bolster their squad according to reports.

Everton want three additions

Trio of Chelsea players could potentially move to Goodison

Loanee Armando Broja has struggled for minutes this season, with the striker having been battling injuries for the last few months. There are ongoing discussions with Chelsea regarding a return to Stamford Bridge for the striker and in return, another player moving to Merseyside on loan.

Exiled left-back Ben Chilwell and midfielders Carney Chukwuemeka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall have all been named as potential targets for Everton, who would benefit from the addition of any one of that trio. Still waiting for complete confidence regarding their finances, it appears that the Toffees would be more inclined to sign players on loan rather than permanently.

Chilwell has displayed a brilliant level of ability, both for Chelsea and his previous club, Leicester. He has struggled for fitness in recent years, however, and under manager Enzo Maresca, Chilwell has scarcely gotten a sniff at first-team football, making a departure likely if an interested party can be found.

Ben Chilwell 24/25 Stats Competition Appearances Minutes Played Premier League 0 0' Conference League 0 0' FA Cup 0 0' League Cup 1 45'

Chukwuemeka and Dewsbury-Hall are two other Blues players that have barely featured this season, making a potential departure on loan understandable. For Chukwuemeka particularly, a loan would offer him the chance to gain some consistent minutes in the Premier League, which could prove crucial for his development.

Everton may also target a striker, both due to Beto’s poor form and Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s latest injury. Regardless of who they push for, it is clear that the Toffees plan on reinforcing their team in order to further pull away from the drop zone.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 29/01/2025)