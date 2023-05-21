Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is a world-class option to pick from, journalist Paul Brown suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Pickford has come under heavy scrutiny at times for his performances this season, but Brown maintains he is one of the best between the sticks in the world.

Everton latest news - Jordan Pickford

It's been a mixed season for Pickford at Everton. Despite playing a key role during England's run to the World Cup quarter-finals, the ex-Sunderland shot-stopper is part of an Everton side fighting for their life towards the bottom of the Premier League table.

However, Pickford has been able to prove his worth for the Merseyside outfit, with the North-East born star having averaged a WhoScored rating of 6.69 this season.

Of the players who have featured in more than six league games this season, Pickford - who pockets a reported £100,000 per week - ranks among the top five performers, indicating his importance to the Goodison Gang.

As such, he was rewarded for his efforts with a new long-term contract, which could take his stay with the club up until the summer of 2027.

A decision that had left many scratching their heads, especially given Everton's current predicament towards the bottom of the table.

Reports of a move away from Goodison had started to circulate prior to the 29-year-old's extension, with Tottenham Hotspur mooted as a potential buyer (The Sun).

But with full focus fixed on keeping Everton in the league, there are some suggestions he could be the key to staying up.

What has Paul Brown said about Pickford at Everton?

When asked about what role Pickford can play during Everton's crucial final two matches, journalist Brown told GIVEMESPORT that he's among Sean Dyche's most important players.

On Pickford, Brown said: "I think what winds people like Roy Keane up is sometimes people accuse him of having the wrong attitude. I think he looks a bit too casual and a bit too much like he's joking around for some people.

"But if you look at what he actually does on the pitch, I think he has several talents that are absolutely world-class. With his feet, his distribution and his long-range passing, he is a world-class goalkeeper. That is a fact.”

How has Pickford performed this season?

As mentioned, Pickford has been one of Everton's best performers this season, even if critics have shrugged off his contributions.

While his tally of 56 goals conceded is somewhat high, Pickford does boast an impressive save percentage of 68% in the Premier League this term.

Granted, there are a number of stronger goalkeepers than the Englishman in the division, but without Pickford's efforts, Everton may have found themselves in an even dicier position.

The question now is whether Everton will be able to keep hold of him in the summer, especially with some big clubs already starting to show an interest.