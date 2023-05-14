Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a "world class" option for manager Sean Dyche to pick from in the final weeks of the season, journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT.

Calvert-Lewin has endured a troublesome campaign at Goodison Park, but having recovered from his latest injury woes, the English striker is fit and firing ahead of the run-in.

Everton latest news - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Back to his dominative self during Everton's 5-1 blitz against Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday, Calvert-Lewin displayed the quality that had earned him the tag as one of the Premier League's best strikers in recent years.

It's safe to say his reputation had taken a beating in the months and weeks leading up to the Brighton game, not least during Everton's trip to Leicester City the week prior, when Calvert-Lewin failed to score into an open net from less than five yards out.

Shaking off the troubles from seven days earlier, the Sheffield-born striker led the line perfectly for the Toffees on the south coast, as Dyche's side waltzed their way to a crucial three points.

Finishing the day with an 8.2 rating from Fotmob, even though Calvert-Lewin didn't find the back of the net, his performance was heralded by former players and pundits alike.

Ally McCoist dubbed his showing as "unplayable", whereas former Everton frontman Kevin Campbell believes Calvert-Lewin will be the "key" to their survival hopes (TalkSport via The Athletic).

What has Paul Brown said about Calvert-Lewin?

Impressed by his performance, journalist Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I think anyone who wrote him off or described him as someone with no heart or passion for the club has been made to look pretty foolish now.

"I genuinely think there is a world class striker there in Calvert Lewin and that is why clubs like Arsenal have been tracking him for so long.”

What next for Calvert-Lewin and Everton?

Amid links of a summer exit from Goodison, Calvert-Lewin - who is valued at £22 million by Transfermarkt - will be hoping to put his immediate future to the back of his mind while trying to help Everton secure their top-flight status.

On the back of a mammoth three points in Sussex, the Merseyside outfit's task doesn't get any easier, with Premier League-chasing Manchester City the visitors to Goodison on Sunday.

Just outside the relegation zone as things stand, should Everton pick up points against the champions then they could effectively secure their safety, but if they slip to defeat as is expected, it will be a nervy final two matches for the Goodison Gang.

A trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers rounds off their away matches for the season, before what could be a crunch clash against Bournemouth at home on the final day of the campaign.