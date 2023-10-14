Highlights Lars Jacobsen, Steve Simonsen, and Sandro Ramirez all rank among Everton's worst signings ever, with poor performances and minimal appearances for the club.

Per Kroldrup's highly anticipated signing as a center-back for Everton turned into a disaster, as he made just one appearance and couldn't compete in the Premier League.

Andy van der Meyde's move to Everton was a huge disappointment, with injuries, off-field issues, and poor form leading to just 24 appearances over four years.

Everton have found themselves in some rough places recently and a large reason for that is some really poor business in the transfer market. The Toffees haven't been particularly successful with their recruitment in recent years, and it's cost them with some seriously poor form in the league. They've found themselves in relegation battles for two straight years now, but where do some of these recent purchases rank in terms of the club's worst signings ever?

Well, let's find out. Here are the 10 worst Everton signings of all time. Get ready for some absolute stinkers.

10 Lars Jacobsen

When three different Premier League teams take a chance on you, and then all three let you go after just one season, it's safe to say you were a pretty poor signing. Lars Jacobsen was brought to Everton in 2008 from 1. FC Nurnberg and his spell at Goodison Park got off to an immediately poor start.

Injuries restricted him from even making his league debut for the Toffees until the following March and from there, he made just five appearances for the club. Somehow, Everton actually wanted to keep ahold of the full-back and offered him a one-year deal in the summer of 2009, but he chose to leave and join Blackburn Rovers.

9 Steve Simonsen

Everton were reported to have made Steve Simonsen the most expensive British goalkeeper in history when they signed him from Tranmere Rovers in 1998. While the clubs accounts later suggested that was something of a myth, labels like that attach a certain level of expectation to a player, but unfortunately, the shot-stopper never even came close to reaching them. It took him almost a year to make his debut for the club, and in his first two campaigns at Goodison Park, he made just two league appearances.

Things got a little better in his third year, but then fell off a cliff again, and he left the side in 2004, joining Stoke City in the Championship. 37 appearances across five years is appalling for an alleged record-breaker and makes him one of their worst-ever signings.

8 Sandro Ramirez

After impressing at Malaga, Everton signed Sandro Ramirez in the summer of 2017. They paid just over £5m for his services, activating his release clause and the deal was regarded as a major bargain at the time. It quickly became apparent that he couldn't quite cut it in England, though, and after just eight appearances for the Toffees, he was shipped back to Spain on loan at Sevilla.

He never played for Everton again, spending the next few years on loan at the likes of Real Sociedad and Real Valladolid, before joining Huesca on a permanent deal in 2020. It's rather telling that after his short experience playing in England, the forward has remained in Spain ever since and currently plays for Las Palmas in La Liga. Major disappointment.

7 Per Kroldrup

After Per Kroldrup had impressed at Udinese, Everton decided to splash the cash on the centre-back, paying £5m for his services in 2005. The fee wasn't cheap back then and there was a sense of intrigue about how the highly-rated defender would fare. Everton had high hopes for him, signing him to a four-year deal, but it's safe to say, things couldn't have gone much worse.

After injury delayed his debut for the club until December 2005, he played for the Toffees against Aston Villa as they were handily beaten 4-0. It quickly became glaringly obvious that he wasn't up to scratch and couldn't quite compete in the Premier League. He never made an appearance for the side again and was sold just 31 days after his debut. What a disappointment.

6 Andy van der Meyde

Everton were far from the only team interested in Andy van der Meyde when he joined the team in 2005. Having spent two years at Inter Milan, he had attracted a lot of attention, and Everton expected him to make an impact in the team.

That's not quite how it played out, though, and through a combination of injuries, off-field issues such as reported struggles with alcoholism and just outright poor form, he quickly fell out of favour with the team. Over the course of four years, he made just 28 appearances for the Toffees and was let go for nothing in 2009.

He retired not too long afterwards. The move can be classed as nothing but a huge disappointment, and it's no coincidence that the Dutchman, who was capped 17 times for the Netherlands throughout his career, never played for them again after he moved to Merseyside.

5 Li Weifeng

When a player is clearly signed as nothing more than a marketing ploy, it's hard to view the move as anything other than poor. Li Weifeng was signed on loan by Everton in 2002, coinciding with the side announcing their new sponsorship deal with Chinese beer company, Chang.

It was blatantly obvious what the club were doing and the centre-back played just two games for the Toffees in his loan spell, before returning to Shenzhen Ping'an where he immediately resumed his spot as a first-team regular for the Chinese club. Everton didn't fool anyone with the cheap marketing tactic.

4 Royston Drenthe

Considering he was coming from Real Madrid, Royston Drenthe's loan spell at Everton had fans very excited about the move and the prospect of seeing him transform the side. Things didn't pan out that way, though, and the move was actually hugely underwhelming.

The forward was nowhere near as impactful for the club as they were hoping and off-field disciplinary issues caused problems during his time in England and even resulted in manager David Moyes telling him to stay away from the team. It's safe to say they didn't make the move a permanent one and just a year later, he was turning out for Alania in the Russian Premier League.

In 2020, Drenthe was declared bankrupt, however he is still involved in football, turning out for Dutch amateur side Kozakken Boys.

3 Marco Materazzi

Before he won the World Cup with Italy, and became known as the player that Zinedine Zidane headbutted in his final ever game, Marco Materazzi was actually infamous for his troubled move to Everton. The defender moved to Goodison Park in 1998, but the move was anything but successful.

He spent just one season at the Toffees, making 27 league appearances for the side, but somehow managed to get himself sent off on four separate occasions which is actually almost impressive in an absurd way. The club quickly gave up on him, and he was sent back to Perugia in 1999, one year after he left the Italian side for Everton. Still, he eventually won a World Cup while the club haven't won any silverware in decades, so who really came out on top?

2 Moise Kean

Few players have arrived at Everton with the level of hype that surrounded Moise Kean when he moved to England. The forward had broken through at Juventus and was viewed as one of the best young prospects in the world, so when the Toffees landed his signature for £27.5m, it was viewed as a major coup for the club.

He immediately struggled to find his feet in England, though, and the move was nothing short of a disaster. He got off to a terrible start and scored just two goals in his first season. He was dropped from the squad for disciplinary reasons just three months after joining and nothing improved for him from there on out.

He made just 39 appearances across three years, scoring four goals and spent time at Paris Saint-Germain on loan before rejoining Juventus. Initially on a two-year loan, the move was made permanent earlier this year, bringing an end to a pretty terrible move.

1 Davy Klaassen

Considering the impact and form he had during his time with Ajax, it's actually wild to think about how bad Davy Klaassen's move to Everton turned out to be. The club spent big on the forward, paying around £23m for him and handing him a £70k per-week contract, but he failed to justify the price tag. He spent just one year at Goodison Park, making just seven appearances and failing to score a single goal.

It was a terrible return for the money spent, and they quickly moved on from Klaassen, selling him to Werder Bremen the very next summer. Considering the German club spent £12m to take him off of Everton's hands, though, the move could have aged a lot worse than it did. At least they managed to recoup some of the money they ended up wasting on his services.

Take a look at the table below to see the 10 worst Everton signings ever and the stats they managed to accrue during their time at Goodison Park. Beware though, it doesn't make for pretty reading.

Everton's 10 worst signings ever Appearances Goals 10. Lars Jacobsen 5 0 9. Steve Simonsen 37 0 8. Sandro Ramirez 8 0 7. Per Kroldrup 1 0 6. Andy van der Meyde 24 0 5. Li Weifeng 1 0 4. Roston Drenthe 27 4 3. Marco Materazzi 33 2 2. Moise Kean 39 4 1. Davy Klaassen 7 0

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.