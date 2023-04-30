Everton will "be happy to let" Tom Davies leave the club at the end of the season, journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT.

Davies has struggled to break into the Everton senior side and could be about to see his spell on Merseyside cut short.

Everton transfer news - Tom Davies

With a contract that is due to expire in June 2023, it looks as if Davies' 14-year stint with Everton is about to come to an end.

Having joined the club as a child in 2009, the local lad rose through the ranks, before eventually making his Premier League debut as a teenager in 2016.

A fixture in each of Everton's Premier League squads ever since, Davies has gone on to feature over 170 times for the Toffees, while making over 150 Premier League appearances in that time (Transfermarkt).

Despite being a regular for the Merseyside outfit, Davies has rarely been an automatic starter at Goodison Park, instead featuring predominately as a fringe player.

His status within the team is something that has been reflected in his contract with the club, as Davies remains one of Everton's lowest earners.

The midfielder pockets a modest £25,000 per week at Finch Farm, with no talk of an extension having yet come to fruition.

As such, talk of a departure has begun to gather pace and Davies is now expected to ditch the Toffees when the window opens at the end of the season.

What has Paul Brown said about Davies leaving Everton?

When asked about Davies' most likely next step, journalist Brown insisted that it was unlikely the Englishman would stick around.

On the 24-year-old, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "So I think if Everton were to receive offers for Tom Davies of a certain level I think there would be only too happy to let him go should that be what he wants to do.

"He only really is ever going to be a squad player at Goodison Park.”

How has Davies been performing for Everton this season?

Rarely, if at all. As has been the case for Davies during most of his Everton career, the Liverpool-born man has struggled for regular minutes in the side, something made worse by Sean Dyche's recent arrival.

Davies is yet to start a Premier League match under the former Burnley manager, with all nine of his appearances for Dyche having come from the bench (Transfermarkt).

Even before the Kidderminster-born coaches' arrival at Goodison, Davies struggled for time on the pitch, having made a total of four starts in the Premier League all season.

His struggles are epitomised by Davies' poor WhoScored ranking, as of the players currently in the Everton squad, none of them have a lower rating than the combative midfielder.