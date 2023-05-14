Everton centre-back Yerry Mina’s time at Goodison Park could be coming to a close at the end of the season, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Sean Dyche will be looking to the defender to help retain the Toffees’ Premier League status in the final weeks of the campaign.

Everton news – Yerry Mina

According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, Mina will leave Everton at the expiry of his £120,000 per-week contract this summer.

The Toffees made no effort to negotiate a new deal with the centre-back at Goodison Park, hinting that they are relaxed to let him depart on a free transfer at the end of the season.

And the same reporter says that Mina is ideally looking for opportunities in Europe and has already received interest from “other leagues.”

The 28-year-old has endured a troubled campaign on Merseyside, having to watch his team struggle in a relegation battle whilst sitting out of the side through injury.

Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Mina has “no appetite” to play in the Championship next season as the Toffees look to avoid a disastrous drop into the second tier of English football.

And the journalist believes that a mutual agreement behind the scenes was reached between the club and player “a few weeks ago” to let the South American leave Goodison at the end of the season.

What has Brown said about Everton and Mina?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “I think a decision was made behind the scenes a few weeks ago from both sides that this would probably be his last season at Everton and that he'd be happy to seek a new challenge, and the club would be happy to let him go.”

How has Mina performed during his time at Everton?

Mina has endured a difficult spell at Everton following his arrival for around £27m from Barcelona in the summer of 2018.

The 39-cap Colombia international has made just 97 appearances across his five years on Merseyside and hasn’t completed a full season without picking up some form of injury.

Everton and Mina will feel that if he had been fit throughout the campaign, the Toffees’ chances of avoiding relegation would have been substantially higher.

But with the 6 foot 5 star returning to action ahead of the final weeks of the season, Mina will hope that he can play a part in retaining Everton’s Premier League status as Dyche’s side head into what could be some of the most significant fixtures in the club’s history.