Everton defender Yerry Mina's future is 'up in the air' at Goodison Park and he could leave on a free transfer this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old has endured another injury-plagued campaign at the Toffees this season as they fight to maintain their Premier League status.

Everton latest news - Yerry Mina

According to The Liverpool Echo, Everton have yet to decide on the future of their soon-to-be out-of-contract players at the end of this season alongside on-loan defender Conor Coady.

Mina is among those who have yet to agree on fresh terms at Goodison Park and is in danger of leaving for nothing in the summer alongside club captain Seamus Coleman, Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic, Tom Davies, Andy Lonergan and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

James Tarkowski and Michael Keane have formed a handy partnership under Everton boss Sean Dyche in recent months, which has led to Mina failing to gain a single minute of first-team action under the 51-year-old coach since his arrival in January.

Spotrac details that the Colombia international earns £120,000 per week at the Blues on his current contract; however, Mina has mustered just four appearances in all competitions across 2022/23, scoring once in a 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in December, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Dean Jones said about Yerry Mina?

Transfer insider Jones believes that Mina may decide to pack his bags and seek a new challenge this summer.

Jones told GMS: "Mina, I guess it's a bit up in the air. He probably will believe that he should be in this team now; I think there's a chance that he will leave."

Should both Everton and Yerry Mina part ways in the summer?

At this point, it seems like this will be the most likely scenario to occur between Everton and Mina in the summer and it would probably be best if both parties shook hands and went their separate ways.

Despite being a reliable performer for the Toffees when on the field, Transfermarkt shows that Mina has made just 95 appearances for his current employers, scoring on eight occasions, since joining the club from Barcelona for an initial £27.2 million back in 2018.

Injury issues have significantly impacted his ability to stay fit consistently and it wouldn't be wise on the face of it to offer an extension to someone who spends a lot of time on the treatment table.

Moving forward, it makes sense for Dyche to cut Mina loose and let him leave Goodison Park for nothing in the off-season.