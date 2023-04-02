Everton defender Yerry Mina looks set for an exit from Goodison Park this summer when his contract expires, journalist Paul Brown has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old joined the Toffees back in 2018 for a fee of £27.2 million from Barcelona; however, injury problems have been a consistent feature of his time on Merseyside.

Everton latest news - Yerry Mina

Since Sean Dyche was appointed as Everton manager in January, Mina has not been given a single minute on the field as the Toffees battle against the threat of relegation, as per The Liverpool Echo.

In 2022/23, the Colombia international has made just four appearances in all competitions, scoring once against Wolves in a 2-1 defeat last December, as per Transfermarkt.

He is also the joint-second highest earner at the Blues, raking in around £120,000-a-week at Goodison Park, according to Salary Sport.

Last month, UOL Sport claimed that Mina is of 'great interest to Brazilian clubs' and could be set to return to South America if he does not renew his contract at his current employer.

The former Palmeiras man will see his deal run out at the end of this term and there has been no indication he will sign a new one with time ticking away.

What has Paul Brown said about Yerry Mina?

Journalist Brown thinks that it is 'pretty clear' that Mina will look to move on in the summer and part ways with Everton.

Brown told GMS: "I think it's pretty clear that Yerry Mina will go. I don't think, first off, he has any appetite for playing Championship football should that disaster occur for Everton. I think for some time, it's been clear to him that the club would sell him because of his age, injury history and contract length and I think it's clear that his agent has been trying to see what could potentially be out there for him in the last few windows and in this one."

Should Everton let Mina go this summer?

Upon review, it would probably be a wise decision for Everton to let Mina go seeing as he is one of the top earners at the club and doesn't feature regularly enough.

Despite being very talented, the 6ft 5in defender has made just 18 competitive appearances in total since the start of 2021/22 for the Toffees, meaning it would be hard to justify tying him down to fresh terms moving forward, seeing as he is so prone to injuries.

Everton boss Dyche has elected to field James Tarkowski and Michael Keane in recent weeks and both have stepped up to the mantle and nailed down starting positions as a central defensive pairing.

It looks almost certain that Mina will leave in the summer, though Everton fans would wish him well if that scenario were to play out as he has always been a significant presence when on the field at Goodison Park.