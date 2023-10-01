Highlights Everton's academy has a history of producing talented players, and the club's current financial situation could provide opportunities for young prospects to break into the first team.

Lewis Dobbin and Jack Patterson are among Everton's most exciting young prospects with potential for future success.

Sean Dyche could unearth a hidden gem if he's willing to give someone the opportunity.

From Wayne Rooney to Ross Barkley, Everton's academy has been a source of great talent over the years, even if they haven't all turned out to be world stars. The Toffees' current financial situation means there might be a real chance for some of the club's best youth talents to get a first-team opportunity sooner rather than later. So, we've taken a look at five of the most exciting young prospects coming out of Goodison Park right now...

5 Lewis Dobbin

David Unsworth raved about him becoming a "top player" in the future, while he has also learned some of his craft under Duncan Ferguson, when the Everton cult hero was still in a coaching capacity at the club. He said: "Duncan has been helping me a lot with different finishing techniques and it’s really showing in my game at the moment. He can be harsh — and I love that. He picks up little things and it really makes you focus. If you make a mistake, you make sure you don’t do it again. It’s all positive stuff that comes from him."

Given Everton's woes in front of goal, Dobbin may fancy his chances of more first-team runouts in the near future, and he could well take his chance given the kind of development he's been showing. While he may not have been a prolific goal-scorer in his time at Derby last season - he managed only three goals in 43 games in League One - Dyche could consider throwing the young striker in at the deep end of the Premier League before the end of the year.

On and off the pitch I've matured a lot and I think that's showing in my game. I've learned how to use my body better, when to release the ball and things like that. I can definitely feel the difference. I've got a full season of senior football under my belt now and you feel better for that coming back here now.

4 Jack Patterson

Joining Everton in the summer of 2022, Jack Patterson arrived from Irish side Crusdaers, having emerged as their youngest ever player at the age of 15 years and 78 days. The Northern Ireland youth international would sign his first professional contract at Goodison Park in October of that year, agreeing a three-year deal until 2025. Patterson's footballing idol is said to be Sergio Busquets, and if he is modelling his game on the Spaniard's technique, anticipation and reading of the game, then the young defender is choosing his footballing role models well.

The 17-year-old was also recently handed the armband for the U18s' Merseyside derby clash against Liverpool in which they lost 2-1, so it appears he also has a sense of leadership about him too. While he may not break into the first-team anytime soon, the holding midfielder could become a potential Everton captain if he continues his development as expected.

3 Stanley Mills

Son of former Manchester City, Leeds and England defender Danny Mills, Stanley is one of Everton's most exciting attacking prospects. Described as "a speedy and skilful dribbler with impressive ball-striking ability" by the club's official website, the attacking midfielder was in scintillating form for the U21s last season, scoring 10 goals in 15 Premier League 2 games. It was no surprise then that his performances at youth level marked him out by some lower league clubs for a taste of first-team football, and he duly got his move earlier this summer, when he joined Oxford United in League One.

His manager at Oxford, Liam Manning, waxed lyrical about his latest signing, and when you look at his start at the club, you can see why. The 19-year-old has already managed a goal for his new side, while he's also picked up two assists - this despite him playing for just 292 minutes in the league alone. Mills is making the most out of his opportunities right now, and if he continues to perform in his appearances off the bench, then you can expect him to force his way into the starting line-up sooner rather than later.

The Everton Academy has a fantastic record, not just for bringing players through to play for their First Team but also for giving them a love and passion for the game. He is a very creative player and he knows how to channel that to fit in with the way the team want to play, and that’s exciting for us.

2 Reece Welch

Given his time spent on Merseyside, it's no surprise Welch has admitted that the likes of Conor Coady and James Tarkowski are among the people he looks up to, while Ashley Cole is among his influences when coming through academy football. His manager at Forest Green, David Horseman, said: "Reece is a really physical centre-back with good mobility. He’s a lovely footballer. He arrives with good pedigree, and he’s highly rated at Everton. He will help us a lot this season."

Welch himself has said previously that in the long-term, he wants to be playing for Everton's first-team, and that his "connection" with the club would make it so much more worthwhile for him. The central defender has already had a taste of the action for the senior side a couple of years ago when he featured in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup for his only two appearances thus far, and he'll surely be hoping to add to that sooner rather than later.

Ambitions? To be playing regularly for Everton Football Club. I just want to experience that feeling of walking out to Z-Cars at Goodison Park in front of 40,000. I’ve built up a real connection with the Club and I hope to be here for many years to come.

1 Martin Sherif

Idolising Didier Drogba when growing up, Martin Sherif is another striker prospect who could be destined for big things in the coming years at Goodison Park. The Dutchman joined Everton when he was just 13, and is described by the club's official website as a "powerful attacker with excellent finishing ability" - exactly the kind of description that Toffees fans will surely love to hear. And it's safe to say that he's trying to absorb all the knowledge possible to get better as soon as possible to make an impact on the first-team.