Highlights Everton have offloaded some players, but will aim to keep key players Jordan Pickford and Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.

However, selling stars like Dominic Calvert-Lewin may free up funds for better footballers, like a more reliable goal scorer.

Possible dream signings include Scott McTominay and Kalvin Phillips.

Everton had a lot to contend with during the 2023/24 season. Being handed a 10-point deduction last season was far from ideal, and while it was reduced to six points on appeal, that still left them with plenty of work to do to stay in the Premier League.

They did stay up, but that doesn't mean it's time to relax. Profit and sustainability rules (PSR) permit clubs to lose £105m over three years, but an independent commission found Everton breached that by £16.6m for the three-year period to 2022-23. The club were hit with a further two-point deduction last season and could face further sanctions this season, the year they say goodbye to their home Goodison Park as they move to a new stadium.

What can they do in the transfer window to balance the books and improve their fortunes? The good news is that according to former club CEO Keith Wyness, is that there are no problems with cashflow. The club are also rumoured to be in talks with players who could add quality to the side. With that in mind, here's how a dream summer could play out

Ideal Everton Sales

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Mason Holgate, Neal Maupay

Everton have already left a host of players, including Amadou Onana to Aston Villa and Ben Godfrey to Atalanta, but could this be the opportunity to cash in on Dominic Calvert-Lewin? Since scoring 16 Premier League goals in the 2020/21 season, he has scored 16 league goals in the subsequent three seasons, with eight league goals last season.

Worryingly for Everton, that did still make him the club's top scorer, but his sale would free up money to buy a more reliable goalscorer and perhaps it would benefit Calvert-Lewin, whose career has stalled somewhat in the last season or so. West Ham were rumoured to be linked with the striker, as are Newcastle.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin recent statistics 2019/2020 Appearances 41 Goals 15 2020/2021 Appearances 39 Goals 21 2021/2022 Appearances 18 Goals 5 2022/2023 Appearances 18 Goals 2 2023/2024 Appearances 38 Goals 8

Beto is another striker who has found goals hard to come by, scoring just three last season. The only concern would be getting a return on their initial £25m investment in him. They could maybe still get around €20m (£17m) in a sale, but that would be a hit after one disappointing season. With Iliman Ndiaye arriving from Marseille, they do have other attacking options.

Neal Maupay is another striker rumoured to be on his way. He was, of course, on loan at Brentford last year, with six goals in 29 Premier League games and could fetch up to £10m. Having been at the club for fast approaching 10 years, it could be the end for Mason Holgate. Two fairly unsuccessful loan spells at Southampton and Sheffield United haven't added to his value in the market - £5m is around what he is worth now.

Ideal Everton Signings

Scott McTominay, Tammy Abraham, Kalvin Phillips, Richard Rios and Arthur Melo

Scott McTominay has been linked with an Everton move. He has had his fair share of criticism while playing in midfield for Manchester United. With anything short of winning the title being deemed not enough to many associated with the club, the Scot has had to be brave when picked in the starting eleven. He's always shown willing and desire, not just for club, but country too, memorably scoring the goals to beat Spain in the qualification for this summer's Euros. His whole-hearted approach to the game would be well received by Everton fans and of course, their manager Sean Dyche. United would be looking at £20m and at present it is Fulham who may well be in a better financial position to bring the player to the club from Everton.

Scott McTominay recent statistics Stat 2023/24 2022/23 2021/2022 Appearances 43 39 37 Goals 10 3 2 Assists 3 1 1

Roma and former England striker Tammy Abraham is another player reported to be on Everton's radar. There would be a cost implication here, with the striker being valued at around £30m. In 2021/22 he hit 17 Serie A goals. That was before his anterior cruciate ligament injury in 2023 that kept him out for 40 games, meaning he was only back for the last eight games of the season, netting one goal. So his market value may in the end put Everton off making a further bid for him but the potential sale of Calvert-Lewin or Neto could fund a move.

.

Kalvin Phillips' career has been on a downward trajectory since moving to Manchester City. Unable to hold down a place in the City midfield he was deployed as a centre-back in their pre-season two-two draw with Barcelona. Everton boss Sean Dyche is reported to be a fan of the player, per Liverpool Echo. He would serve as a direct replacement for the departing Andre Onana, but more so for Phillips, it would be an opportunity to play regular football. Another midfield possibility is Richard Rios, who had an eye-catching Copa America for Colombia.

Rios can shield the back four from a midfield position, so there is an argument it could be Phillips or Rios that Dyche would be in for, but both would give Everton great stability, while Rios can play in a more advanced role. Rios's current club, Palmeiras, would be looking for £12m. There are also further reports that Brazil and Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo is open to a move to England, but it would cost Everton, who need to pay the Italian in the region of £32m for his services. Having played for both Barcelona and Juventus he has obvious talent, although there may be question marks over why he was barely used during a loan move to Liverpool.

Stats via Transfermarkt.