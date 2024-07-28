Highlights Everton are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Lyon central defender Jake O’Brien

A new arrival has increased speculation over the future of Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United have been most heavily linked with the Everton defender this summer

Everton are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Lyon central defender Jake O’Brien, which has resulted in further speculation over the future of Jarrad Branthwaite amid interest from Manchester United.

Manchester United, despite having already signed 18-year-old Lille centre-back Leny Yoro, continue to be linked with further reinforcements. Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt has been tipped to move, while Everton’s Branthwaite is also a potential addition.

United boss Erik ten Hag faces a significant summer after a disappointing Premier League campaign last term. Defensive reinforcement has been a priority for the Red Devils as Raphael Varane departed the club, while both Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez have suffered persistent injury problems.

Man Utd Learn Branthwaite Stance

The defender is under contract until 2027

Sky Sports reported earlier this week that Everton have agreed a deal worth £22million to sign O’Brien from Ligue 1 side Lyon. This has resulted in increased speculation over Branthwaite’s future.

However, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, there are no negotiations between Everton and United for Branthwaite. He told Caught Offside in his Daily Briefing that the Toffees will not budge on their £70million valuation of the defender and United are not prepared to pay such a figure.

Jarrad Branthwaite 2023/24 stats for Everton in all competitions Stat: Appearances 41 Goals 3 Assists 0 Minutes played 3,657

Romano also confirmed that the deal for O’Brien will not impact Branthwaite’s future, despite rumours he is the England international’s replacement. The only way United will get a deal over the line for Branthwaite is if Everton lower their asking price, which is not expected to happen at this stage.

Branthwaite came through the ranks at Carlisle United before he signed for Everton in January 2020. He has had a couple of loan spells over the last four years, at Blackburn Rovers and PSV Eindhoven, but was a regular figure in the Toffees’ first team last season.

The Bayern defender has been linked with a move away

Another defender United have been heavily linked with this summer is Bayern’s De Ligt. The 24-year-old is under contract in Bavaria until 2027, having signed a long-term deal upon his arrival in 2022.

According to Romano, also speaking in his Daily Briefing, there has been no fresh contacts between United and De Ligt’s agent over a move as terms were agreed earlier in the window. A transfer rests on the Red Devils agreeing a fee with Bayern, which is currently some way off, as United don’t want to pay €50million upfront and would prefer add-ons.

De Ligt played under United boss Ten Hag while he was at Ajax as a youngster. The defender completed a move to Juventus back in 2019 and spent three years in Italy before he joined Bayern two years ago, where he has gone on to make 73 appearances.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.