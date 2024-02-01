Highlights Sheffield United have agreed to loan signing Mason Holgate from Everton, with no buy option included. (100 characters)

Premier League outfit Sheffield United have reached an agreement in principle with Everton over the loan signing of Mason Holgate, as reported by The Athletic’s David Ornstein. The 27-year-old defender has spent the first half of the current campaign on loan at Southampton under boss Russell Martin but has failed to cement himself as a nailed-on starter at St Mary’s Stadium.

With him struggling to get a run of minutes at Southampton, Ornstein has revealed that the Doncaster-born ace is set to partake in his medical this afternoon, while a loan-to-buy option has not been included in his contract.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche spoke to reporters earlier today and claimed that Holgate's switch to Sheffield United before the window slammed shut was a “very favourable deal”. He said:

“It’s in a process. We’ll see but is looking likely from their (Sheffield United’s) point of view and is a very favourable deal for this football club.”

Host of clubs showed interest despite Southampton woes

Leeds United and Stuttgart were eyeing up a move

Holgate, since arriving at Southampton, has featured just five times in the Championship this season and it, therefore, came as no surprise to learn that the club were keen to terminate prematurely. Despite his struggles at Southampton, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds United were eyeing up a move for Holgate.

Daniel Farke's side were among the potential would-be buyers for the Everton outcast ahead of the current campaign, though all parties opted for a temporary stint at Southampton instead. Recently, Football Insider had reported that German side Stuttgart were also keen admirers of the Barnsley graduate and had therefore lodged an approach ahead of the transfer window slamming.

Mason Holgate's Premier League career in numbers Appearances 126 Goals 3 Assists 5 Yellow Cards 28 Red Cards 2 All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 01/02/24

With rock-bottom Sheffield United struggling to stamp their authority since jumping up to the top division, Holgate could be in line for an increase in game time, all while Chris Wilder’s side will benefit from his solidity as they look to evade flirting with relegation come the end of the campaign.

There’s no disregarding the Premier League experience he will bring to the Blades, however. During his time at Goodison Park, Holgate has made 149 apperances, proving that he has what it takes to perform at the highest level in the English football pyramid.

Sheffield United's upcoming fixtures

Holgate could make debut against Aston Villa

With Holgate poised to become the club's latest arrival, Wilder and his team will have their eyes locked on their impending fixtures in their bid to retain their status as a top flight outfit. Up next is a stern test at home to Unai Emery's high-flying Aston Villa, who are embroiled in an unforeseen title race.

They then travel to fellow strugglers Luton Town on Saturday 10th February in what can be deemed a six-pointer. Both clubs are keen to avoid a relegation dogfight after being promoted last season and that fixture will be followed by welcoming Brighton & Hove Albion to Bramall Lane with the Seagulls looking to bounce back from a hodgepogde January which has seen them accrue just two wins in five outings in all competitions. One of those wins, coincidentally, came against Wilder's Sheffield United in the FA Cup.