Highlights Everton's 10-point deduction was reduced to 6 points after an appeal due to legal errors and missing benchmarks.

Laurence Rabinowitz KC's involvement in the appeal helped Everton claim the reduction in their penalty.

Despite the reduction, Everton still faces a possible 6-point deduction for a second breach, pending a decision in 2024.

Everton's ten-point deduction has been reduced to six points following an appeal. The initial ten-point deduction, which an independent commission confirmed in November 2023, was the largest points deduction ever dished out in Premier League history.

The punishment resulted from the Toffees recording losses over the maximum threshold set by the Premier League as per their Profit and Sustainability rules. Having stated they were 'shocked and appalled' by the decision, the Blues appealed, notably acquiring the services of Laurence Rabinowitz KC, who is widely regarded as one of the top lawyers in the country, to help them plead their case and the club were successful in seeing their punishment reduced.

The appeal process lasted three days and a verdict was published almost a month later. Now, Everton anxiously await the verdict on their alleged second breach, which will be released before the end of the 2023/24 season. In this article, GIVEMESPORT will explain everything you need to know about why the Toffees have been punished, their argument, and why the punishment was reduced.

Related Premier League PSR tracker: Every club's FFP status GIVEMESPORT takes a look at every Premier League club's current FFP status and their compliance with PSR.

The initial points deduction

In November 2023, Everton were docked 10 points after an Independent Commission ruling found that they had recorded losses of £124.5m over a three-year period between 2018 and 2022. This amount was £19.5m over the maximum threshold of £105m permitted under the Premier League's Financial Fair Play rules and was deemed 'a serious breach that requires a significant penalty' by the commission.

This was the first FFP-related punishment ever dished out since the regulation was introduced to the Premier League in 2013 and as such there was no official set of rules when it came to what sort of sanction a club in breach should receive. The commission ruled that a points deduction was the only appropriate sanction, as opposed to a fine or transfer embargo, as the club were judged to have gained a sporting advantage, and it would be the best method to act as a necessary deterrent to both Everton and other Premier League clubs when it came to reckless spending.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The ten-point deduction Everton were initially handed was the largest points deduction in Premier League history, eclipsing the nine points taken from Portsmouth for entering administration in 2010.

3:28 Related Explaining Financial Fair Play: How it works, calculations and punishments Introduced by the Premier League in 2011, Financial Fair Play has had a long-term impact on football.

The reaction

Close

There were many people in the media who disagreed with the severity of the punishment and deemed it a disproportionate penalty, and most prominent among them was the Mayor of Greater Manchester, and Everton supporter, Andy Burnham, who described it as 'an abuse of process' and accused the Premier League of 'regulatory malpractice.' The politician called for the punishment to be deemed null and void and claimed that the Premier League were merely making an example out of the Toffees to prove to the government that they don't need an independent regulator and show that the league can efficiently govern itself.

Everton announced in a club statement that they were 'shocked and disappointed', maintaining that they had always been 'open and transparent in the information it has provided to the Premier League and that it has always respected the integrity of the process.' The club believed that 'the Commission has imposed a wholly unjust and disproportionate sporting sanction', and made it clear that they would be appealing the decision with their appeal lodged the following month and to be heard at the end of January 2024.

The appeal

In January 2024, Everton hired Laurence Rabinowitz KC to help them plead their case in the appeal process. Rabinowitz is often referred to as a 'super silk' and is regarded as one of the top barristers in the country, as well as a specialist in commercial litigation, and his appointment was seen as a big power move by the Toffees.

Later that month, the appeal took place across three days between 31 January and 2 February 2024, and Everton's appeal was heard by a three-person committee, entirely separate from the commission that had decided the club's initial fate two months prior. The Blues were not allowed to submit any new evidence, but still set out nine grounds on which they felt their punishment was too severe. been included in their initial defence case at the original hearing.

There were many mitigating circumstances that the club had presented and that they claimed had been either ignored or disregarded by the independent commission during the first hearing. Those circumstances included a substantial loss in sponsorship money after oligarch Alisher Usmanov was sanctioned in March 2022 and losing out on a potential transfer fee for 'Player X', whose contract was voluntarily terminated by the club in the summer of 2021 after he was arrested and suspended by the FA. These points had all been included in their initial defence case at the original hearing and were all raised once again by the club during the appeal process.

The outcome of the appeal

On 26 February 2024, it was officially confirmed that Everton's ten-point deduction had been reduced to six on appeal. The appeal board stated that the initial commission had made legal errors when imposing the sanction and said that the commission was wrong to have said that the club had been 'less than frank' over how the funding of its new stadium project and said that the commission should have considered already existing benchmarks, such as the EFL's when deciding the number of points Everton should be deducted.

Despite having seven of their nine grounds of appeal rejected by the appeal board, Everton still said in a further club statement that they were 'satisfied' to see their sanction be reduced. They stated that they feel 'vindicated in pursuing its appeal' and that they 'remain fully committed to cooperating with the Premier League' going forward, before going on to 'place on record its thanks to our Fan Advisory Board' as well as other fan groups, and Evertonians as a whole for their ongoing support and patience.

The re-awarding of four of their points gave Everton a big boost in their relegation fight, seeing them climb from 17th to 15th in the table, and five points clear of the relegation zone. With 12 matches left of the 2023/24 season, the appeal verdict and subsequent reduction of their points penalty have greatly increased their chances of staying in the Premier League for another season, although further punishment for their alleged second breach is still a possibility.

Bottom of the Premier League table following Everton's successful appeal # Team P W D L GF GA GD PTS 14 Bournemouth 25 7 7 11 33 47 -14 28 15 Everton 26 8 7 11 28 34 -6 25 16 Brentford 26 7 4 15 37 48 -11 25 17 Nottingham Forest 26 6 6 14 34 48 -14 24 18 Luton Town 25 5 5 15 35 51 -16 20 19 Burnley 26 3 4 19 25 58 -33 13 20 Sheffield United 26 3 4 19 22 66 -44 13 Accurate as of 27/02/2024

Everton's second breach

Despite a positive outcome from the appeal, Everton are far from out of the woods yet. They could very well be hit with a second six-point deduction before the end of the season, which would relegate them based on the current table, although there are many other factors to consider first.

The Premier League confirmed in January 2024 that the Toffees had been charged with breaching Profit and Sustainability rules for a second time based on their accounts from 2019 to 2023. However, this time they were joined by fellow relegation rivals Nottingham Forest, who now also face the threat of a points deduction for sustaining losses above the permitted threshold.

While the scale of their breach has not yet been revealed by the Premier League, the appeal board noted that Everton's financial figures in 2022 moved in the right direction and also noted that 'the PSR picture in the financial year 2023 showed an upturn', as the club successfully reduced their wage bill while also selling star players Richarlison and Anthony Gordon for major profits. Additionally, the appeal board referred to the EFL's guidelines, which ensure that a club cannot be punished twice for the same offence, and given the second breach relates to 75% of the accounts that the Toffees have already been sanctioned for, it may well be that they will not suffer a second points deduction in the 2023/24 season, and a decision is expected to be made public in April 2024.

While uncertainty looms around Everton's accounts and what that could mean for the club's future in the top flight, manager Sean Dyche will be keen to retain the focus of his players, several of whom have admitted the points deduction has played on their minds throughout the campaign, and keep working on producing positive results on the pitch. Meanwhile, Everton's new stadium project continues to make rapid progress with construction projected to be completed by the end of 2024.