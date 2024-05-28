Highlights Everton remain undecided over whether to vote for abolishing VAR.

The Premier League will hold their AGM meeting in June and the future of VAR will be discussed.

Several clubs are set to vote in favour of keeping VAR, while Nottingham Forest are also undecided.

Everton remain undecided on their stance on VAR ahead of the annual Premier League meeting next month amid questions over the technology's place in the top flight.

The club have until June 6 to make their final decision after Wolves submitted a six-page document calling for drastic change to VAR. The club feel VAR is damaging the Premier League brand, as well as ruining the spirit of the game, among other notable downfalls, as the Molineux outfit seek its abolition ahead of the 2024/25 season.

VAR was first introduced in England in 2019 to increase the accuracy and efficiency of referees. However, as it concluded a fourth season in use, growing scrutiny has led to its potential abandonment next term.

Nevertheless, for any motion to be passed, the vote in June's AGM meeting will require a two-thirds majority vote in Wolves' favour. While clubs such as Newcastle, Crystal Palace, West Ham, and a majority of the 'big six' have put their trust into keeping VAR, Everton are still mulling over their final decision, as reported exclusively to GIVEMESPORT by journalist Ben Jacobs.

How VAR has affected Everton this season

The Toffees benefited from VAR's use in 2023/24

According to an independent panel, Everton would have finished with three fewer points this season had VAR not been in action, with a table without VAR for the 2023/24 campaign revealing that they were one of the biggest beneficiaries of the technology.

Not using VAR would have seen the Toffees finish in 16th place with the actual incumbents of that position, Brentford, taking their spot at 15th. No club would have lost more points from not having VAR this season - Nottingham Forest and Fulham were also tied on being three points worse off.

Overall, however, VAR had minimal impact on the Premier League table with the top four and bottom three all remaining the same.

Sean Dyche's stance on VAR

The Everton boss hopes Everton vote in favour of keeping it

While most Premier League managers are against VAR, Sean Dyche has taken a different approach to the ongoing criticism of the technology. Talking to the BBC, he made it clear that, while he can see the system's downfalls, VAR should be kept amid its uncertain future. The Everton manager said: