One of Everton's biggest concerns ahead of the summer is the drop-off between Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Neal Maupay, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Everton headed into the final day of the season in 17th place in the Premier League and despite being without Calvert-Lewin because of injury, Abdoulaye Doucoure's goal gave them a 1-0 win against Bournemouth to keep them up with Maupay an unused substitute.

Everton news - Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Neal Maupay

£100,000-a-week man Calvert-Lewin has scored only two goals in 17 Premier League appearances this season and has struggled with injuries throughout the campaign. Maupay's goalscoring form has been even worse, with just one goal in 27 appearances in the league - although most of those have been as a substitute.

Calvert-Lewin was forced off with injury at half-time during Everton's 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, as was the case the week before during the Toffees' 3-0 defeat to Manchester City. It is clear that the 26-year-old is nowhere near full fitness but Everton manager Sean Dyche has persisted with the striker, such is his importance to the team.

Against City, Maupay came on in his place and had very little impact, failing to pick up where Calvert-Lewin left off in offering a strong and dynamic focal point for his team. Against Wolves, Dyche instead turned to Demarai Gray to lead the line, as he did again on Sunday, perhaps indicating that Maupay has slipped even further down the pecking order, so little has been his impact since joining the team.

What has Jones said about Everton, Calvert-Lewin and Maupay?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "There is a big drop-off between the two of them and there is evidence in that from any eye test. Obviously goals and consistency have been a problem for both in different ways, but I just haven’t seen the threat with Maupay and that’s the biggest concern."

Can Everton rely on Calvert-Lewin next season?

There is no doubt how important Calvert-Lewin is to Everton and the difference he makes to the team when he is in the starting XI, but it's become clear that he can't be relied on.

That doesn't mean that the Toffees need to lose a player who has been a real talisman in previous years, but this summer they do need to buy some top-class competition for him - it's clear that Maupay doesn't fit the bill for Sean Dyche.