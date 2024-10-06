Everton defender James Tarkowski has been criticised for a sloppy performance against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The Toffees secured their second draw of the season at Goodison Park following a 0-0 draw. Abdoulaye Doucoure thought he broke the deadlock early in the first half, but his effort was eventually ruled out for offside.

Former Blue Anthony Gordon missed a penalty kick before half time as his effort was comfortably saved by Jordan Pickford. Everton now sit 16th in the standings with five points, while Newcastle are just outside the top five.

Tarkowski Slammed for Sloppy Performance

He conceded the penalty in the first half

Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope has slammed Everton’s Tarkowski for his sloppy performance against Newcastle, giving him a 4.5/10 rating. The 31-year-old central defender was responsible for the Magpie’s penalty shout in the first half.

At a Newcastle corner, Tarkowski grabbed midfielder Sandro Tonali by the shirt and pushed him to the ground. The foul was initially missed by referee Craig Pawson, but following a VAR review, he pointed to the penalty spot.

Gordon stepped up against his former club, but his tame effort was comfortably saved by Pickford in the Everton net. Tarkowski was saved from his blushes on that occasion, but it was an overall shaky display from the former Burnley man, according to Hope.

The journalist wrote in his player ratings:

“Ridiculous foul on Tonali for penalty but redeemed himself with a huge block from the same player early in the second half. Other sloppy moments, though.”

Dyche’s Future 'Up in the Air'

The manager is already under pressure this season

Elsewhere, Everton boss Sean Dyche is feeling the pressure after a mixed start to the 2024/25 season. In the midst of ongoing speculation over the future of the club’s ownership, the 53-year-old’s future at Goodison Park remains up in the air.

According to Football Insider, if the Friedkin Group takeover goes ahead, they will have their own ideas surrounding the management of the team. Should they determine Dyche isn’t the right man for the job, the article names former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri as a top target for the potential new owners.

Everton Premier League stats 2024/25 Stat: Table position 16th Points 5 Wins 1 Draws 2 Losses 4 Goal difference -8

The article claims the Friedkin Group will implement a full review of the running of Everton should they get through the door at the club. Dyche’s future will likely depend on their standings in the table at the point of any potential takeover.

Everton are just two points clear of the relegation zone as things stand, and they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the third round stage. Significant improvements will be necessary if the manager is to convince his potential new bosses he is the right man to take the team forward.

All stats courtesy of PremierLeague.com (correct as of 06/10/24)