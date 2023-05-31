A Premier League season is filled with incredible saves and glaring misses, all of which will end up in a highlights package at the end of the year and play a role in a team falling below or rising above expectations.

But who are the most creative and clinical when going forward?

Well, thanks to statistics recorded by Understat, we can see who over or underperformed this year.

The platform has collected the expected goals for every team and player in the top flight, giving fans an indication of who created the most opportunities and who took their chances.

Who created the most?

Unsurprisingly, Manchester City top the table for expected goals.

Pep Guardiola’s side fashioned more chances than anyone else in the league, with their creativity a crucial reason why they topped the Premier League table this year.

But runners-up Arsenal don’t finish second in this table, dropping to fifth overall.

They are instead replaced by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who should have racked up 80 goals this season based on the chances they created.

Behind them are Newcastle United in third place, but Brighton finish fourth, showing that they are creating enough to qualify for Champions League football.

On the flip side, relegated Southampton remain in the bottom three.

They were only 19th for expected goals, highlighting a lack of creativity which played a role in their demise this year.

Below them are Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Julen Lopetegui’s side even more uninspired when attacking.

And although Nottingham Forest made a miraculous recovery to escape relegation, they did not create enough to finish outside the bottom three.

Which team was the most clinical?

By subtracting total goals scored from xG created, we can also see who over and underperformed the most during the campaign.

Starting with the most clinical, Tottenham really should build Harry Kane a statue.

Spurs were only expected to score around 57 goals this campaign, but their talisman’s incredible efforts meant they finished the season on 70 – a massive overperformance.

Their north London neighbours are just behind them as well.

Arsenal, while not creating the second-highest xG in the league, managed to score the second-highest tally during the season.

Their 88 goals was 11 more than they should have managed, illustrating that they took their chances when they arrived.

But unfortunately for them, champions Man City also finished on the podium for overperformance in front of goal.

Guardiola’s side outscored their xG by 9.68, with record-breaker Erling Haaland playing a big part in catapulting them to the top of the division.

Conversely, three sides massively underperformed.

Everton were the most wayward with their efforts, only managing 34 goals when they recorded an xG of 48.65.

Had they met expectations, Sean Dyche’s side might not have been facing relegation on the final day.

They are closely followed by Manchester United and Chelsea.

It is no secret that the Red Devils are in the market for a number nine, and seeing that they should have scored 13.9 more goals than they managed this season, you can understand why.

The same point can be applied to Chelsea, who were just 0.01 behind United.

The Blues averaged just one goal every league game this season. Not a tally which will help them challenge for titles.

Expected goals table PL 2022/23. Credit: Understat.

Darwin Nunez wasteful for Liverpool

Given all of the above, who were some of the players who struggled or rose above expectations?

Liverpool’s new forward Nunez caught the eye for the wrong reasons this campaign. The Reds should have scored five more goals than they managed.

Those could have all come from Nunez, with the Uruguayan’s tally falling 5.37 below expectation. Those extra goals would have seen him jump from 27th in the golden boot race to 10th.

Chelsea’s Kai Havertz and Leeds’ Patrick Bamford were similarly wasteful.

Both attackers should have had five more goals on their records this season. In Bamford’s case, that might have helped Leeds escape the drop.

While these three players didn’t have an eye for goal this year, one man who catches the eye for all the right reasons is Tottenham striker Kane.

The Englishman outscored his expected goals by a total of nearly seven as he hit 30 for the season.

Given the links with United and their own failings in front of goal this year, don’t be surprised if he turns them into title contenders…