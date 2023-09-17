Highlights Sunday Night Football has become the NFL's crown jewel, delivering exciting and exhilarating games almost every single week

Not every game can be a barn burner, but the SNF schedulers have done quite a job with the 2023 slate

Late season divisional rivalry games, elite quarterback showdowns, matchups with major playoff implications, and more populate the SNF schedule this year

Sunday Night Football has become the NFL's crown jewel in recent years, and for good reason. Overtaking Monday Night Football is no easy feat, but year after year, SNF delivers some of the league's most exciting and exhilarating games. We were already treated to the absolute shellacking the Dallas Cowboys put on the division rival New York Giants in SNF's Week 1 offering.

If you're a Giants fan, you probably didn't enjoy it, but with a few big plays from both the Dallas offense and defense, it was still solid entertainment, which is what NFL fans have come to expect from SNF. With a fresh voice in play-by-play guy Mike Tirico and a familiar one in color commentator Cris Collingsworth as our guides, NBC's Sunday Night Football will look to continue its impressive run in 2023. They'll all be quality matchups, but if you want to know which SNF games are worth marking on your calendar, look no further than our 2023 SNF rankings.

17 Week 11 - Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings

The already 0-2 Minnesota Vikings and their porous defense taking on the dull Broncos offense (Russell Wilson averaged just over five yards per completion in Week 1) offers a slew of star-power and little else. This matchup is on pace to be a battle of two teams out of playoff contention by the midway point of the season. Having already lost their first two games of the campaign while committing seven total turnovers, Minnesota is playing from behind and still has to take on the Chargers, Chiefs, and 49ers over the next five weeks.

The Broncos, following a crushing Week 1 home loss to the bitter rival Las Vegas Raiders, are forced to take on the Dolphins' wicked air game, the Bills, the Jets' stifling defense, and the Chiefs twice before this primetime matchup. Both teams' slates offer little hope for a run of victories to keep them fully in the running for the postseason, and while watching Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison is hard to turn down, it's tough to imagine this late-season tilt having much in the way of playoff implications. Which is really all we ask for in the back half of the NFL season.

16 Week 3 - Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Unlike our lowest-ranked SNF matchup, this Week 3 tilt offers little in the way of pure superstar talent after T.J. Watt and Davante Adams. The Raiders did anything but thrill in their opening win, and the Steelers, who many, author included, had pegged to become a threat in the AFC North, looked completely overmatched in their Week 1 blowout loss to San Francisco. Even without overreacting to Week 1, this clash does not provide much more than a litmus test to decide the middle, or lower end of the AFC pecking order.

15 Week 17 - Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

Classic rivalry. Top-tier uniforms. Flashy new(ish) stadium. Divisional game. Second-last week of the season. This one has all the ingredients of a great SNF matchup—except for the high chance that this game lacks any meaning for the playoff picture, and could very well get flexed out of its primetime spot.

The Vikings' reasons for being out of contention are highlighted above, and while Jordan Love's first truly meaningful game as a starter offered a lot of hope for the Packers' offense this season, the likely best case scenario for this game is the Packers being in the hunt for a wild card spot, and the Vikings hovering around .500 as well.

14 Week 16 - Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

We know, this matchup is being played on Saturday afternoon, but it's NBC's game for the week, so we're doing Sunday Night Football on Saturday afternoon. The supremely disappointing Week 1 showing from the Steelers may have only been topped by the Bengals' absolute dud in Cleveland. Yes, there were lots of new pieces to work in on both sides of the ball. But, if the Bengals are serious about taking that final step to become Super Bowl champs, Week 1 was not a good start.

The Bengals have shown incredible resilience in the Joe Burrow era and have had little to no issues in big matchups against strong teams, so they should be able to bounce back. The Steelers, on the other hand, are a young team looking to take a step towards Wild Card contention in a brutal AFC North, and it is much easier to see this game mattering for the Bengals than for both. A potentially meaningless Bengals-Steelers game this late in the season is crushing to even think about, as likely as it seems to be.

13 Week 10 - Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets

This game, as all Jets games have, lost a lot of mass-appeal with the season-ending injury to Aaron Rodgers. There is hope, however, that this game can provide some intrigue. The Raiders, already 1-0 with a divisional win, have a relatively soft schedule leading up to their primetime hosting gig with New York.

The Jets have a relatively tough schedule to navigate before heading to the desert, but, they also boast a potentially league-topping defense, and enough weapons on offense to keep them afloat if (and this is a tremendously large if), Zach Wilson can stay out of turnover trouble. A mid-season tilt between two potentially playoff-focused teams with rabid fan bases has a chance to have an impact on the standings. That alone makes this game worth watching.

12 Week 8 - Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears

This Week 8 game features two teams with aspirations that could be very different from reality. The Chargers and their two playoff appearances since 2014 believe themselves to be Super Bowl contenders. With a quarterback like Justin Herbert, nothing is out of the question, but in a loaded AFC, and following a question-forcing, historically awful playoff meltdown in Jacksonville, what are the realistic aims for this Chargers club?

The Bears, loaded with Justin Fields' legs and little else, believe they are going to be able to hang around the wide-open NFC's playoff race. Until either team proves doubters wrong with consistent play, or even half-decentplay in the Bears' case, this game is like its two participants: loaded with potential for entertainment, but also with lots of questions.

11 Week 4 - New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs

As is the case with the SNF's Week 10 offering, this Week 4 tilt has lost a lot of its luster. However, Patrick Mahomes under the lights in New York is still must-see TV. This game also provides fans with a chance to see the Jets' star-studded defense take on a Mahomes-led offense with a severe lack of weapons behind Travis Kelce. The Jets, who at worst will be 1-2 leading up to this game, will have yet another opportunity to prove they belong in the AFC's playoff discussion, despite Aaron Rodgers' injury.

On the other side of the coin, the Week 1 Chiefs looked very different from the Super Bowl favorite they have been every year since Mahomes became the starter. This could be a game between two teams with a lot to prove only a month into the season, despite pre-season predictions labeling them as arguably the two best in the conference.

10 Week 6 - Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants

The Buffalo Bills' largest problem on the offensive side of the ball throughout the Josh Allen era has been turnovers. That issue reared its ugly head again in Week 1, and will continue to be a question that follows the team until they can break through and reach the franchise's fifth Super Bowl. The New York Giants' largest question heading into the season was can they win all those one-score games again? After all, winning eight last season seemed impossible to repeat.

The good news is, the answer to that question has yet to receive a firm no after Week 1's abysmal 40-0 loss to the Cowboys. Despite two disappointing opening week games, this one still has a chance to be meaningful. The Giants, boasting a brutal opening stretch, will likely be playing to keep their season alive only six weeks in. The Bills, meanwhile, will have another chance to prove themselves in primetime, and Josh Allen will have the opportunity to prove he can play an efficient game against a seemingly beleaguered Giants defense.

9 Week 13 - Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes vs. Jordan Love certainly holds less appeal than Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers, but with Love's strong Week 1 in the books, and Mahomes being Mahomes, this Super Bowl I rematch has a chance to provide some electric offensive moments. The Packers have their sights set on the NFC North crown, and even if that is out of reach by Week 13, based on Love's impressive opening game in Chicago, a playoff berth is far from impossible in 2023.

The defending-champions from K.C., meanwhile, have another ring on their mind, and despite a lackluster Week 1 loss to the pesky Detroit Lions, all signs point to the Chiefs being right in the thick of the race by season's end. This has a chance to be a sneaky thriller.

8 Week 2 - Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots

The Pats surprised many with their Week 1 performance against a Super Bowl contender like the Philadelphia Eagles. A loss is a loss, but Mac Jones' big day though the air and a narrow defeat sparked many disbelievers to at least consider New England as a team that can stir the pot against the league's big boys. Miami, on the other hand, went absolutely bananas through the air in their thrilling Week 1 win over the Chargers.

466 yards and three passing TDs for Tua. 215 receiving yards and two TDs for Tyreek Hill. Those Madden-esque numbers have Fins fans dreaming of what could be with a full, healthy season from their two stars. This battle will be another test for Bill Belichick, but if his Pats can hang around or maybe even top Miami, the way people perceive the AFC East race will be turned upside down. The intrigue!

7 Week 16 - Los Angeles Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills

In another SNF game that will take place on a Saturday via Peacock, the Bills will be hoping that this showdown is a chance to cement their status as beasts of the AFC, or even a chance to lockdown home field advantage throughout the playoffs. For the Chargers, the hope is that this is a game where they can prove themselves en route to a second-consecutive playoff appearance, a feat they haven't achieved since 2008-2009.

The star-power throughout both rosters is staggering—Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Von Miller, Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler to name a few—and under the bright lights of Hollywood with some potentially very high stakes, this has the potential to be one of the best games of the year. It all depends on which version of each team we get.

6 Week 12 - Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens and Chargers feature two of the most exciting quarterbacks in the NFL and each team also boasts a slew of weapons for their superstar pivot (for the Ravens, the most in the Lamar era). Both defenses also face questions concerning consistency and talent (again for the Ravens, maybe the first time this has been asked during this era).

Both clubs play exciting, albeit different, brands of offense. Both teams are aiming to level themselves with the Chiefs, Bills, and Bengals in the AFC hierarchy. Desperation, talent, playoff implications, and two electric talismans make Week 12's battle in L.A. a must-watch for fans of both clubs, anyone with a stake in the AFC playoff picture, and football fans everywhere.

5 Week 15 - Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Baltimore Ravens

Much like the above matchup, this Week 15 game features two of the game's brightest young QBs and two teams hoping to reach the top of the AFC mountain. Whether the Ravens and Jaguars are legit contenders in a stacked AFC remains to be seen, but what is absolutely true is that Lamar Jackson vs. Trevor Lawrence (and John Harbaugh vs. Doug Pederson to a lesser extent) should be excellent viewing. Both teams seem primed to remain in contention, and in an extremely weak AFC South, the Jaguars could be playing for more than a division title.

4 Week 9 - Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills

The Bengals stunned the Bills in snowy Buffalo in last year's Divisional round. It was not so much that Joe Burrow's bunch won, but that they smacked the Bills around on their home turf. The Bills have a chance to return the favor (albeit with less at stake) in Ohio at the season's midway point.

Both teams boast Super Bowl aspirations and elite players on both sides of the ball. This game has the potential to mean a lot for the AFC's playoff seeding, and with a ton of bragging rights on the line, this heavily-hyped heavyweight matchup could provide NFL fans with an electric game for the ages.

3 Week 7 - Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins

Heading into Week 1, this game would have likely fallen somewhere in the middle of our rankings. Largely because it would seem to be a Super Bowl favorite (the Eagles) taking on a middle-of-the-pack club (the Dolphins). But let the Week 1 over-reactions begin! Miami's offense looked like it could be not only one of the best in the NFL, but potentially the best. Is it an over-reaction, though?

Tua Tagovailoa was playing at an All-Pro level before concussions ended his season. Tyreek Hill is Tyreek Hill. A Skylar Thompson-led bunch forced the Bills into a severe scare at home in the playoffs. The Eagles' loaded roster lacks many, if any holes, and their status as one of the league's best teams has been discussed ad nauseam. Miami's potential foray into the NFL's top tier (along with their exciting style of play) has quickly propelled this Week 7 game from "meh" to "must-watch."

2 Week 14 - Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

Arguably the NFL's best rivalry, this NFC East classic nearly always delivers fireworks or controversy, and this Week 14 showdown should be no different. Final month of the season. Two absolute powerhouses. Fans galore. Haters galore. Hurts. Dak. At the Death Star. Much like last year, these would seem to be the two teams dueling for NFC East supremacy, and since this is the pair's second meeting of the season, it will be immensely important.

Both teams have solid running games, both have solid defenses with elite defense lines, and both have exciting weapons at the wide receiver position. The Eagles have an advantage in the quarterback department, but that shouldn't stop this clash from staying competitive. If you're a fan of sport, let alone the NFL, this game has all the makings of the game of the NFL regular season slate.

1 Week 5 - Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

There are plenty of arguments to be made about our top-ranked and second-ranked SNF games. The edge that this Week 5 intra-conference game has over a Week 14 intra-division game is its intrigue. Can the electrifying Cowboys offense led by a QB in Dak Prescott that's still doubted heavily by his own fanbase handle a 49ers defense that could be the best of the best?

And can the 49ers' cache of offensive weapons led by an unlikely starting QB in Brock Purdy handle a Cowboys defense that made a remarkable opening statement against the Giants? A Week 5 game of this magnitude can foster belief in both teams in their potential runs to a Super Bowl, and can lay the groundwork for buzz if a playoff matchup is in the cards. Count us as locked in on this one.

