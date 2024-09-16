Key Takeaways Every great team, especially in the Champions League, needs to possess an ever-reliable captain.

The likes of Martin Odegaard, Luka Modric and Lautaro Martinez will all be hoping to get their hands on the trophy this season.

Ahead of the 2024/25 Champions League campaign getting underway, here are the 36 captains ranked in order.

No matter the league, opposition or scoreline, what every good team needs to possess is a reliable captain; someone who can take a game by the scruff of the neck at a time of need, someone who can rally the troops and someone who can soak up the pressure in the all-intense moments.

It is sometimes the difference between winning and losing, with the likes of Roy Keane, Paolo Maldini, Franz Beckenbauer all fondly remembered for their captain-like nature. The responsibility, and subsequent weight, of the armband can only be taken on by a select few.

Especially in the Champions League, it takes a certain type of character to be given such an important task. Ahead of Europe’s most prestigious competition, we’ve ranked all 36 teams’ captains in terms of their ability to lead a team out with the armband wrapped tightly around their biceps.

Ranking Factors​​​

Leadership qualities

Longevity/experience in the role of captain

Importance to team

Ability/talent from an individual standpoint

Silverware/success as captain

Availability for team

36-31

Uros Spajic, Janis Blaswich, Vladimir Weiss, Brendan Chardonnet, Loris Benito, Filip Panak

Close

Red Star Belgrade’s Uros Spajic kicks proceedings off as the Champions League’s worst - of the 36 available - skipper, having spent just shy of two years at his Serbian employers. The fact that he is not a regular, however, also doesn’t paint the prettiest picture.

No doubt a reliable figure at the heart of the defence, his longevity - or lack thereof - sees him fall just behind Janis Blaswich of RB Salzburg and Vladimir Weiss of Slovan Bratislava, who is now the ripe old age of 34.

What the latter may lack in superstardom, he definitely makes up commitment to the cause. Brendan Chardonnet has been at Stade Brest since the summer of 2016 and has chalked up north of 200 appearances, but whether he enters the realm of being a club legend is up in the air.

Loris Bento may be the lowest-valued skipper of the 36, per Transfermarkt, but his importance to Young Boys proves that he’s a worthy selection for the 32nd best - and not rock bottom - captain in Europe’s most prestigious competition.

Continuing the centre-back theme, Sparta Prague’s Filip Panak may have endured his struggles in the early embers of the current campaign with injury, but he is certain to be his side’s leading man from the back line throughout their upcoming European venture - permitting he stays fit, that is.

Champions League Captains Ranked - 36-31 Rank Player (Age) Team Nationality 36. Uros Spajic (31) Red Star Belgrade Serbia 35. Janis Blaswich (33) RB Salzburg Germany 34. Vladimir Weiss (34) Slovan Bratislava Slovakia 33. Brendan Chardonnet (29) Stade Brest France 32. Loris Benito (32) Young Boys Switzerland 31. Filip Panak (28) Sparta Prague Czech Republic

30-21

Arijan Ademi, Stefan Hierlander, Atakan Karazor, Benjamin Andre, Morten Hjulmand, Denis Zakaria, Cristhian Stuani, Lewis Ferguson, Davide Calabria, Luuk de Jong

Close

Arijan Ademi and Stefan Hierland of Dinamo Zagreb and Sturm Graz, respectively, make the top 30 - but struggle to emulate the work of those above them, with the likes of Atakan Karazour and Benjamin Andre in 28th and 27th respectively.

Nice-born Andre, 34, may be reaching the twilight end of his career, but with 210 games under his belt for his Ligue 1 employers in the defensive midfield role, he’s been recognised as one of their unsung heroes.

Sporting CP’s Morten Hjulmand, admired by the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, may still be in the infancy of his promising career but was handed the armband - following the departure of Sebastian Coates - just a year after joining from Lecce in Italy. He’s sitting 26th in the rankings.

In front of the Danish midfielder is Denis Zakaria. Once of Chelsea, the Genf-born ace joined the French side from Juventus in the summer of 2023 and has already been promoted to a senior role thanks to a string of impressive performances.

Age is on Zakaria’s side, which means that he could rise up these rankings, but the same cannot be said for Girona skipper Cristhian Stuani, who is ranked at 24th and in front of the veteran striker, who is considered to be one of the best Uruguayans in Premier League history, is Lewis Ferguson of Bologna (23rd).

The Scotsman is a revered performer among his side’s fanbase but is currently working his way back into the starting line-up after a prolonged period on the sidelines via an injury.

AC Milan’s Davide Calabria and Luuk de Jong, who tends to provide PSV Eindhoven with a layer of expertise and know-how in front of goal, finish off this category before heading into the nitty-gritty of the Champions League’s leading captains.

Champions League Captains Ranked - 30-21 Rank Player (Age) Team Nationality 30. Arijan Ademi (33) Dinamo Zagreb North Macedonia 29. Stefan Hierlander (33) Sturm Graz Austria 28. Atakan Karazour (27) VfB Stuttgart Germany 27. Benjamin Andre (34) Lille France 26. Morten Hjulmand (25) Sporting CP Denmark 25. Denis Zakaria (27) Monaco Switzerland 24. Cristhian Stuani (37) Girona Greece 23. Lewis Ferguson (25) Bologna Scotland 22. Davide Calabria (27) AC Milan Italy 21. Luuk de Jong (34) PSV Eindhoven Netherlands

20-11

Hans Vanaken, Rafael Toloi, Quinten Timber, Nicolas Otamendi, Danilo, Taras Stepanenko, Callum McGregor, Willi Orban, John McGinn, Koke