Highlights The 2026 World Cup will feature 16 stadiums across the USA, Mexico and Canada.

New Jersey's MetLife Stadium was a surprising selection to stage the tournament's final.

The legendary Estadio Azteca in Mexico City has already been used at two previous World Cups.

The 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup is creeping over the horizon. It is a tournament that is already shaping up to be memorable, and one in which the three host countries - the United States, Mexico and Canada - intend to pull out all the stops.

To achieve this, they will need to perfect the various venues that will host the competition's matches. The biggest edition of the competition will see 48 nations - up from the previous tally of 32 - competing in 104 games spread across 16 different stadiums. The US won the right to host most of the matches in 11 venues, while the remaining fixtures are shared between three Mexican stadiums and two in Canada.

From New York's MetLife Stadium, designated to host the final, to Mexico City's mythical Estadio Azteca, all these grounds should be the scene of new exploits and moments that will forever be engraved in the history of football. Here's a closer at all the stadiums for the forthcoming 2026 World Cup.

Ranking Factors:

Historical character

Architectural beauty

Capacity

Accessibility

Hospitality facilities

Every Stadium at the 2026 World Cup Rank Stadium Capacity City Country 1 Estadio Azteca 83,000 Mexico City Mexico 2 Mercedes-Benz Stadium 75,000 Atlanta USA 3 SoFi Stadium 70,000 Los Angeles USA 4 Estadio BBVA 53,500 Guadalupe Mexico 5 AT&T Stadium 94,000 Arlington USA 6 Lumen Field 69,000 Seattle USA 7 MetLife Stadium 82,500 East Rutherford USA 8 Levi's Stadium 71,000 Santa Clara USA 9 Gillette Stadium 65,000 Foxborough USA 10 Lincoln Financial Field 69,000 Philadelphia USA 11 Hard Rock Stadium 65,000 Miami USA 12 Estadio Akron 48,000 Zapopan Mexico 13 BC Place 54,000 Vancouver Canada 14 NRG Stadium 72,000 Houston USA 15 Arrowhead Stadium 73,000 Kansas City USA 16 BMO Field 45,000 Toronto Canada

Related World Cup 2026: Dates, Schedule, Fixtures, Stadiums and More As the 2026 World Cup lingers on the horizon, here's everything you need to know about the competition.

16 BMO Field

Capacity: 45,000

Located in Toronto, in the state of Ontario, Canada, BMO Field is a state-of-the-art 45,000-capacity stadium. Built to accommodate the Under-20 World Cup held in Canada in 2007, it will host the vast majority of matches played by the Canadian national team in 2026.

During the tournament, the stadium will host five group-stage matches, as well as one contest in the newfangled round of 32. It was here that the Canucks secured their ticket to the 2022 World Cup, comfortably beating Jamaica 4-0, allowing them to return to the world's most prestigious competition for the first time in 36 years.

15 Arrowhead Stadium

Capacity: 73,000

Home to the Kansas City Chiefs American football team, Arrowhead Stadium is also known for having entered the Guinness Book of Records as the loudest arena in the world, across all sports. The record was set in 2014 during an NFL match between the home team and the New England Patriots.

Between 1996 and 2007, it also played host to the Kansas City Wizards Major League Soccer team. Capable of holding up to 73,000 people, the stadium built in 1972 - making it the oldest of the 11 designated venues in the United States - will host four matches in the group phase as well as ties in the round of 32 and quarter-finals.

14 NRG Stadium

Capacity: 72,000

A venue with an impressive structure and retractable roof, the NRG Stadium was built in 2002. Home to the Houston Texans NFL franchise, it has a wealth of experience when it comes to hosting football matches.

In its history, it has staged the MLS All-Star Game, matches for the USA and Mexican national teams, as well as three matches in the Copa America Centenario in 2016 and friendlies for European teams during summer tours. In 2026, no fewer than six matches - five in the group phase, one in the round of 32 and one in the round of 16 - will be held there.

13 BC Place

Capacity: 54,000

Over 40 years old, BC Place is a true Canadian monument. Built on the shores of the Pacific Ocean, it is the home of the Vancouver Whitecaps, MLS residents, and the BC Lions, members of the Canadian Football League. The Canadian national team also regularly plays matches at the venue.

In 2015, BC Place also saw the United States women's football team crowned world champions following their 5-2 win over Japan. There are no matches beyond the round of 16 in the men's edition of the tournament in a ground that boasts the largest retractable, fabric roof in the world.

12 Estadio Akron

Capacity: 48,000

The Estadio Akron is without doubt one of the most unusual of all the stadiums designated to host the 2026 World Cup. Built on high ground and filled with grass, its roof seems to float in the air above the town of Zapopan, Mexico.

With a capacity of 48,000, the home of CD Guadalajara, who won the CONCACAF Champions League there in 2018, opened its doors in 2010 and has hosted numerous football events - including the under-17 World Cup in 2011 and the Pan-American Games the same year. During the World Cup, four group-stage matches will be played in the optical illusion.

11 Hard Rock Stadium

Capacity: 65,000

Credit: ANDRES LEIVA/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Inaugurated in 1987, the Hard Rock Stadium has undergone major renovations to make it versatile and able to host all kinds of events, both sporting and cultural. Capable of holding 65,000 fans, it stands out for the turquoise blue colour of its seats, which is also used by the Miami Dolphins, the resident American football team.

Among the major events it has hosted are matches in the 2013 Gold Cup, Wrestlemania XXVIIII in 2012 and several editions of the Super Bowl. In 2026, four group matches, a tie in the round of 32, a quarter-final and the third-place playoff will be played there.

10 Lincoln Financial Field

Capacity: 69,000

Credit: Betp/French Wikipedia/Wikimedia Commons

Opened in 2003 for a friendly between Manchester United and Barcelona, Lincoln Financial Field has played host to several high-profile football matches. From the 2015 Gold Cup final to several Team USA matches, the stadium, located in Philadelphia, was also home to the Philadelphia Union MLS franchise in 2010.

Capable of holding 69,000 spectators, it has been designated to host five group matches and one round-of-16 match at the 2026 World Cup. Home of the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles for the last two decades, the Lincoln Financial Field will be one of two US venues to host a World Cup match on Independence Day.

9 Gillette Stadium

Capacity: 65,000

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

While its architecture bears a strong resemblance to that of other NFL stadiums built in the 2000s, Foxborough's Gillette Stadium is unique in that it has paid homage to the maritime culture - characterised by a lighthouse and a bridge at its entrance - of the town on the east coast of the United States. Home in particular to the MLS franchise New England Revolution, the 65,000-seater stadium has hosted numerous football matches over the years, including the 2003 Women's World Cup, the Copa America Centenario, the CONCACAF Gold Cup and the International Champions Cup. Subjected to renovations ahead of the tournament, it will be the venue for five group matches, a tie in the first knockout phase and a quarter-final.

8 Levi's Stadium

Capacity: 71,000

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Located in Santa Clara, California, Levi's Stadium is one of the most recent grounds to have been designated to host World Cup matches. The venue, which was only opened in 2014, is very close to San Jose airport, suffers from a lot of noise pollution and can be a real ordeal in very hot weather, as none of its stands have roofs.

Home of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL, the 71,000-seater stadium hosted the opening match of the Copa America Centenario which saw the United States lose 2-0 to Colombia in 2016. A decade later, five group matches and a round-of-32 tie will be played there.

7 MetLife Stadium

Capacity: 82,000

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

As the venue for the 2026 World Cup final, the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford has become a benchmark in the United States over the years. Located just 8km from New York City, its design is simple, despite its impressive structure and capacity for 82,000 spectators - making it one of the biggest football stadiums in the world.

Known as the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets, it hosted the final of the 2016 Copa America Centenario, which saw Chile sneak past Argentina on penalties for the second year on the spin. In addition to the final, five group matches, and one tie in each of the first two knockout stages will be held there.

6 Lumen Field

Capacity: 69,000

Located in Seattle, Lumen Field also has a very distinctive look. Shaped like a horseshoe, it also has a completely open grandstand offering an ideal view of the US city skyline. Home to the Seattle Sounders, this 69,000-seater stadium is renowned for being one of the noisiest in the United States.

This volcanic atmosphere was one of the reasons why the MLS franchise won the CONCACAF Champions League against Pumas UNAM in 2022. After drawing 2-2 in the first leg held in Mexico, the Sounders were roared to a 3-0 victory by their fans in the return. In 2026, it will host four group matches and two knockout ties.

5 AT&T Stadium

Capacity: 94,000

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

It is quite simply the largest stadium on this list. Able to accommodate a total of 94,000 people, and with a capacity that can even be increased to 105,000, Arlington's AT&T Stadium is a hulking landmark. Occupied by the Dallas Cowboys since it opened in 2009, the stadium has a huge roof, a glass exterior and a massive scoreboard with over 2,300 square metres of screens.

Although it has already hosted a slew of football matches (including the Gold Cup and matches for the Mexican national team), in 2026 the Texas stadium will be exposed to a glut of critical contests. Among the nine World Cup matches staged in Arlington, there will be five group games and the first semi-final.

4 Estadio BBVA

Capacity: 53,500

Much smaller than its Dallas counterpart, the Estadio BBVA boasts an absolutely unique geographical location. Located at the foot of the Guadalupe mountains, it has been home to CF Monterrey since its inauguration in 2015. An architectural model and technological jewel, the stadium, which can hold up to 53,500 fans, stands out in particular for its ecological benefits.

Designed to keep spectators in the stands cool, it offers a breathtaking panorama over the heights of the Mexican city. During the World Cup, it will be the venue for three matches in the group phase and one in the round of 32.

3 SoFi Stadium

Capacity: 70,000

$5bn (£4.3bn). This is the record price paid to build SoFi Stadium. Located in Inglewood, California, this ultra-modern stadium, equipped with a 360-degree 4K HDR scoreboard, can accommodate 70,000 people and was the last stadium designated to host matches in the competition - given that it had not yet broken ground when it was awarded the contract in 2018.

Topped by a roof of the most unusual shape, the most expensive stadium in the world will host five group matches, two ties in the round of 32 and one quarter-final match. This is almost a novelty for this behemoth, which is more accustomed to hosting American football matches for the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

2 Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Capacity: 75,000

Credit: Michael Chang/Getty Images

Although only recently opened in 2017, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium is perhaps one of the best-known stadiums in the United States. Home, among others, to Atlanta United, this futuristic venue can hold 75,000 people.

Featuring a unique retractable roof with overlapping metal triangles and glass windows that provide natural lighting when the stadium roof is closed, it also offers spectators a giant circular screen and is considered to be the most sustainable stadium on the planet. For all these reasons, it was chosen to host five group stage matches, games in the round of 32 and last 16, as well as the second semi-final.

1 Estadio Azteca

Capacity: 83,000

The Estadio Azteca is without doubt the most legendary of all the stadiums selected for the 2026 World Cup. Located in Mexico City, Mexico, the 83,000-seat arena was opened in 1966 and hosted the finals of the 1970 and 1986 World Cups.

A legend written by the exploits of Diego Maradona and Pele, two of the greatest players of all time, has been perpetuated over the decades by its regular hosts, Club America and Cruz Azul. Forty years on, the iconic venue will return to the World Cup with three group matches, a tie in the round of 32 and the last 16.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Estadio Azteca will host the opening match of the 2026 World Cup.

Related 10 Most Controversial Moments in World Cup History From the Hand of God to Zinedine Zidane's headbutt, the World Cup has seen plenty of controversial moments.

All statistics courtesy of FIFA.com.