Arsenal have always had a rich tradition of producing top-tier talent and their Hale End academy is widely regarded as one of the best in English football. Since taking over in 2019, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has only proven that he is keen to develop this talent further and keep the tradition going by giving promising youngsters a chance in the first team – with this being their real ‘make or break’ test.

From Tony Adams to Bukayo Saka, many from the youth system have turned into stars and left a legacy behind that will never be forgotten, with the young talent that Arsenal are able to produce being critical to the club’s success. The long-term vision and dedication to youth development is something Arteta still installs despite challenging for the biggest of trophies, with the Spaniard handing out several first team minutes to those who have caught his eye. With that in mind, here is every Arsenal academy player that Mikel Arteta has given a debut to.

Player Date of Debut Folarin Balogun October 2020 vs Dundalk Miguel Azeez December 2020 vs Dundalk Ben Cottrell December 2020 vs Dundalk Charlie Patino December 2021 vs Sunderland Ethan Nwaneri September 2022 vs Brentford Karl Hein November 2022 vs Brighton Charles Sagoe Jr September 2023 vs Brentford Myles Lewis-Skelly September 2024 vs Manchester City Maldini Kacurri September 2024 vs Bolton Ismeal Kabia September 2024 vs Bolton Jack Porter September 2024 vs Bolton Josh Nichols September 2024 vs Bolton

1 Folarin Balogun

October 2020 vs Dundalk

The ascension of Folarin Balogun to the first team in 2020 was a swift one after the attacker scored 10 and assisted four for the Under-23 team the season prior, with Arteta handing him his debut in the Europa League against Irish side Dundalk.

Featuring as a second-half substitute, Balogun appeared three more times in this competition and netted against both Molde and Dundalk in the return fixture, before signing a new long-term contract. However, after loan spells at Middlesbrough and Stade Reims in Ligue 1 - the latter being the most successful - and interest growing, the American international decided to move on to pastures new and signed for AS Monaco in 2023 for £25.7 million.

2 Ben Cottrell

December 2020 vs Dundalk

After making his unofficial debut in pre-season against MK Dons, Ben Cottrell replaced Emile Smith Rowe for his full debut in the 4-2 victory against Dundalk in the return fixture. As a left-footed midfielder, the Englishman was highly thought of and attracted the attention of many clubs before making his debut, with this cameo being the one he would hope propelled his Arsenal career forwards.

However, this was not the case and after tearing his abductor muscle in 2022, he struggled to get back to the level he was playing at and departed the Gunners last year for NS Mura in Slovenia. Despite becoming the first English player to represent them, Cottrell struggled for gametime and is now a free agent.

3 Miguel Azeez

December 2020 vs Dundalk

Joining Cottrell in making his debut against the Irish side, Miguel Azeez's short cameo in the centre of the park was silky and very promising. However, the midfielder never featured for the club again and had loan spells at Portsmouth, Wigan and Spanish Segunda side UD Ibiza, and now plays for PAS Giannina in the Greek second division.

After a decade in the Hale End academy, things did not quite work out for Azeez, showing just how tough it is to cut it as a top-level Premier League footballer and how circumstances in football change quickly.

4 Charlie Patino

December 2021 vs Sunderland

One of the more recognisable names on this list, Patino became the youngest player to score on his Arsenal debut since Jon Sammels in 1963 after slotting home an injury-time goal against Sunderland in the Gunners' 5-1 win in the Carabao Cup Quarter-final.

Often compared to Jack Wilshere by many at the club, loan moves to Swansea and Blackpool appeared to have halted his progress and the 20-year-old found minutes hard to come by in an Arsenal shirt, a key reason why he decided to depart the club this summer. Joining Segunda División club Deportivo La Coruña, the club his Spanish father supports, Patino has signed a three-year contract, with Arsenal inserting a buy-back clause - suggesting he may still have a future at the club.

5 Ethan Nwaneri

September 2022 vs Brentford

Arguably the most well-known name on this list, Nwaneri became the youngest ever Gunners player - and Premier League player for that matter - to make a top-flight appearance, making his debut aged just 15 years and 181 days old.

The now-17-year-old has since made four appearances and scored twice, with both those goals coming in the Carabao Cup against Bolton Wanderers - a game in which a number of young players made their debuts. The midfielder is an exciting talent and, under Arteta's guidance, could be another future star to come out of the Hale End academy.

6 Karl Hein

November 2022 vs Brighton

After signing his first professional contract in May 2019, the Estonian goalkeeper was made to wait for his first-team Arsenal debut, with this not coming until 2022, when the North London club faced Brighton in the Carabao Cup. Although it was a debut to forget after losing 3-1 and giving away a penalty - as well as not featuring since - Hein is now on loan at La Liga club Real Valladolid, where he has started all eight of their league matches this season.

With David Raya slowly cementing himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the league, Hein's future as an Arsenal goalkeeper is unclear, although solid performances out on loan could earn him a permanent move elsewhere.

7 Charles Sagoe Jr

September 2023 vs Brentford

Arteta handed Arsenal academy winger Charles Sagoe Jr his senior debut against Brentford in the Carabao Cup in September 2023, but the youngster has not featured since. Loan moves to Swansea and Shrewsbury have followed since, with the 20-year-old getting valuable first team minutes lower down the footballing pyramid.

Simialry to many on this list, his future at the club is unclear due to the sheer amount of competition for places, although he is highly thought of by Arteta, and it may be possible to see him feature as a bit-part player.

8 Myles Lewis-Skelly

September 2024 vs Manchester City

Making your debut against the Premier League champions is impressive in itself, but being booked before even entering the field is also rather remarkable. Yellow carded for dissent whilst warming up, Lewis-Skelly came on with a minute of regulation time left to play, with Arsenal conceding in the last minute to draw with Manchester City 2-2.

Despite the heartbreaking result, Lewis-Skelly followed up this short debut cameo with a start at left-back against Bolton, playing an impressive 62 minutes as the Gunners breezed through with a 5-1 victory. With a busy fixture schedule to come, the 18-year-old may just get a few more chances to show the fans, and Arteta, what he can bring to the side.

9 Maldini Kacurri

September 2024 vs Bolton

Although it is unconfirmed whether he is named after him, there are obvious links between Maldini Kacurri and AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini, with Arsenal fans hoping he plays in a similar manner to the three-time Champions League winner. Born in 2005, Kacurri is one of four players on this list to make their debut during Arsenal's third-round tie against Bolton, with the young Albanian receiving 20 minutes towards the end.

He has also been in the Premier League matchday squad on three occasions this season - against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Leicester - suggesting he may feature a few more times under Arteta.

10 Ismeal Kabia

September 2024 vs Bolton

It may have only been a short nine-minute debut, but it is still one Kabia will never forget. Impressing at Under-21 level - where he linked up well with Nwaneri - the Dutchman was known within the Hale End academy as a pacy winger who frightens defenders with his low centre of gravity.

After being promoted to this level just last year, spells in and out of the first team may seriously build upon his existing potential, something Arteta sees in the 18-year-old by giving him chances. At such a young age - like most on this list - Kabia has time on his side and he will need time to settle into the first time, something his manager is usually pretty good at giving to youngsters.

11 Jack Porter

September 2024 vs Bolton

With David Raya picking up a knock and Neto cup-tied after already playing in the competition with Bournemouth, 16-year-old Jack Porter got his chance to prove himself between the sticks - becoming the youngest ever goalkeeper in Arsenal history and their youngest ever starting player.

Despite conceding two goals, Porter enjoyed a comfortable debut and looked assured in goal, a valuable trait for a goalkeeper and one which Arteta has likely been impressed with. Similarly to Hein, a route to the first team seems out of the question at this point in time, but at such a young age, anything is still possible.

12 Josh Nichols

September 2024 vs Bolton

The last player from this Carabao Cup fixture - and the last on this list - actually played the most minutes during this game, with Nichols playing the full 90. Starting at right-back, the 18-year-old - like the others - fitted in well during this match and looked capable of featuring again against lower level opposition.

Featuring from Under-9's to the first team, Nichols is a prime example of how hard work and talent can get you to where you want to be, with Arteta giving him the chance to shine, and the young player doing just that.