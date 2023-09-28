Highlights Arsenal's home form has been a problem, with only 2 clean sheets in the league and dropped points in 2-2 draws against Fulham and Spurs.

The team has been shooting themselves in the foot with self-made errors leading to goals, hindering their chances at winning the title.

The frequency of mistakes early in games, including conceding goals in the opening minute, is a worrying trend for Arsenal that needs to be addressed.

It's been a pretty impressive turnaround for Mikel Arteta at Arsenal. When he arrived, the club were still trying to find a new identity in the post-Arsène Wenger era after Unai Emery's uninspired tenure. The former captain took charge in North London and almost immediately won the FA Cup. That threatened to be a false dawn, however, as the team's Premier League form continued to wobble along with real inconstancy.

Even so, Arteta asked fans to trust the process and since the start of the last season, the Gunners have gone from regular underperformers to genuine title challengers. They pushed Manchester City right until the final stages of the season last term before just falling short, and this time around they appear to be in the mix once again – having failed to lose yet in any competition despite not quite finding their best form.

But if Arsenal are to go on and win the title under their Spanish manager, it appears they will need to improve their home form. For instance, so far they have kept only two clean sheets in the league and both came in away matches. They've also only dropped points at the Emirates so far – in 2-2 draws against Fulham and Spurs. Their inability to maximise home advantage in North London is a growing problem and it so often comes from self-made issues. Indeed, they keep shooting themselves in the foot and it really makes for remarkable viewing... With that being the case, we've listed every error leading to a goal from the start of last season right up to now for you to enjoy.

Arsenal in the PL this season Games Wins Losses Draws Goals for Goals against Home 4 2 0 2 9 6 Away 2 2 0 0 2 0

11 Arsenal 4-2 Leicester - William Saliba

This was the very first game at the Emirates last season and will be remembered fondly by fans with Gabriel Jesus scoring his first goals for the club in a 4-2 win against Leicester. However, when 2-0 up and in complete control, a long ball was flicked into the Arsenal box, causing a mix-up between Saliba and Aaron Ramsdale. With Jamie Vardy lurking, the defender tried to flick it out for a corner but instead found his own net. The most remarkable thing here was how the home crowd sang the Frenchman's name shortly after, showing him plenty of love and inspiring their team to eventually pick up all three points.

10 Arsenal 4-3 Liverpool - Gabriel Magalhães

Not long after that win over the Foxes, the Gunners played host to Liverpool and came out on top in a seven-goal thriller. They threw away an initial lead, however, when Gabriel stretched for a ball but failed to deal with it properly. Due to his misjudgement, the Brazilian instead poked it through to Luis Diaz who promptly delivered a fine cross for Darwin Nunez who made it 1-1. Far from ideal, even if Arteta's men recovered to claim the three points.

9 Arsenal 3-1 Spurs - Gabriel Magalhães & Granit Xhaka

In another big match, this time against bitter rivals Tottenham, the Gunners yet again squandered a one-goal lead. After Saliba cleared the ball inside his own box, Xhaka took a loose touch, allowing Richarlison to steal in and win the ball. In a panic, Gabriel lunged in and gave away a penalty. Harry Kane scored the resulting spot-kick even though Arsenal later scored twice to win the derby 3-1.

8 Arsenal 2-1 Fuham - Gabriel Magalhães

This was evidently a tough time for Gabriel who started last season with a catalogue of errors but the most eye-catching mistake came here against Fulham. The centre-back took a few awkward touches inside his own box and got robbed of the ball by Aleksandar Mitrović, as the Serbian striker then slotted past Ramsdale. At the very least, the Brazilian atoned for the error as he netted an 86th-minute winner.

7 Arsenal 3-1 West Ham - William Saliba

This was the club's first game back after the winter break for the 2022 World Cup and it seems as though Saliba was still a little rusty. First, he was beaten to the ball by Michail Antonio in the channel, leaving space for Jarrod Bowen to exploit more centrally. Trying to make up the ground, the Frenchman slid in to win the ball back but only succeeded in giving away an (admittedly soft) penalty. West Ham consequently took the lead but Arsenal still fought back to win the match.

6 Arsenal 1-1 Brentford - Aaron Ramsdale

For the first time in this list, the Gunners were unable to fully recover after conceding this goal as they were pegged back by Brentford and had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Really, it's a catalogue of mistakes as their defence fails to clear the ball, which bounces around the box as Arsenal lose a number of aerial duels. Eventually, the ball drops to Christian Norgaard and Ramsdale makes a laboured attempt to close him down, flapping at thin air as the opposition players flicks it across goal for Ivan Toney to score. Of course, Norgaard was famously offside in the build up but VAR forgot to check the midfielder, so this one is rather unfortunate for Arteta's men.

5 Arsenal 1-3 Man City - Takehiro Tomiyasu

This was a particularly difficult game for the Gunners as they lost their spot at the top of the table to Man City. Tomiyasu was trusted ahead of Ben White on the day but it's a decision that Arteta would come to regret. Indeed, during a tight first half, the Japanese right-back played a horrible pass right into the path of Kevin de Bruyne. The Belgian punished him with a brilliant first-time lob over Ramsdale. City went on to win the game 3-1 in what was the first real blow for Arsenal amid their ultimately doomed title chase.

4 Arsenal 3-3 Southampton - Aaron Ramsdale

This was just about the worst possible start you could make to a game as Ramsdale passed the ball directly to Carlos Alcaraz who found the back of the net after just 28 seconds. If you're going to win a title, you can't make mistakes such as those, which is perhaps why Arsenal went out and signed David Raya in the summer. In the end, the home side needed to score twice in the final minutes of the game just to rescue a point at the Emirates.

3 Arsenal 0-3 Brighton - Leandro Trossard

It's a show of just how impressive Brighton were last term that they turned up in North London and cruised to a 3-0 win against the title challengers. Having already fallen behind after Julio Enciso's opener, things went from back to worse for the Gunners as Trossard casually tried to flick the ball to a teammate inside his own half. The ball ricocheted kindly to Deniz Undav who then lobbed Ramsdale, sending the Seagulls on course for all three points.

2 Arsenal 2-2 Fulham - Bukayo Saka

Now into the errors from the current campaign, the Gunners conceded to Andreas Pereira after just 57 seconds when Saka inadvertently put him through on goal with a loose pass. This is the third time in 2023 alone that Arsenal have conceded a goal inside the opening minute (all coming at the Emirates) – which is a Premier League record. Unlike last season, the Gunners couldn't recover to pick up all three points against Fulham as Joao Palhinha scored an equaliser four minutes from time to settle the match at 2-2.

1 Arsenal 2-2 Spurs - Jorginho

The moment still fresh in everyone's mind... Having taken a 2-1 lead after Saka's penalty, Arsenal conceded within just seconds as Jorginho dwelt on the ball in the middle of the park for too long, allowing James Maddison to pick his pocket and set up Son Heung-min who made it 2-2. Arteta's men lost two points as a consequence and the manager will surely be trying to figure out why his team keep making mistakes right after kick-off.

Even in the games they've won at the Emirates, Arsenal have made it hard for themselves in recent times with these repeated errors. And so far this season, the mistakes have cost them valuable points. It certainly is a worrying trend for the Gunners and if they want to push Man City for the title, they will have to improve. The entire catalogue of mistakes has been collated on Reddit and you can enjoy them below.