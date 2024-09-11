Key Takeaways Martin Odegaard sprained his ankle while on international duty with Norway in September.

The Arsenal captain is expected to be out for at least three weeks after avoiding a fracture.

Odegaard will miss key fixtures in the Premier League and Champions League for Mikel Arteta's title challengers.

Real Madrid won the heated race for Martin Odegaard's signature in 2015, beating the rest of the world's best teams who had all been enamoured by the record-breaking feats of the Norwegian teenager. Across six-and-a-half years on the club's books, Odegaard started just three La Liga games.

Carlo Ancelotti, the legendary coach at the helm of Madrid when they snapped up the prodigious midfielder, described the entire affair as "a public relations exercise". Odegaard has become such an important element of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal that any absence for the club captain quickly spirals into a PR nightmare. The on-pitch impact may well prove to be just as negative.

The team's technical and literal leader was on a run of 29 consecutive top-flight starts before he was struck down by a deeply worrying ankle injury during September's international break. It quickly became clear that Odegaard would miss the first North London derby of the season, but the full extent of his injury has emerged following the latest updates. Here is a closer look at every upcoming fixture Arsenal may have to contest without their talismanic captain.

Every Arsenal Game Martin Odegaard Could Miss Through Injury Date Competition Opponent Venue Sunday, 15th September Premier League Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Thursday, 19th September Champions League Atalanta Gewiss Stadium Sunday, 22nd September Premier League Man City Etihad Stadium Wednesday, 25th September EFL Cup Bolton Emirates Stadium Saturday, 28th September Premier League Leicester Emirates Stadium Tuesday, 1st October Champions League PSG Emirates Stadium Saturday, 5th October Premier League Southampton Emirates Stadium

Latest News on Odegaard's Ankle Injury

The midfielder avoided a fracture

Odegaard's injury record for Arsenal has been superb, but not spotless. An ankle problem in April 2021 forced the talented Norwegian to sit out four games and has complicated the diagnosis of his current issue. Sifting through the existing scar tissue, Norway's national team doctor Ola Sand provided a tentative timeline for Odegaard's recovery to the local publication VG.

Such ankle injuries often take at least three weeks. Anything other than that is just a bonus. And then it can take longer.

Odegaard was handed a pair of crutches and swiftly whisked back to London after sustaining this damaging blow during Norway's Nations League meeting with Austria. Following consultation with Arsenal's medical staff, Sand revealed that "there is probably no fracture in the ankle", which is hugely beneficial for all involved parties, as the doctor explained: "In the event of a fracture, we are talking about being out of action for six weeks plus."

Norway's captain was reduced to tears after Austria's Christoph Baumgartner crashed into him. "Ankle injuries are very painful right away," Sand noted. "With Martin, it was extremely painful. He became very worried."

Baumgartner was quick to apologise via social media, but the main concern for Odegaard and Arsenal fans will be his immediate recovery. The first days after the damage are pivotal, according to Sand. "Regardless of the MRI images, his response to the rehabilitation in the next few weeks is the most important," the Norwegian doctor outlined. "It will start carefully on the bike, carefully in relation to what he can tolerate from pain. Then you take it gradually."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martin Odegaard has either scored or created 40 Premier League goals for Arsenal over the previous two seasons. Only Bukayo Saka can top that figure during the same time frame.

Related Spurs vs Arsenal: How the Gunners could lineup without key players Arsenal without Odegaard and the suspended Rice in the crucial Sunday derby against Tottenham Hotspur looks a tough ask but our man Hal has looked at the options.

Arsenal Embark Upon Treacherous Away Trips

The Gunners start their Champions League campaign without Odegaard

Unless Odegaard undergoes a miraculous recovery, there is almost no chance of the 25-year-old featuring in any of Arsenal's first three fixtures following September's international break - all of which are away from home and against fiendishly difficult opponents. Tucked between the first North London Derby of the season and a daunting trip to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, Arteta will take his side to Bergamo for a Champions League opener against Europa League winners, Atalanta.

This daunting triumvirate of away trips is followed by a more sedate end to September. Arsenal host third-tier Bolton Wanderers in the League Cup - a match which Odegaard may not have played even if he had been fit - and newly promoted Leicester City.

The Gunners have been pitted against an exciting young Paris Saint-Germain side in their first European home game of the campaign to kickstart October four days before Championship play-off winners Southampton come to the Emirates. Odegaard would have to suffer a setback in his recovery if he is still out of action on the other side of October's international break.

Arsenal's Historical Record Opponent Next Meeting Games Wins Draws Losses Tottenham 15th September 185 77 50 58 Atalanta 19th September 0 0 0 0 Man City 22nd September 169 83 38 48 Bolton 25th September 104 49 28 27 Leicester 28th September 116 55 37 24 PSG 1st October 4 1 3 0 Southampton 5th October 105 52 30 23

Arsenal's Record With and Without Odegaard

The Gunners have rarely had to play in their captain's absence

Prior to his latest layoff, Odegaard had sat out just 13 of the 149 matches Arsenal have played across all competitions - less than 9% - since returning to the club on a permanent basis in August 2021. During these sporadic absences, the Gunners have endured a mixed record, but it would be unwise to place too much stock in the figures produced from this fleetingly small sample size.

The most significant match which Odegaard missed during the 2023/24 campaign does offer cause for concern. Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Newcastle United last November was dominated by Anthony Gordon's contentious winner - which is still considered one of the biggest VAR controversies in the technology's short history - but this distracted from the visitors' creativity struggles.

In the absence of Odegaard, the Arsenal player responsible for the most chances created in each of his three full seasons in north London, Arteta's side mustered just one shot on target. The Gunners tested the opposition goalkeeper at least twice in every other top-flight fixture last term.

Martin Odegaard's Influence on Arsenal Across All Comps Stat With Odegaard Without Odegaard Games 136 13 Win % 64% 54% Loss % 22% 31% Goals For per Game 2.0 1.8 Goals Against per Game 1.0 0.8

Related What Odegaard's Norway Teammates Saw Him do in Dressing Room Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard will have an MRI scan in London today to diagnose the extent of his injury picked up playing for Norway.

Stats via Transfermarkt and FBref. Correct as of 11th September 2024.