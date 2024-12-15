Summary Cole Palmer is a standout player at Chelsea, scoring 11 goals and 6 assists in 15 games this season.

Palmer won multiple individual awards in 2024, such as Chelsea's Player of the Season and Young Player of the Year.

His impressive performances for Chelsea and England, including scoring in the Euro 2024 final, led to accolades and recognition.

Cole Palmer signed for Chelsea in September 2023 for a fee worth up to £42.5 million. Since joining the club, the English midfielder has been one of the best players in the Premier League. In the 2023/24 league campaign, he scored 22 and registered 11 assists, and he has continued his blistering form during this season, scoring 11 goals and registering six assists in 15 games.

The Manchester City academy graduate has been recognised for performances by securing various individual awards. This includes the England Men's Player of the Year and the Premier League Young Player of the Year. Here is a closer look at every accolade he has picked up during 2024.

Chelsea Awards

Chelsea made over 10 summer signings ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season, with the last incoming being Palmer on 1st September 2023. The Blues were ridiculed for their excessive transfer business, especially when they only won one out of their first six matches. Palmer scored his first goal for the club against Burnley on 7th October 2023 and then went on a remarkable run of creativity throughout the season. He finished second in the Premier League top goalscorer chart, behind Erling Haaland, who scored 27 for Pep Guardiola's side.

The 22-year-old was recognised for his achievements at the end of the season. He won Chelsea's Player of the Season and Player's Player of the Season. The first of these awards was voted for by the club's supporters, and the second was by the playing staff.

Premier League Awards

Phil Foden won the Premier League Player of the Season award for the 2023/24 campaign. Palmer was still able to pick up the Young Player of the Season, though. Previous winners of this award include Haaland, Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Other awards included the Premier League Game Changer of the season, Premier League Fan Team of the Season, and Fantasy Premier League Team of the Season.

The 'Game Changer' award started in the 2021/22 season and is given to an individual player who has had a notable impact on their team in a single match. Ilkay Gundogan and Reiss Nelson won the first two editions of the accolade, and Palmer became the latest player to pick it up for his game-winning performance against Manchester United in April 2024, which saw him score a hat-trick.

PFA and FSA Awards

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) is the organisation that represents professional footballers in England and Wales. At the end of every season, three awards are given out. Two of these are the PFA Fans' Player of the Year and PFA Young Player of the Year, which were both won by Palmer at the end of the 2023/24 campaign. The shortlist for the first of these was put forward by members of the PFA, with the final vote going to supporters.

He was also recently voted as the Football Supporters' Association (FSA) Men's Player of the Year for his performances this year. Meanwhile, the PFA Young Player of the Year was voted for by professional footballers across the country. Previous winners include Bukayo Saka, Foden, Alexander-Arnold and Raheem Sterling.

England Award

Palmer didn't start a single game for England at Euro 2024, making only nine appearances for the Three Lions during the calendar year. He scored twice - the first of these coming in a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina and the second in the Euro 2024 final against Spain. Palmer only played two out of the six UEFA Nations League B campaign under interim manager Lee Carsley.

Due to his lack of game time and starts in Germany, there was some confusion from supporters that the 22-year-old picked up the award. His breakout season at Chelsea and vital contributions from off the bench in both the semi-final against the Netherlands, which saw him set up Ollie Watkins' winner, and his equaliser against Spain in the final meant he was the obvious selection for the accolade.

Cole Palmer Stats for England Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes European Qualifiers 2 0 0 35 International Friendlies 2 1 0 138 EURO 2024 5 1 1 145 UEFA Nations League 2 0 0 159 Total 11 2 1 477

Information gathered from Transfermarkt - Correct as of 09/12/24.