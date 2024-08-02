Highlights The Chiefs are the ninth NFL team to win consecutive Super Bowls, and are aiming for a three-peat in 2024.

Past three-peat attempts by teams like the 1968 Packers and 1974 Dolphins offer lessons for the Chiefs.

Challenges such as injuries, key departures, and close losses hindered previous three-peat attempts.

In February, the Kansas City Chiefs pulled off another Super Bowl comeback to take down the San Francisco 49ers. That championship victory added the Chiefs to an exclusive club. They are the ninth team in NFL history to win consecutive Super Bowls.

With the 2024 campaign around the corner, the franchise's new goal is a three-peat. Ask any professional sports team how difficult that is to accomplish. As Kansas City chases football immortality, let's take a look back at the previous three-peat attempts, and what the Chiefs can learn from them.

1 1968 Green Bay Packers

Record: 6-7-1; missed playoffs

The first two Super Bowls ended with the Green Bay Packers victorious. Bart Starr was the Super Bowl MVP for both games. Green Bay was operated by legendary head coach/general manager Vince Lombardi. This franchise from a small Wisconsin town was on top of the world.

However, shortly after polishing off the repeat, Lombardi stepped aside as the team's head coach. Phil Bengston took over a squad with sky-high expectations. They didn't quite reach the heights that the previous decade of excellence set the standard for.

When the 1968 Packers were good, they left no doubts about who would win, which is how they finished with a +54-point differential in a losing season. The issue is that the Packers went 1-5-1 in games settled by fewer than eight points. It didn't help that Starr only started nine of the team's 14 games.

Green Bay finished third in the Central Division, ahead of only the Detroit Lions. It was the organization's first losing season since 1958. Unknown at the time, the 1968 Packers were the start of the "Gory Years," a miserable 24-year stretch that would only end once a man named Brett Favre came to town.

Losing an NFL legend didn't help the Packers one bit in their three-peat bid. Yet, more than anything, health under center and regression in one-possession games cost Green Bay a shot at another Super Bowl. They were the first team to fall short in their third attempt, but certainly not the last.

2 1974 Miami Dolphins

Record: 11-3-0; lost in Divisional round

Most people know that Don Shula's Miami Dolphins pulled off a feat in the Super Bowl era that no other team has: a perfect season. It's a little less known that he led the team to another title the following year, this time over Minnesota. In 1974, Shula, Larry Csonka, and the Dolphins had a great shot at becoming the only NFL team to three-peat.

Miami went 11-3, with a perfect record at home and the third-most points scored. Two of their three losses were by three points. That record was good enough for the AFC East title and the second-best record in the NFL. The Dolphins had 12 Pro Bowlers to show for their efforts.

Awaiting them in the playoffs were the Oakland Raiders, the only team to finish with a better record that season. It was a repeat of the previous season's conference championship. This iteration was much tighter, culminating in a classic.

A 72-yard touchdown pass gave the Raiders a 21-19 edge during the fourth quarter. Miami responded with a touchdown of their own on a 23-yard run. With less than a minute left, Oakland was on Miami's eight-yard line and out of timeouts.

Raiders QB Ken Stabler heaved a prayer into the end zone which found RB Clarence Davis. “The Sea of Hands” was born, a moment cemented when Dolphins QB Bob Greise threw an interception to seal the game. Miami would not appear in a fourth straight Super Bowl or win a third consecutive title.

Their dominant run was over because of a miraculous throw and catch, and they have returned to the Super Bowl just twice since then, in 1982 and 1984.

3 1976 Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 10-4; lost in AFC Championship

Those Raiders would lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers the following week, kick-starting Pittsburgh's run to consecutive titles. With a chance to three-peat in 1976, the Steelers had a roller-coaster of a season. It started with a 1-4 record and QB Terry Bradshaw getting injured against the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

Yet, Pittsburgh would turn things around in a loud manner. The Steel Curtain put together an all-time great campaign, holding foes to 9.9 points per game. That league-leading defense held eight of the team's final nine foes under seven points. They pitched five shutouts.

1976 Steelers Historic Finish Weeks Average Points Allowed Average Yards Allowed Team Record 1-5 22.0 334.6 1-4 6-14 3.1 183.3 9-0 Season Total 9.9 237.4 10-4

Meanwhile, running backs Franco Harris and Rocky Bleier each pieced together 1,000-yard seasons to carry the offense. Following that Cleveland loss, Pittsburgh closed the year on a nine-game winning streak. They overcame the odds to return to the postseason.

Their momentum didn't stop there, as the Steelers steamrolled the Baltimore Colts 40-14 in a road Divisional round win. The bad news from that game was that both Harris and Bleier sustained injuries that would keep them out of the AFC Championship Game. Pittsburgh's offense was shorthanded before a third straight conference title game date with Oakland.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Steelers' 1976 was truly historic. Their five shutouts are an NFL record despite playing just 14 games and their 9.9 points allowed are the third-lowest number since the NFL merger. The 28 points they gave up during the final nine games of the regular season are by far the fewest in any nine-game span during the Super Bowl era.

The results speak for themselves. Pittsburgh would only score seven points against the Raiders with a Super Bowl trip at stake. Their all-time great defense allowed 24. Injuries derailed the best attempt yet at a three-peat. Still, the Steelers came closer than their predecessors, a sign that maybe someone could break through.

4 1980 Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 9-7; missed playoffs

Fortunately for the Steelers, they got another crack at a three-peat just a few years later. A lot of names from the 1976 squad were still playing for head coach Chuck Noll. That includes Bradshaw, Harris, Lynn Swann, and Jack Lambert.

Unlike the 1976 attempt, the 1980 Steelers started out hot. They raced to a 4-1 record, outscoring their opponents 140-84 in the process. It seemed as if the organization would get "One for the Thumb" after all.

Instead, things unraveled quickly. Three straight losses brought the team down to .500. The Steel Curtain of the 70s was not the same unstoppable force anymore. Pittsburgh's offense turned the ball over 42 times, fifth-most in franchise history since the merger. When the dust settled, the Steelers had a 9-7 record.

They finished third in the division, missing the playoffs for the first time since 1971. Multiple key players retired after the season. 1980 not only fell short of a three-peat for this team. It was the beginning of the end for one of the NFL's greatest dynasties.

5 1990 San Francisco 49ers

Record: 14-2; lost in NFC Championship

Two different coaches led the 49ers to consecutive titles in 1988 and 1989. Led by Jerry Rice and Joe Montana, the Niners seemed like an unstoppable force. 1990 wasn't any different.

San Fran won their first 10 games of the season, effectively locking up a playoff spot midway through the season. After their first loss, they bounced back with a 7-3 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. The 49ers closed the year with an NFL-best 14-2 record and top-three yardage totals on both sides of the ball.

Their first playoff game was a breeze, a 28-10 home win over Washington. Then, came the date that most of the NFL was waiting for, a rematch between the 49ers and Giants at Candlestick Park. Through the first 30 minutes, the game was a 6-6 stalemate.

In the third quarter, Montana found John Taylor for a 61-yard touchdown, which helped the team enter the final quarter with a 13-9 edge. That's where the wheels began to fall off.

A bone-crunching sack from Leonard Marshall knocked Montana out of the game, forcing Steve Young into action. A 30-yard fake punt allowed New York to kick another field goal, cutting the lead to one point. When San Francisco got the ball back, a Roger Craig fumble was recovered by Giants LB Lawrence Taylor. New York kicked a field goal on the last play to secure a 15-13 victory.

Montana, Craig, and Ronnie Lott would never start for the 49ers again, with the latter two leaving in free agency after the season. Montana missed most of 1991 and 1992 due to an elbow injury before heading to Kansas City. This was the closest any team came to reaching the Super Bowl after a repeat, yet like the Steelers 10 years prior, the Niners' three-peat bid wound up ending an era.

6 1994 Dallas Cowboys

Record: 12-4; lost in NFC Championship

It's impossible to discuss the 1994 Dallas Cowboys, or most of what's transpired since, without talking about the drama that preceded the season. Owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson, who guided the team to consecutive Super Bowl wins over the Buffalo Bills, had a fractured relationship that reached its breaking point in March 1994. Johnson resigned from the position that month.

So, Barry Switzer's first gig in the NFL was trying to guide Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, and Emmitt Smith to a third consecutive title. The regular season was just as impressive as the year before. Offensively, the Cowboys finished second in points. The defense was third in scoring and second in yards allowed.

Switzer's squad went 12-4, the second-best record in the league. All of their losses came against winning teams. Jones seemed correct in his hypothesis that anyone could've coached the Cowboys to success.

A 35-9 win over the Packers in the Divisional round put the team on the Super Bowl's doorstep. The only remaining obstacle was the 49ers, who were the only team to beat Dallas by more than five points during the season. Those Niners, who were playing Dallas in the NFC Championship for the third straight year, took a quick 21-0 lead in the first quarter.

Dallas tried their best to claw back but ultimately lost 38-28 on the road. Like the six teams before them, a three-peat was not in the cards. The Cowboys would win a third Super Bowl in four years the following year, but would not earn the elusive three-peat.

7 1999 Denver Broncos

Record: 6-10; missed playoffs

Unlike the rest of this list, the 1999 Denver Broncos weren't considered championship favorites after back-to-back titles. QB John Elway retired before the season, leaving a massive void at the most important position. By the time the regular season rolled around, Denver had more important problems.

Mike Shanahan's team started 0-4, a massive hole for any roster. Star running back Terrell Davis suffered a season-ending knee injury in that Week 4 loss. Tight end Shannon Sharpe only suited up in the team's first five games.

Denver fought, but the result of the season was a 6-10 record, the franchise's first losing record since 1994. At the time, it was the worst title defense of the Super Bowl era excluding the strike-shortened 1982 season. The Broncos couldn't overcome a grueling schedule, and losing three Hall of Famers offensively was too much to overcome. The NFL's first three-peat would have to occur in the new milennium.

8 2005 New England Patriots

Record: 10-6; lost in Divisional round

The last team to go for a three-peat was the New England Patriots. Led by Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, the team had taken three of the past four Lombardi trophies. Nobody doubted New England's ability to contend at this point.

However, 2005 got off to a shaky start, as the Patriots entered their bye week 3-3. A top-10 offense got things back on track, as the team finished 10-6. The AFC East champs made the playoffs but didn't earn a first-round bye.

That was no issue. Their Wild Card matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars ended as a 28-3 rout. Everyone could sense another postseason where New England would not be denied.

For their second playoff game, the Patriots had to travel to Denver. New England kicked a field goal in the second quarter for the game's first points. Then, the Broncos woke up. They outscored the defending champs 24-3, giving them a decisive edge with 8:30 remaining.

New England never got the game back to within single digits in the loss. However, it would take another 15 years before the Patriots' dynasty was truly dead. Still, like the teams before them, New England couldn't cash in on their three-peat opportunity.

A third consecutive title is an unprecedented feat in the NFL, even for the most dominant teams in league history. Kansas City has a huge climb ahead of them in 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.