Key Takeaways Many different positions have won the Ballon d'Or.

Just one goalkeeper and two defenders have claimed the prize.

Lionel Messi the most popular winner of the award with eight Ballon d'Ors.

The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual award in football. It was originally exclusively awarded to players of European origin playing in Europe before the eligibility rules changed in 1995. The voting process initially included only sports journalists, and that has been the case since 2016 after changing again, before the process was altered in 2007 to include professional players, and the captains and managers of national teams.

The award has been criticised many times, as some believe the award to be a popularity contest, whilst others point to the bias in favour of attacking players. Those critiques certainly have some weight behind them, particularly the latter, as 58 of the 68 total awards have been awarded to forwards.

With that in mind, here is a a rundown of all the players to have won the Ballon d'Or sorted by position.

Related How the Ballon d'Or Voting System Works Everything you need to know about Ballon d'Or voting, including who casts votes and how the system has changed.

Goalkeeper

Lev Yashin stands alone

Often considered to be one of the world's greatest goalkeepers, Lev Yashin is the only goalkeeper to have won the Ballon d'Or. Yashin was a revolutionary goalkeeper for the time, which is fitting considering that he played for the Soviet Union, and he would often organise his defense in front of him. He also started the practice of coming off his line to meet crosses, and he would rush out to meet on-rushing attackers which was virtually unheard of at the time.

Yashin began playing for Dynamo Moscow in 1950 after he impressed for the football team at the factory he worked at. His career started slowly as he played understudy to another great Soviet goalkeeper, Alexei Khomich, but Yashin also played for the Dynamo Moscow Ice Hockey team, helping the side win the 1952-53 Soviet Union Cup.

He quit playing Ice Hockey after this season to focus on playing football and eventually became one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, helping Dynamo to win the USSR Championship five times and the Soviet Cup three times. He was also fairly successful at the international level, playing in three World Cups and winning the gold medal at the 1956 Summer Olympics. The most recent goalkeeper to be nominated for the award was Manuel Neuer in 2014 when he finished third.

Defenders

Beckenbauer and Cannavaro in a league of their own

Close

Take the number of goalkeepers who have won the Ballon d'Or, double it, and that is the number of defenders who have won the Ballon d'Or. Franz Beckenbauer was the first defender to win the award, doing so in 1972.

Beckenbauer was also a revolutionary player in his position, as he came to define the sweeper role during his playing career. He would combine his defensive duties with offensive abilities, as his strong tackling and good reading of the game were equal to his long-range passing and marauding runs with the ball.

At club level, Beckenbauer became a legend for Bayern Munich. They won the Bundesliga four times, the DFB-Pokal four times, and the European Cup three times. Beckenbauer's contributions to his club's victory in 1972, and to Germany's triumph in that year's European Championship, won him his first Ballon d'Or. He would win his second Ballon d'Or in 1976.

Fabio Cannavaro is the second defender to win the Ballon d'Or. The Italian won the award in 2006 after winning the World Cup with Italy and being nicknamed 'The Berlin Wall'. Italy kept five clean sheets and only conceded two goals in the entire tournament as Cannavaro captained Italy to victory. He was also part of the 2005-06 Juventus team that had finished 1st in Serie A that season, 15 points ahead of second place and only conceding 24 goals, but they were relegated to Serie B amid the Calciopoli scandal.

Ballon d'Or Winning Defenders Player Club Year(s) Franz Beckenbauer Bayern Munich 1972, 1976 Fabio Cannavaro Juventus 2006

Related 20 Most Expensive Defenders in Football History Leny Yoro's transfer to Manchester United has seen the 18-year-old break into the top 20 most expensive defenders in football history.

Midfielders

Platini, Zidane, Modric and many more

Close

Not many midfielders have won the Ballon d'Or, with the winners being a mix of more offensively minded attacking-midfielders and defensively focused midfielders. The first was Josef Masopust, a Czechoslovakian midfielder who spent the majority of his career at Dukla Prague. He won the award in 1962 after helping Czechoslovakia finish second in the 1962 World Cup, losing to Brazil who won their 2nd title in a row. Pele named him as one of the 125 greatest living players in 2004.

France and Germany have both had two midfielders win at least one Ballon d'Or. France's winners possessed excellent attacking abilities and played with brilliant flair whereas Germany's midfield winners were more defensively minded. Michel Platini and Zinedine Zidane both won the Ballon d'Or. Platini actually won the award three times and became the first football player to win the award three times in a row when he was presented with the accolade every year from 1983 to 1985.

Zidane won the award in 1998 after he helped Juventus win Serie A and reach the Champions League final. He also played a pivotal role in France's World Cup triumph as he scored twice in the final. Lothar Mathaus and Matthias Sammer are the two German midfielders who have won the Ballon d'Or. Both could be deployed as defensive midfielders or sweepers and both players won the award in the 1990s after captaining Germany to international triumphs.

The midfield position, somewhat surprisingly, doesn't really have a bias towards attacking, central, or defensive midfielders. Kaka and Roberto Baggio are two more winners of the award and, whilst they were attacking-midfielders during their careers, you can balance out their awards with Luka Modric's selection in 2018. Modric's winning the award that year was controversial as many believed Lionel Messi deserved it but Modric was central to Real Madrid and Croatia's triumphs that season. Ruud Gullit also won the award in 1987 and Luis Suarez, a legendary spanish footballer who played in the 1950s and 1960s, won the award in 1960.

Rivaldo also won the award in 1999 and he is the only non-European midfielder to win the award. He is also one of just three players who are not originally from Europe to win the award.

Ballon d'Or Winning Midfielders Name Club Year(s) Luis Suarez Real Madrid 1960 Josef Masopust Dukla Prague 1962 Gianni Rivera AC Milan 1969 Michel Platini Juventus 1983, 1984, 1985 Ruud Gullit AC Milan 1987 Lothar Matthaus Inter Milan 1990 Roberto Baggio Juventus 1993 Matthias Sammer Borussia Dortmund 1996 Zinedine Zidane Juventus 1998 Rivaldo Barcelona 1999 Luka Modric Real Madrid 2018

Related The 9 Youngest Ballon d'Or Winners in Football History [Ranked] Since it was first awarded in 1956, the Ballon d'Or has been won by a number of legends, some of them really precocious.

Wingers

Matthews the first, Messi the latest