Highlights The Ballon d'Or is a prestigious award in football that recognises the best player in the world each year.

Spanish sides have dominated the award, so only six players have won it while playing for an English club.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most recent player to win the Ballon d'Or whilst playing domestic football in England.

The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual award in football. Conceived by sports writers Gabriel Hanot and Jacques Ferran, it set out the idea of celebrating individual talent alongside team success. At first, it was awarded only to players from Europe and had the nickname 'European Footballer of the Year', but in 2007, it became global — and now everyone wants it.

The voting system nowadays allows each voter, typically journalists, to rank their top five players with the first choice getting six points, second awarded four, third three, fourth two and fifth one. Unsurprisingly, whoever gets the most points wins. The Premier League is widely seen as one of the hardest competitions in the world to win. As the best players in the world ply their domestic trade in the country, they dream of winning every trophy there is. The competition is one of the richest in the world — and the clubs that qualify for the Champions League are now typically expected to reach the latter stages of the competition.

However, despite this, only six players have ever won the Ballon d'Or whilst playing for an English club. The award has been dominated by Spanish sides, most notably Real Madrid and Barcelona, and only twice has an English side been able to celebrate the award with their player since 1968. It might come as a surprise, but it showcases how tough it is to win the Ballon d'Or. We have outlined the six players to have won the prestigious trophy whilst playing their domestic football in England.

Ballon d'Or Winners Whilst Playing in England Year Player Team 1956 Stanley Matthews Blackpool 1964 Denis Law Manchester United 1966 Bobby Charlton Manchester United 1968 George Best Manchester United 2001 Michael Owen Liverpool 2008 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

3:15 Related Super Ballon d'Or Explained What is the Super Ballon d'Or, who has won it and who could possibly win it again?

1 Stanley Matthews - 1956

Blackpool

Stanley Matthews is one of the greatest players of all time. Even if it happened decades ago, he was a level above everyone else on the pitch, as highlighted in 1956 when he won the inaugural Ballon d'Or ahead of Alfredo Di Stefano. It was a close contest, with Matthews finishing three points ahead of the Real Madrid star, but it cemented his place in history.

During the 1955/56 season, Blackpool finished second, 11 points behind champions Manchester United, yet Matthews was working his magic throughout. His performance on the opening day of the season, which his side won 3-1, is widely regarded as one of his finest. His nicknames, including "The Wizard of the Dribble" and "The Magician", speak volumes about the natural talent he possessed.

Results Rank Player Nationality Club Points 1. Stanley Matthews England Blackpool 47 2. Alfredo Di Stefano Spain Real Madrid 44 3. Raymond Kopa France Reims/Real Madrid 33 4. Ferenc Puskas Hungary Budapest Honved 32 5. Lev Yashin Soviet Union Dynamo Moscow 19

2 Denis Law - 1964

Manchester United

Denis Law is one of the finest players Man United have ever had. During the 1963/64 season, Man United failed to win a trophy, but that wasn't due to Law's performances. If anything, he carried them on his back. He enjoyed a prolific goalscoring season and finished the campaign with 46 goals in all competitions, which remains a club record today.

His performances that campaign, followed by the opening months of the 1964/65 season, made him a natural winner of the Ballon d'Or. By possessing a natural instinct in the final third, defenders always feared him. Epitomising his talent, he was nicknamed 'The King' and 'The Lawman' by supporters, but 'Denis the Menace' by opposing fans, showing how you loved him if he played for you, but hated playing against him.

Results Rank Player Nationality Club Points 1. Denis Law Scotland Man United 61 2. Luis Suarez Spain Inter Milan 43 3. Amancio Spain Real Madrid 38 4. Eusebio Portugal Benfica 31 5. Paul Van Himst Belgium Anderlecht 28

3 Bobby Charlton - 1966

Manchester United

Bobby Charlton is widely considered one of the greatest English players of all time. Not only is his story of returning to football after the Munich Air Disaster incredibly inspiring, but it also showcases how he was far more than just a footballer. 23 people died during the disaster, yet Charlton was always determined to play in their name once he miraculously recovered.

In 1966, he won the ultimate individual prize in football, yet it was hardly surprising. In the First Division, he scored 16 goals in 38 matches from midfield, despite failing to win the title. Meanwhile, in the 1966 World Cup, he scored three goals to help England bring football home at Wembley. All of this made the trophy completely warranted, cementing him in the history books forever.

Results Rank Player Nationality Club Points 1. Bobby Charlton England Man United 81 2. Eusebio Portugal Benfica 80 3. Franz Beckenbauer West Germany Bayern Munich 59 4. Bobby Moore England West Ham 31 5. Florian Albert Hungary Ferencvaros 23

Related Ranking the 9 Greatest Individual Seasons From Man Utd Players Man United have had countless world-class players play for them over the years.

4 George Best - 1968

Manchester United

Most will argue that George Best is the greatest Northern Irish player of all time. Despite his extravagant and often controversial actions off the pitch, he shone on it. Acting as one-third of the 'Holy Trinity' - alongside Law and Charlton - Best's record was exemplary over the years, but his performances in the 1967/68 campaign led to him winning the Ballon d'Or ahead of teammate Charlton by eight points.

He scored 32 goals in 52 matches, 28 of which came in the league as the Red Devils finished second. Alongside this, he also scored in the European Cup Final, beating Benfica 4-1 in the process. At the age of 22, he had won all the major team trophies and the Ballon d'Or, something most could only dream of. He was even described by Geoffrey Green, a Times journalist during the 1960s, as "the centrepiece of the chessboard. A player full of fantasy; a player who lent magic to what might have been whimsy."

Results Rank Player Nationality Club Points 1. George Best Northern Ireland Man United 61 2. Bobby Charlton England Man United 53 3. Dragan Dzajic Yugoslavia Red Star Belgrade 46 4. Franz Beckenbauer West Germany Bayern Munich 36 5. Giacinto Facchetti Italy Inter Milan 30

5 Michael Owen - 2001

Liverpool

33 years after George Best won the Ballon d'Or, Michael Owen became the next player at an English club to win the Ballon d'Or. He became just the fifth Englishman to win the award in the process — and it was thoroughly deserved. He scored 24 goals in 46 appearances during the 2000/01 campaign, as Liverpool won the treble.

It wasn't the 'dream treble', but they did still win the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup. On the face of it, his stats weren't as impressive as previous Ballon d'Or winners, but the 'eye test' truly showed how good Owen was. He was fearless, aggressive despite his slim frame and always desperate to get into the final third. Defenders feared him for a reason — and his Ballon d'Or triumph was the highlight of his career.

Results Rank Player Nationality Club Points 1. Michael Owen England Liverpool 176 2. Raul Spain Real Madrid 140 3. Oliver Kahn Germany Bayern Munich 114 4. David Beckham England Man United 102 5. Francesco Totti Italy Roma 57

Related 10 Greatest Liverpool Attackers in History [Ranked] From Michael Owen to Mo Salah, the 10 greatest Liverpool attackers have been ranked

6 Cristiano Ronaldo - 2008

Manchester United

Finally, Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest players of all time, is the most recent player to win the Ballon d'Or whilst playing for an English side. During the 2007/08 season, he was fearless, scoring 42 goals in 49 matches to help the Red Devils win the Premier League and Champions League. The superstar picked up six individual awards, including the Premier League Golden Boot and FIFA World Player of the Year.

The prestigious Ballon d'Or was always going to fall into his hands after those triumphs. His trickery on the wing which sent defenders into overload is a stark contrast to modern-day football, where robotic tactics take priority. Ronaldo was loved by manager Sir Alex Ferguson for exactly that — and the Scotsman was pivotal in the attacker winning the award.