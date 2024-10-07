Key Takeaways There have been six British Ballon d'Or winners in the history of the prestigious individual award.

Bobby Charlton and George Best won in consecutive years and remain the two best to win the honour.

Kevin Keegan is the only Englishman to ever be named Player of the Year twice.

The Ballon d'Or is the single biggest individual award there is to win in European football. Ever since its introduction in 1956, the Golden Ball has been the standard-bearer for every great player who has and does make a living on the continent.

Only the very best can lay claim to the prize, meaning that there are so few from the same place. In the British Isles, six gentlemen from England, Scotland and Northern Ireland have earned the right to call themselves the best players in the world at one point during their careers. Sorry, Wales.

As for who is the greatest British Ballon d'Or winner, we have attempted to take numerous factors into consideration to answer that very question.

Key Ranking Factors

With many of these players coming from separate eras, several things have been taken into consideration for this ranking, including:

Statistics and achievements the year of their Ballon d'Or win

Statistics and achievements across an entire career

Competition for Ballon d'Or

Overall Legacy

British Ballon d'Or Winners [Ranked] Rank Player Year Won 1. Bobby Charlton 1966 2. George Best 1968 3. Kevin Keegan 1978 & 1979 4. Stanley Matthews 1956 5. Dennis Law 1964 6. Michael Owen 2001

6 Michael Owen

Year Won: 2001

While an incredible player at his peak, it is hard to argue that Michael Owen was a surprising recipient of this award. The four years prior had seen Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, Rivaldo and Luis Figo win the Ballon d'Or. The season that Owen won the award, Liverpool weren't even in the Champions League.

Today, that would automatically rule the Englishman out of contention, as no one who has not made any inroads in Europe's elite competition is likely to get a sniff. Credit to Owen, however, as the striker did beat legendary names such as Raul and Oliver Kahn to the award.

5 Denis Law

Year Won: 1964

Before Eric Cantona lay claim to being the 'King of Old Trafford', there was Denis Law. The Scotsman was an integral part of the famous Manchester United Holy Trinity, with the other two members appearing later on this list.

Law was all about one thing. Goals. United signed him from Torino to add a ruthless streak up top and he most certainly did. The year he won the Ballon d'Or, he pipped some serious other candidates, including Jimmy Greaves and Eusebio, both of whom missed out on the top 3. Today, his legacy stands as one of Scotland's greatest-ever players.

4 Stanley Matthews

Year Won: 1956

The original Ballon d'Or winner. That's right, the first man to ever receive the award was former Stoke City and Blackpool legend, Sir Stanley Matthews. Had he been born slightly later, there is no doubt that Matthews would've been lining up as part of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Stanley Matthews is the oldest ever Ballon d'Or winner at 41.

Unfortunately, Matthews was in his 50s when Sir Alf Ramsey led the Three Lions to glory - albeit he only retired a year before. His status as the first ever-winner means he jumps just above Owen and Law.

3 Kevin Keegan

Years Won: 1978 & 1979

Britain's only ever two-time Ballon d'Or winner, and in consecutive years too. That is some going for Newcastle hero Kevin Keegan. The forward was a European Cup and First Division champion at Liverpool not long before he got ahold of the Golden Ball, but he was actually plying his trade in Germany when he was crowned the best player in the world.

Keegan moved to Hamburg in 1977, and it was the latter of his two victories there that was more impressive. The 73-year-old won by a landslide over Bayern Munich's Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who would go on to win the award for the next two years after.

2 George Best

Year Won: 1968

"Pele called me the greatest footballer in the world. That is the ultimate salute to my life." Those were George Best's words and perhaps one of the biggest compliments the Northern Irish hero could have been paid. Best's demons off the pitch are well-known and a sad story. But on the pitch, he was nothing but a fairytale.

Related 11 Most Entertaining British Footballers in History [Ranked] Some of the all-time great entertainers have come from the British isles. Here are the best 11.

The winger was fearless and more often than not unstoppable. Six defenders could stand in his way and he would likely embarrass them all, such was his dribbling prowess. The year he won the trophy, the 'Busby Babes' had lifted Manchester United's first European Cup, and Best was crucial every step of the way.

1 Bobby Charlton

Year Won: 1966

England's greatest player. Manchester United's greatest player. These statements will, of course, be debated, but no matter the outcome, Bobby Charlton is in the thick of that conversation. A midfielder with a goalscoring record of a lethal striker, the Busby Babe was once both his club and country's all-time leading scorer.

He was also, alongside Bobby Moore, the most pivotal piece of the puzzle when England bought home the World Cup at Wembley Stadium, with his impact such that the legendary Franz Beckenbauer was given the job to man-mark his opposite number. Aside from his 1966 win, the European Cup winner also finished runner-up the following two years by the smallest of margins. As such, Charlton's place at number one is well and truly cemented.