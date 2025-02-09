Summary English clubs dominated the Champions League between 2019 and 2023, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City all lifting the title.

Liverpool have won the Champions League six times.

Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Celtic had European Cup success before 1992.

After Chelsea's Champions League victory against Bayern Munich in 2012, English teams have struggled for success in Europe. From 2012 to 2018, no English club reached the final of Europe's premier club competition.

After losing to Real Madrid in the 2018 final, Liverpool won the competition in the following year, beating Tottenham Hotspur in the final in Madrid. This kickstarted a successful period for English clubs in the Champions League, with Chelsea lifting the trophy in 2021 and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in 2023.

British teams have also enjoyed success in the past, specifically when the competition was called the European Cup before 1992. Aston Villa, Celtic and Nottingham Forest all lifted the famous trophy. Here is an in-depth look at every British winner of the Champions League since the first edition of the tournament in the 1955/56 season.

British Clubs to Win The Champions League Club European Cup/Champions League Wins Years Won Liverpool 6 1977, 1979, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019 Manchester United 3 1968, 1999, 2008 Chelsea 2 2012, 2021 Nottingham Forest 2 1979, 1980 Manchester City 1 2023 Aston Villa 1 1982 Celtic 1 1967

Liverpool

x6 - 1977, 1979, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019

Liverpool have won the European Cup six times - the most of any British side in the competition. The first of these came on 25th May 1977, when Bob Paisley's side beat Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1, thanks to goals from Terence McDermott, Tommy Smith and Phil Neal. They defended their title a year later - this time beating Club Brugge in the final at Wembley Stadium. After a tense opening half, Kenny Dalglish scored the only goal of the game in the 64th minute in front of 92,500 supporters in London.

After Forest's back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980, the Reds had to wait until 1981 to get their hands back on the trophy. After a tense tactical battle against Real Madrid in the final, Alan Kennedy broke the deadlock in the 81st minute, taking the ball past Madrid defender Rafael Garcia Cortes and firing home the winner.

Paisley won three European Cups while at Liverpool before departing the club in 1983. He was succeeded by Joe Fagan, who enjoyed instant success on the continent. In the 1984 final against Roma, Neal's strike was cancelled out by Roberto Pruzzo in the opening half. The match went to a penalty shootout, with the Italian side missing two penalties against Bruce Grobbellaar, who tried to put the attackers off with his infamous wobbly legs. Liverpool scored four of their five spot-kicks to secure another European Cup triumph.

The European Cup became rebranded as the Champions League in 1992, and Liverpool lifted the trophy for the fifth time in 2005. After an incredible run that saw Rafael Benitez's side defeat Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus and Jose Mourinho's Chelsea, Liverpool were up against a star-studded AC Milan side in the final.

They were 3-0 down at half-time, thanks to a brilliant brace from Hernan Crespo. Steven Gerrard inspired a remarkable second-half comeback, though, scoring in the 54th minute, which was shortly followed by goals from Vladimir Smicer and Xabi Alonso. The match eventually went to a penalty shootout, where Liverpool won 3-2 to secure their most dramatic Champions League victory so far.

Most recently, the Reds won the Champions League in 2019. They beat Spurs 2-0 in the final, but the most memorable part of their run was the comeback against Barcelona. After falling behind 3-0 at the Camp Nou, Liverpool returned to Anfield without Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, seemingly out of the competition. They remarkably turned the tie around, though, with Trent Alexander-Arnold's quick corner catching the Barcelona defence off guard to set up Divock Origi in the closing stages.

Manchester United

x3 - 1968, 1999, 2008

Manchester United won their first European Cup in 1968. They beat Real Madrid 4-3 on aggregate in the semi-final, drawing the second leg 3-3 at the Santiago Bernabeu. This set up a final against Benfica, who had Eusebio in their frontline. Bobby Charlton thought he had won the competition for the Red Devils in normal time, but Jaime Graca equalised in the 79th minute, sending the match to extra-time.

Two minutes into extra-time, George Best put United back in front after a mazy run past a few Benfica defenders. Brian Kidd and Charlton extended Matt Busby's side's advantage shortly after, securing United's first European Cup triumph - becoming the first English club to win the trophy.

The Red Devils had to wait 31 years until their triumph in the Champions League. They were up against Bayern Munich in the final - looking to secure a historic treble, having already won the Premier League and the FA Cup. They found themselves 1-0 down in the 90th minute, though, but Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored in the 91st and 93rd minutes, respectively, to complete a dramatic turnaround and secure the club's second Champions League trophy.

Despite dominating the Premier League between 1992 and 2013, winning the English title 13 times, Sir Alex Ferguson had to wait until 2008 to secure his first Champions League trophy. They were up against Avram Grant's Chelsea in the final, and Cristiano Ronaldo's 26th-minute strike was cancelled out by Frank Lampard. The match went to penalties, and misses from John Terry and Nicolas Anelka proved to be decisive, ensuring United got their hands on a third Champions League trophy.

Chelsea

x2 - 2012, 2021

After suffering heartbreak in the 2008 Champions League final, Chelsea had another chance to win the competition for the first time in 2012. To reach the final, the Blues saw off Napoli, Benfica and Barcelona under the caretaker management of Roberto Di Matteo. At the Camp Nou, Chelsea found themselves 3-2 down on aggregate with ten-men but somehow overturned the tie thanks to goals from Ramires and Fernando Torres.

In the final, Di Matteo's side were up against Bayern Munich, who were on home soil at the Allianz Arena. Thomas Muller's 83rd-minute strike looked like it was going to secure the title for the Germans, but Didier Drogba responded with a powerful header in the 88th minute to send the game to extra-time. A penalty shootout was required, and the Ivory Coast striker scored the decisive spot-kick past Manuel Neuer to win the club's first Champions League title.

Nine years later, Chelsea were European champions once again. This time, Thomas Tuchel replaced Lampard mid-season, which led to the Blues beating Atletico Madrid, Porto and Real Madrid in the knockout stages. They were up against Guardiola's Manchester City in the final - a game that saw Kai Havertz score the only goal in the 42nd minute at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

Nottingham Forest

x2 - 1979, 1980

Forest and Liverpool are the only two British clubs that have won the European Cup back-to-back. Three years after Brian Clough was appointed in 1975, the Tricky Trees gained promotion to the First Division. In their first season in the top-flight, they won the league title, finishing ahead of Liverpool by seven points.

This meant they had qualified for the European Cup, and after seeing off Liverpool, AEK Athens, Grasshopper and FC Koln, they found themselves in the final. They were up against Malmo in the final in Munich, and Trevor Francis, who was the first million-pound footballer in England, scored the only goal of the game with a diving header at the back post.

Forest's rapid rise under Clough continued in the following campaign as they reached another European Cup final in 1980. This time they were up against Hamburg in the final in front of 51,000 fans at the Santiago Bernabeu. John Robertson, who is regarded as one of the greatest Forest players in history, scored in the 20th minute to secure the club's second triumph in Europe.

Manchester City

x1 - 2023

Ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, City had endured a series of close calls in the Champions League under Guardiola, losing the final to Chelsea 2-1 and somehow losing to Real Madrid in the semi-finals in 2022 after conceding twice in the 90th minute of the second leg. City reached the 2023 Champions League final, looking to replicate United's 1998/99 treble-winning season, after they had already secured Premier League and FA Cup glory.

They were up against a well-organised Inter Milan side in the final, managed by Simone Inzaghi. Both teams had chances to open the scoring, but Rodri scored the decisive goal in the 68th minute, smashing the ball past Andre Onana from the edge of the box. It was the first time that Guardiola had won the Champions League outside his time at Barcelona between 2008 and 2012.

Aston Villa

x1 - 1982

English clubs dominated the European Cup in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Between 1977 and 1982, an English team won the competition every year, including Aston Villa in the 1981/82 campaign. It wasn't all plain sailing for the Midlands club during this season, though, with Ron Saunders leaving the club in February 1982. He was replaced by Tony Barton, who beat Dynamo Kiev and Anderlecht to book a place in the European Cup final.

At De Kuip in Rotterdam, Villa faced Bayern Munich in the 1982 European Cup final. Peter Withe scored the only goal of the 68th minute, getting on the end of Tony Morley's perfectly weighted cross from the left wing. Villa held on to win the competition for the first time and are currently competing in the knockout stages of the 2024/25 Champions League under Unai Emery for the first time since the 1982/83 campaign.

Celtic

x1 - 1967

Thirteen of the 15 squad members who won the European Cup for Celtic in 1967 were born within 10 miles of the club's home stadium in Glasgow. The 'Lisbon Lions' became the first British side to win the competition in the 1966/67 campaign, beating Inter Milan 2-1 in the final. Jock Stein's side went one-nil down in the first half, thanks to a spot-kick from Sandro Mazzola.

The Bhoys responded after the break, though, with Tommy Gemmell and Stevie Chalmers overturning the deficit. Along with their European Cup triumph, Celtic won four different trophies in the same season, including the Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup and Scottish Division One.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 05/02/25.