The Ballon d'Or is one of the most prestigious individual awards that a footballer can win, setting the gold standard for players in European football.

Since its inauguration in 1956, we have been fortunate enough to have seen 19 British footballers finish in the top three of the rankings. Only six Brits have gone on to actually claim the top spot, though, highlighting just how difficult a feat it is.

In this ranking of all 19 British footballers, GIVEMESPORT has adopted an Olympic-medal style approach, ranking the players in order of their finishing positions. For those that finished with the same number of top-three finishes, then they are ranked based on the following criteria:

Statistics and achievements in the year of their Ballon d'Or win

Competition faced for Ballon d'Or win

Overall legacy on the beautiful game

Every British Player to Finish in the Top Three of the Ballon d'Or Rank Player Year Finishing in Top Three 1 Kevin Keegan 1st - 1978, 1979; 2nd - 1977 2 Bobby Charlton 1st - 1966; 2nd - 1967, 1968 3 George Best 1st - 1968; 3rd - 1971 4 Denis Law 1st - 1964 5 Michael Owen 1st - 2001 6 Stanley Matthews 1st - 1956 7 Frank Lampard 2nd - 2005 8 David Beckham 2nd - 1999 9 Gary Lineker 2nd - 1986 10 Bobby Moore 2nd - 1970 11 Kenny Dalglish 2nd - 1983 12 Billy Wright 2nd - 1957 13 Steven Gerrard 3rd - 2005 14 Alan Shearer 3rd - 1996 15 Jimmy Greaves 3rd - 1963 16 John Charles 3rd - 1959 17 Duncan Edwards 3rd - 1957 18 Johnny Haynes 3rd - 1961 19 Jimmy Johnstone 3rd - 1967

19 Jimmy Johnstone

3rd place - 1967

In 1967, Celtic's right-winger Jimmy Johnstone finished third in the Ballon d'Or race, just one point behind second-placed Bobby Charlton after a campaign in which he scored two goals in 12 appearances, both of which came in European competition.

He was part of the "Lisbon Lions" team that won the European Cup that season, defeating Inter Milan 2-1, with his goals in the first leg of the semi-finals helping them progress to the final, winning 3-1 on aggregate. Johnstone would spend the majority of his career with the Scottish outfit, and scored 82 goals in 306 appearances.

18 Johnny Haynes

3rd place - 1961

In 1961, Johnny Haynes of Fulham would score 22 points in that season's Ballon d'Or race, quite a way behind Luis Suarez of Barcelona (40 points) and Omar Sivori of Juventus (46 points). That season, Haynes scored nine goals and had three assists, which also saw him win the Sportsman of the Year trophy.

He also received high praise from the legendary Pele, who said he had never seen a better passer of the ball. Haynes would go down in Fulham folklore as one of the best to ever don the white and black.

17 Duncan Edwards

3rd place - 1957

Oh, the career that could have been. Manchester United's Duncan Edwards finished in third place in the 1957 Ballon d'Or race, tied with Raymond Kopa with 16 votes a piece, and behind English centreback Billy Wright, who had 19 votes in second place.

Then just 20 years old, Edwards had six goals and an assist in 48 appearances in the 1956/57 season, operating from virtually all positions on the field, though most of his goals that year came from central midfield. He was even used as an emergency striker.

A talent that seemed poised for success for many years to come had his career cut tragically short when he was a passenger in the infamous Munich air disaster just a year later, where, despite surviving the initial crash, he passed away two weeks later on February 21st, 1958, at the tender age of 21.

16 John Charles

3rd place - 1959

John Charles is widely considered as one of the greatest players to have ever played for Leeds United, where he scored 157 goals in 297 appearances, operating as both a centre-forward and a centre-back.

But in the year of his Ballon d'Or third place ranking in 1959, the only Welshman to feature on this list was actually playing his football in Italy with Juventus, where he scored 24 goals in 34 appearances. He received 24 points for the Ballon d'Or, losing out to Real Madrid's Alfredo Di Stefano (80 points), and Raymond Kopa (42 points). During his five years in Turin, he would go on to score 108 goals in 155 appearances.

15 Jimmy Greaves

3rd place - 1963

One of the finest players to suit up in Lilywhite for Tottenham Hotspur, Jimmy Greaves, was part of a historic Ballon d'Or class, with goalkeeper Lev Yashin winning the award, and still being, to this day, the only keeper to have ever achieved such a feat.

Nonetheless, Greaves had a phenomenal season for Spurs, scoring 45 goals in 48 games in all competitions, and saw him pick up 50 points, behind Yashin (73 points) and Gianni Rivera (55 points). He would go on to finish his career having scored 420 goals in 587 appearances, 265 of which came for Spurs, though the striker also enjoyed stints with Chelsea, scoring 131 goals, and West Ham, scoring 13 goals in 38 appearances.

14 Alan Shearer

3rd place - 1996

It is unsurprising to see the Premier League's record goalscorer on this list, though it may come as more of a surprise that Alan Shearer didn't really get a sniff at the coveted Ballon d'Or, having ranked in the top three just once in his career in 1996.

In his final season with Blackburn Rovers before he departed for Newcastle United, Shearer received 107 votes in the Ballon d'Or race, after scoring 31 goals in just 37 games, while also producing seven assists, though he fell short behind Matthias Sammer (144 votes) and Ronaldo (143 votes).

13 Steven Gerrard

3rd place - 2005

REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

In one of the closest races for the Ballon d'Or, at least between second and third place, Steven Gerrard would ultimately wind up finishing third with 142 votes, behind fellow countryman Frank Lampard (148 votes), though they would both be edged out by Barcelona's Ronaldinho, who ran away with the award after receiving 225 votes.

The Liverpool captain had a 2004/05 campaign to remember, having 19 goal contributions in 43 appearances across all competitions. But his biggest achievement was that historic comeback in the UEFA Champions League final against AC Milan, where the Merseyside club were trailing 3-0 before Gerrard rallied his troops, scoring in the 54th minute to get the ball rolling, and helping drive his team to a 3-3 score at full-time. Liverpool would go on to win on penalties.

So, while he may not have won the Ballon d'Or that season, he won the biggest club trophy there is to win in European football instead.

Related 10 Players Who Would’ve Won the Ballon d’Or Without Messi and Ronaldo If it wasn't for the two all-time greats, these 10 stars would have got their hands on at least one Ballon d'Or each.

12 Billy Wright

2nd place - 1957

Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Billy Wright came second to Alfredo Di Stefano in the 1957 Ballon d'Or rankings, finishing ahead of fellow Englishman Duncan Edwards.

In his career, Wright would lead Wolves to three First Division titles and an FA Cup, scoring four goals in 362 appearances, was the first player in world football to reach 100 caps for his country, and was immortalized with a statue outside their Molineux stadium.

11 Kenny Dalglish

2nd place - 1983

Kenny Dalglish finished as runner-up to Michel Platini in the 1983 Ballon d'Or voting, in which he received 26 votes to the Juventus star's 110 votes.

This came after a 1982/83 campaign for Liverpool in which he recorded 20 goals and 20 assists in 58 appearances on his way to lifting his fourth First Division title, while the Reds also won the League Cup and English Super Cup - what we now know as the Community Shield - that season.

The Scotsman, who spent his career split between Celtic and Liverpool, would retire having scored 229 goals in 559 appearances, and was one of the most decorated players on this list, having also won eight league titles, three Champions Leagues, a UEFA Super Cup, two FA Cups, four League Cups, and seven English Super Cups. It's just a shame he didn't add a Ballon d'Or to his collection.

10 Bobby Moore

2nd place - 1970

Regardless of where he places on this list, Sir Bobby Moore will forever be remembered for captaining England to their lone World Cup win in 1966.

Four years on from that illustrious victory, Moore would find himself as runner-up to Bayern Munich's Gerd Muller in that year's Ballon d'Or race, finishing just seven votes behind the German with 70 votes to Muller's 77 votes.

Playing for West Ham at the time, though he did spend three seasons with Fulham, Moore has gone down in history as the Hammers' greatest-ever player. He captained the side for 10 years and was the heart and soul of their defence, registering 25 goals and two assists in 576 appearances for the claret and blue.

9 Gary Lineker

2nd place - 1986

Gary Lineker had a decorated career in which he spent time with Leicester City, Barcelona and Spurs before becoming one of the most recognisable football broadcasters, and the face of Match of the Day. But it was during his time with Everton where he finished among the podium places in the Ballon d'Or voting.

In 1986, the Englishman would have 36 goal contributions in 41 games, which saw him earn a move to the Spanish giants the following summer. Despite receiving 62 votes, he would finish behind the great Igor Belanov in the standings, who received 84 votes.

8 David Beckham

2nd place - 1999

Arguably one of the greatest midfielders/wingers that England has ever produced, David Beckham capped off a historic treble-winning season with Manchester United by earning a place on the Ballon d'Or podium, though it wasn't the top spot he wanted.

Despite having nine goals and 20 assists thanks to his superb ability to whip crosses into the box, finding his teammates with pinpoint accuracy, Beckham would receive 154 votes, but that wasn't enough to knock Rivaldo off the top spot. Beckham would finish his career having made 724 appearances, scoring 127 goals and 225 assists, having also enjoyed stints with Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and LA Galaxy before hanging up his boots for good in 2013.

Related Ranking the 11 Best Crossers in Football History Ballon d'Or winners, Premier League record breakers and multiple World Cup champions have all mastered the art of crossing a football.

7 Frank Lampard

2nd place - 2005

As previously mentioned, Frank Lampard narrowly edged out Champions League-winning Gerrard for second place in the 2005 Ballon d'Or voting by just six votes, though still quite a margin off of winner Ronaldinho.

Arguably one of the greatest goalscoring midfielders in world football history, Lampard had a 2004/05 campaign in which he notched 19 goals and 22 assists in 58 total appearances, helping Chelsea win their first-ever Premier League title, and second title since the 1954/55 First Division season.

Lampard would go on to have great success, scoring 268 goals and providing 172 assists in 898 club appearances, finishing his career having lifted 11 trophies.

6 Stanley Matthews

1st place - 1956

Sir Stanley Matthews will go down in history as the first-ever player to win the Ballon d'Or, winning in its inaugural year back in 1956. He has also etched his name into the history books for being the oldest recipient of the award, having done so at 41 years old, proving that age really isn't a barrier to greatness.

Matthews was crowned the winner when playing for Blackpool after picking up 47 votes, narrowly edging past Di Stefano (44 votes) and Kopa (33 votes), and the winger would finish his career having made 717 appearances and scoring 71 goals.

5 Michael Owen

1st place - 2001

Despite registering 24 goals and seven assists in 46 outings across all competitions in the 2000/01 season, 22-year-old Michael Owen was a surprise winner of the Ballon d'Or, having edged out Madrid's Raul (140 votes) and Bayern's Oliver Kahn (114 votes), receiving 176 votes.

This is due to Liverpool not even being in the Champions League that season, with today's top nominations tending to have their form in Europe's biggest competition taken into strong consideration.

Nonetheless, Liverpool would win both the UEFA Cup - now known as the Europa League - the League Cup, and the FA Cup that season, and his two goals in that final against Arsenal in the final 10 minutes of the contest all but certainly confirmed the award for the then-Reds striker.

4 Denis Law

1st place - 1964

The only Scotsman to ever win the coveted award, Denis Law was an integral part of a Man United squad that would win six trophies between 1963-68. In 1964, he recorded a whopping 46 goals and six assists in just 43 games in all competitions. No wonder he beat both Suarez and Amancio to the Ballon d'Or crown.

As a result of his goalscoring prowess, where he scored 278 goals in 505 appearances split between United, Manchester City and AC Torino, Law has unarguably gone down as one of the greatest footballers Scotland have ever produced.

3 George Best

1st place - 1968, 3rd place - 1971

Undeniably Northern Ireland's greatest-ever footballer, George Best was playing for Man United when he won the Ballon d'Or in 1968, receiving 61 votes, eight votes more than club teammate Bobby Charlton.

One of the finest dribblers of the ball, Best recorded 32 goals and seven assists in the 1967/68 season, which saw the 'Busby Babes' claim the club's first European Cup, and an English Super Cup.

He would wind up finishing third in the 1971 Ballon d'Or voting, being pipped to the title by Ajax's Johan Cruyff and Inter Milan's Sandro Mazzola. While his life off the pitch was a challenge, Best was virtually unplayable when he stepped on the field, scoring 189 goals in 517 appearances for the Red Devils and Fulham.

2 Bobby Charlton

1st place - 1966; 2nd place - 1967, 1968

Sir Bobby Charlton's name was included in the top three of the Ballon d'Or voting for three consecutive years from 1966-68, though he would win the award at the first time of asking.

The Man United midfielder/winger would pip Benfica's Eusebio to the award by just a single point, picking up 81 votes to Eusebio's 80 votes, after scoring 18 goals in 54 appearances for the Red Devils, though they would both finish comfortably ahead of Franz Beckenbauer (59 votes).

For Charlton, 1966 was a memorable year, where he would win the Footballer of the Year award, before going on to be an integral part of Sir Alf Ramsey's World Cup-winning squad that summer that brought the trophy home on home soil at Wembley Stadium. Having scored 243 goals in 744 appearances for United, and 49 goals in 106 appearances for the Three Lions, a strong case can be made for Charlton being England's greatest ever player.

1 Kevin Keegan

1st place - 1978, 1979; 2nd - 1977

Still to this day, Kevin Keegan remains the only British footballer to have won the Ballon d'Or more than once, going back-to-back in 1978 and 1979.

Though most likely remembered for his playing days with Liverpool, Newcastle and, to some extent, Southampton, Keegan received recognition as being one of the world's best footballers at the time when playing for Hamburger SV in Germany.

While he narrowly missed out on the award in 1977, three votes short of first-placed Allan Simonsen, despite helping Liverpool win the European Cup with his four goals and two assists in the competition, Keegan would beat Hans Krankl by six votes the following year after he scored 12 goals in 35 appearances.

He would claim his second Ballon d'Or in 1979 after having 21 goal contributions in 35 appearances for his club, helping them win the title.

During his career, Keegan would win four league titles - three of which were with the Reds - an FA Cup, a European Cup, two UEFA Cups and two English Super Cups, and would have 232 goals and 123 assists in 597 club appearances, while he would also score 21 goals in 63 appearances for England, before taking on a managerial career which spanned 16 years.

While he may not be the greatest British player of all time, Keegan still takes the top spot on this list due to reigning supreme in the number of Ballon d'Ors won, and will go down in history as the first - and so far only - British player to win the illustrious individual award.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.