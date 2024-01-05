Highlights The Buffalo Bills have a 94% chance to clinch a postseason berth in Week 18 and have a shot at winning the AFC East.

To secure a playoff spot, the Bills need to win against the Miami Dolphins or get help from other teams.

Buffalo could still miss the NFL Playoffs entirely with a loss depending on the outcomes of other Week 18 games.

With an overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles six weeks ago, the Buffalo Bills dropped to 6-6 and were in danger of missing the NFL Playoffs for the first time in five years.

But following their bye in Week 13, which couldn't have come at a better time, the Bills have reeled off four consecutive victories, the latest being a 27-21 win this past Sunday over the New England Patriots.

Now sitting at 10-6, Buffalo not only has a 94% chance to clinch a postseason berth in Week 18 but incredibly also has a shot to win the AFC East thanks to the Baltimore Ravens mangling the Miami Dolphins this past weekend.

The Bills and Dolphins are now set for a showdown on Sunday Night Football to decide the division, with the winner earning the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

But while a loss doesn't knock Miami out of playoff contention as Mike McDaniel & Co. have already clinched, a loss for Buffalo just might, depending on the outcome of a few other games.

Let's take a look at every clinching scenario for the Bills in Week 18.

How the Buffalo Bills clinch a playoff spot in Week 18

The Bills could win the AFC East and get the No. 2 seed or miss the NFL Playoffs altogether

The simplest path to the playoffs for Buffalo, of course, is to beat Miami, as that's a pure "win and you're in" scenario.

If Josh Allen & Co. can win their fifth straight game, that would put both teams at 11-6, with the Bills taking the head-to-head tiebreaker as they also won their first meeting with the Dolphins, 48-20, back in Week 4.

How the Bills win the AFC East

Bills win vs. Dolphins

As mentioned, the Bills would earn the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a win. However, they may have already clinched a playoff spot by the time they take the field at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night.

That scenario requires a loss by either the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Jacksonville Jaguars or a tie between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. The third option is obviously improbable, and the other two may also prove challenging.

Yes, the Steelers square off with the best team in football in the Ravens. But with Baltimore having already clinched the No. 1 seed, John Harbaugh could opt to rest some starters, including likely NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

As for the Jaguars, they won't be resting anyone as they're still battling for the AFC South title and lucked out with the schedule as they're set to face the last-place Tennessee Titans, who are coming off a 26-3 loss to the Texans. So, there are no guarantees for Buffalo here.

How the Bills clinch a playoff spot without winning the AFC East

Steelers lose/tie vs. Ravens OR

Jaguars lose/tie vs. Titans OR

Colts-Texans tie

As to how Buffalo could miss the postseason altogether, that occurs if the scenario above goes the other way on all fronts.

If the Steelers beat the Ravens, the Jaguars beat the Titans, and the Colts-Texans matchup doesn't end in a tie — it doesn't matter who wins — a Bills loss to the Dolphins knocks Buffalo out completely.

How the Bills miss the NFL Playoffs

Steelers win vs. Ravens + Jaguars win vs. Titans + Colts-Texans don't tie + Bills lose vs. Dolphins

Buckle up, Bills fans. It's going to be a wild week.

