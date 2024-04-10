Highlights AI (Artificial Intelligence) have predicted every winner in the Champions League until 2103.

Premier League giants Manchester City have been tipped to win it five times between now and 2103.

Arsenal don't even feature on the list, but their north London rivals Tottenham do.

Artificial Intelligence have predicted every Champions League winner until 2103, and Premier League giants Arsenal are surprisingly not on the list.

According to the list, 39 clubs get their hands on the coveted prize, including all of the Gunners' top six rivals. Manchester City pick up five crowns, Liverpool three, Chelsea two, and Manchester United one. Even Arsenal's bitter rivals Tottenham win a Champions League before they do.

Since the competition was formed back in 1955, only 23 clubs have won it. Real Madrid are the most successful team with 14 titles, seven ahead of second place AC Milan, while Liverpool and Bayern Munich have both won it six times. Here, we take a look at the major teams who have been tipped to win Europe's elite by AI as well as the surprising sides that feature on the list, including Brentford.

The Major Winners

Real Madrid are set to win it 10 times

AI have predicted that Spanish giants Real Madrid will win the tournament 10 more times before 2103, with half of the titles coming five seasons in a row between 2094/95 and 2097/98.

Their bitter rivals Barcelona have been predicted to win the competition four times. The club's last success in Europe came in 2015 when they defeated Serie A side Juventus 3-1. Most notably, AI believes Xavi's men will win the Champions League this season. The La Liga giants face a tough test in the quarter-finals against Paris Saint-Germain. This year's final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 1 at Wembley.

Jurgen Klopp is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 campaign. The Merseyside outfit are close to securing Ruben Amorim as the German's replacement. It won't take long before the Premier League side are kings of Europe once again as they're predicted to triumph in the competition in 2027. Between then and 2103, the English giants have been tipped to win the tournament two more times (2038 and 2083).

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United have been predicted to be crowned champions next year, with the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era getting off the best way possible. In reality, they'll face an uphill battle to even make Europe's elite next year - the Red Devils are 11 points off Spurs and Aston Villa in fourth and fifth at the time of writing.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Longest unbeaten runs in Champions League history: - 25 - Man Utd (Sep 2007-May 2009) WWWWWDDWWWDW🏆DWWDDDDWDWWW🥈 - 22 - Man City (Sep 2022-) WWWDDWDWWDDW🏆WWWWWWWWD

AI have foreseen that Manchester City will win the Champions League five times, including back-to-back titles in 2028 and 2029. Chelsea's last triumph in Europe came back in 2021 when they defeated City in Porto. However, the Blues faithful will have to wait until 2046 before their next win in the competition. Their only other success will come nine years later, in 2055.

The Surprise Packages

Brentford, as well as European minnows Sheriff, Malmo, and Ferencvaros taste victory

In total, nine English teams get their hands on the coveted prize. Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest scoop two wins each, while, surprisingly, Brentford, Wolves and Leicester City also join the aforementioned sides.

The Foxes have only been in the Champions League once in their history, coming in the 2016/17 campaign - where they were eventually knocked out of the quarter-finals by Atletico Madrid. Despite currently being in the Championship, AI have predicted that the former Premier League winners will win Europe's elite in 2058.

Scottish football enjoys some success in the 2060s, with Rangers winning twice (2068 and 2069) and Celtic adding to their 1967 elation. Two slight shocks see Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt and Croatian outfit Dinamo Zagreb win the Champions League in 2092 and 2102 respectively.

That said, the biggest surprises of the list see European minnows Sheriff, Malmo, and Ferencvaros bring joy to their fans. The biggest result in Sheriff's history in the competition came in 2021, when they defeated Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. However, they've never made it past the Group Stage - but are expected to triumph in 2086.

The closest Malmo have come to a European title was back in 1979 when they lost to Nottingham Forest in the final. Fans of the Swedish outfit will still have to wait another 22 years before the club finally strikes gold in Europe's top competition.

Since the rebranding of the competition in 1992, Hungarian side Ferencvaros have only reached the Group Stage twice. Their poor record in the Champions League is set to come to an end in 2056 - when they finally win the coveted prize.