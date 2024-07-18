Highlights Chelsea spend an exorbitant amount of money on wages every week, with some players paid huge salaries despite barely featuring for the club.

Cole Palmer is in line for a pay rise after an excellent debut season at Stamford Bridge.

Top earners Raheem Sterling and Romelu Lukaku currently earn more than four times as much as Palmer.

Chelsea and spending money are two things that just go hand in hand. Since arriving at the club, Todd Boehly has not been afraid to flex his muscles in the transfer market and splash the cash in order to solve his problems. While it hasn't led to the sort of results that he would've been dreaming of, it has meant that the American has created a very hefty wage structure at the football club.

In total, over £1bn has been spent on transfer fees alone by the Stamford Bridge outfit since 2022. That is not even taking into account the lofty salaries that many of the stars are on, including some of the biggest underperformers. With reports suggesting that the Blues are keen to tie Cole Palmer down to a more lucrative deal as they see him as a key figure at the club for the next decade, this is what the current state of play is regarding how much Enzo Maresca's squad is earning.

Goalkeepers

Kepa Arrizabalaga remains Chelsea's most expensive shotstopper

Serbian shotstopper Djordje Petrovic became the Chelsea number one last season after Mauricio Pochettino lost trust in former Brighton 'keeper Robert Sanchez. However, despite playing more than half of the available Premier League games, the 24-year-old is the club's lowest earner among the men in between the sticks. His wages of £25,000-per-week is less than Marcus Bettinelli's, who has only ever played one game for the west Londoners.

If there needed to be any further indication that Sanchez was brought in to be the main man last season, his dramatic increase in salary in comparison to the other two goalkeepers at the club is further proof. The Spaniard's £60,000-per-week is more than double that of the man who replaced him, but it still pales in comparison to the highest earner of the group.

That honour belongs to Kepa Arrizabalaga. The 29-year-old is one of the most expensive Premier League players of all time, but spent last year on loan at Real Madrid following Thibaut Courtois' ACL injury. He fell out of favour there too, which is exactly what is set to happen upon his return to London.

Chelsea Goalkeeper Wages Player Weekly salary Contract signed Expiration Kepa Arrizabalaga £150,000 Aug 8, 2018 Jun 30, 2025 Robert Sanchez £60,000 Aug 5, 2023 Jun 30, 2030 Marcus Bettinelli £35,000 Mar 27, 2023 Jun 30, 2026 Djordje Petrovic £25,000 Aug 26, 2023 Jun 30, 2030

Defenders

Euro 2024 star Marc Cucurealla ranks highly among defenders

The highest earners in Chelsea's backline are where we start to see some of the more mouth-watering salaries. Even towards the bottom end of the scale, the amount being earned is serious. Malo Gusto played more than he bargained for last season thanks to Reece James' fitness issues, but he and fellow Frenchman Axel Disasi are two of the three lowest moneymakers in the senior defence. Sandwiched in between them is academy product Trevoh Chalobah, who's future could soon lie elsewhere.

Benoit Badiashile and Levi Colwill both have seemingly bright futures in West London, but both are below the much maligned Malang Sarr when it comes to the paygrade. The out of favour centre-back pockets £120k every week, hardly a wise use of resources.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Malang Sarr last played for Chelsea on the 22nd May 2022.

Latest addition Tosin Adarabioyo has benefitted from being a free transfer to earn a healthy six figures. He is followed by Marc Cucurella, who was named in the Euro 2024 team of the tournament after some incredible displays for Spain.

The top three includes Wesley Fofana, who has struggled with injury throughout his Chelsea career, and two of the most senior figures of the squad. Like Fofana, both Ben Chilwell and Reece James know a thing or two about injuries. But when fit and firing, they are two of the best full-backs in English football, hence the £200,000+ salaries.

Chelsea defender wages Player Weekly salary Contract signed Expiration Reece James £250,000 Sep 5, 2022 Jun 30, 2028 Ben Chilwell £200,000 Apr 11, 2023 Jun 30, 2027 Wesley Fofana £200,000 Aug 31, 2022 Jun 30, 2029 Marc Cucurella £175,000 Aug 5, 2022 Jun 30, 2029 Tosin Adarabioyo £120,000 Jul 1, 2024 Jun 30, 2028 Malang Sarr £120,000 Aug 27, 2020 Jun 30, 2025 Levi Colwill £100,000 Aug 2, 2023 Jun 30, 2029 Benoit Badiashille £90,000 Jan 5, 2023 Jun 30, 2030 Axel Disasi £80,000 Aug 4, 2023 Jun 30, 2029 Trevoh Chalobah £50,000 Nov 25, 2022 Jun 30, 2028 Malo Gusto £45,000 Jan 29, 2023 Jun 30, 2030

Midfielders

One player earns less than £10,000-per-week

Despite some of the incredible figures that have been spent to lure the majority of these midfielders to the club, none of the men operating in the engine room come close to topping the amount that captain James finds himself on. Cesare Casadei will be hoping to be given an opportunity under new manager Maresca, since the Italian featured prominently under him while on loan at Leicester. More time in the first team may mean a bumper new contract to see him substantially increase from his current £7,500 weekly wages.

Other youngsters, Andrey Santos and Renato Veiga are also on less than £30,000, whilst former Southampton prospect Romeo Lavia can nurse his extensive injuries while making £45,000 every single week. Lesley Ugochukwu also sits on that salary, but the biggest shock of the lot is Conor Gallagher. Despite skippering the side plenty of times in the 2023/24 season with Reece James sidelined, the England international earns just £50,000-per-week. That is half the amount that Carney Chukwuemeka earns.

At the top sit Chelsea's £200m+ duo as Moises Caicedo sits in the shadows of Enzo Fernandez. The Argentine may be forced to dig into his £180,000-per-week salary though, should he be slapped with a fine following the club's investigation into some of his social media activity.

Chelsea Midfielder Wages Player Weekly salary Contract signed Expiration Enzo Fernandez £180,000 Jan 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2032 Moises Caicedo £150,000 Aug 14, 2023 Jun 30, 2031 Carney Chukwuemeka £100,000 Aug 4, 2022 Jun 30, 2028 Conor Gallagher £50,000 Jul 1, 2022 Jun 30, 2025 Lesley Ugochukwu £45,000 Aug 1, 2023 Jun 30, 2030 Romeo Lavia £45,000 Aug 18, 2023 Jun 30, 2030 Renato Veiga £25,000 Jul 12, 2024 Jun 30, 2031 Andrey Santos £10,000 Jan 1, 2023 Jun 30, 2030 Cesare Casdei £7,500 Aug 19, 2022 Jun 30, 2028

Forwards

Romelu Lukaku remains the highest paid player at the club

There are young attackers aplenty in the Chelsea ranks, who all pale in comparison to what some of the senior strikers are making at the football club. All four of Diego Moreira, Deivid Washington, David Datro Fofana and Armando Broja are on weekly wages of less than £50,000-per-week.

Noni Madueke barely breaks through that ceiling, whilst the Blues' main focal point during the 2023/24 season, Nicolas Jackson, is next on the list with a cool £65,000. Just above him is the man who deserves to be Chelsea's biggest earner, Cole Palmer. The 22-year-old managed to get 33 goal contributions in his debut Premier League campaign for the club, more than anyone else in the division. Without him, there would be no European football to speak of this coming year at Stamford Bridge, but his £75,000-a-week salary looks certain to change soon.

Marc Guiu was snapped up from Barcelona and handed an eyebrow-raising £100,000-per-week. The 18-year-old is level with Ukranian star Mykhailo Mudryk when it comes to earnings.

The top three have yet to prove their worth in their team, with two out of three likely to have no future left at all. Christopher Nkunku struggled with injuries in his first season, but if fit, will still have a pivotal role to play leading the line for the club. However, the £325,000 men of Romelu Lukaku and Raheem Sterling will be more likely to be shown the exit door. The Englishman has failed to replicate the form he managed at Manchester City, whilst the Belgian has spent two seasons on loan in Italy since returning to Stamford Bridge. He is all the more likely to leave following an awful spell at Euro 2024.

Chelsea Forward Wages Player Weekly salary Contract signed Expiration Romelu Lukaku £325,000 Aug 12, 2021 Jun 30, 2026 Raheem Sterling £325,000 Jul 13, 2023 Jun 30, 2027 Christopher Nkunku £195,000 Jul 1, 2022 Jun 30, 2029 Mykhailo Mudryk £100,000 Jan 15, 2022 Jun 30, 2031 Marc Guiu £100,000 Jul 1, 2024 Jun 30, 2029 Cole Palmer £75,000 Sep 1, 2023 Jun 30, 2029 Nicolas Jackson £65,000 Jul 1, 2023 Jun 30, 2031 Noni Madueke £50,000 Jan 20, 2023 Jun 30, 2030 Armando Broja £40,000 Sep 2, 2022 Jun 30, 2028 Deivid Washington £40,000 Aug 24, 2022 Jun 30, 2030 David Datro Fofana £30,000 Jan 1, 2023 Jun 30, 2029 Diego Moreira £10,000 Jul 1, 2023 Jun 30, 2030