Highlights Chelsea have adopted an interesting transfer policy in recent years, signing promising young players and giving them lengthy contracts.

Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo are among prospects who are tied to Chelsea until 2031.

Conor Gallagher, meanwhile, is facing an uncertain future, with the academy product's current contract due to expire next year.

Todd Boehly hasn't been afraid to put his hand in his pocket since buying Chelsea but it would be fair to say that not everything has gone to plan during his time at the club. The Blues have made a number of big-money signings since Boehly's takeover, and part of his plan has been to hand extremely lengthy contracts to a lot of Chelsea's young recruits.

Gary Neville questioned the approach, claiming it gives players a sense that they have made it before they actually have. Neville told Sky Sports: "Eight-year contracts are bad in many ways because I just don't think they make sense. But they're actually not good for a young player.

"The money is big as well and you think you've got an eight-year contract as a young 21 or 22-year-old, the club might think they've got security over you but the young player thinks: 'I am rich, I genuinely am rich.' For some that's a problem, it just affects their mindset."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea have spent more money on new signings than any other club since the Premier League's inception in 1992. The Blues have spent €3.63 billion, with Manchester City in second place having spent €2.82 billion. (Figures via Transfermarkt.)

Contracts expiring in 2031

Four players

Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo are Chelsea's two most expensive signings of all-time, while Mykhailo Mudryk also cost north of £80 million. While far from having justified his price tag, Fernandez has proved to be a far better signing so far than both Caicedo and Mudryk, neither of whom have looked close to replicating the form they previously showed for Brighton and Shakhtar Donetsk respectively.

Nicolas Jackson is also tied to the Stamford Bridge club until 2031 after joining Chelsea from Villarreal last summer. The Senegal striker has been panned for many of his performances this season but has still scored a decent number of goals for his new club.

Players contracted to Chelsea until 2031 Enzo Fernandez Mykhailo Mudryk Moises Caicedo Nicolas Jackson

Contracts expiring in 2030

Ten players

Cole Palmer committed to a seven-year contract when he agreed to join Chelsea from Manchester City, and judging off his performances and the amount of goals he has scored this season, the Blues will be happy to have such a high level of control over his future.

Malo Gusto has enjoyed a decent first season at Chelsea, featuring regularly at right-back amid Reece James' injury troubles. Romeo Lavia, meanwhile, has featured for just 32 minutes and will not play again this season due to a hamstring injury. Noni Madueke has had a mixed campaign, while Robert Sanchez was acquitting himself fairly well in goal before injury struck in December.

Players contracted to Chelsea until 2030 Cole Palmer Romeo Lavia Benoit Badiashile Malo Gusto Robert Sanchez Noni Madueke Lesley Ugochukwu Djordje Petrovic Deivid Washington Andrey Santos (on loan at Strasbourg)

Contracts expiring in 2029

Six players

Christopher Nkunku suffered a serious knee injury the season before Chelsea parted with £52 million to sign the French forward, and the 26-year-old has endured an injury-ravaged 2023-24 campaign in West London. Nkunku did not make his Chelsea debut until December due to another knee injury and then missed all of their games in March and April because of a hamstring problem.

There are high hopes for academy graduate Levi Colwill, while another centre-back Axel Disasi has proved to be one of Mauricio Pochettino's better signings. Chelsea made Wesley Fofana one of the most expensive defenders of all time in 2022 but he has only played for them 20 times in two years.

Players contracted to Chelsea until 2029 Christopher Nnkunku Levi Colwill Axel Disasi Wesley Fofana Angelo (on loan at Strasbourg) David Datro Fofana (on loan at Burnley)

Contracts expiring in 2028

Eight players

There is no doubting Reece James' quality but his fragility is a major problem. James was confirmed as Chelsea's new captain last summer, replacing Cesar Azpilicueta, but he has been beset by injuries in recent times. James made just 24 appearances last season and underwent hamstring surgery in December 2023 which he is yet to return from.

Marc Cucurella is another player Chelsea paid a pretty penny for, signing the left-back from Brighton for a fee that could rise to £62million. Cucurella has not justified that transfer fee but there have been some encouraging signs towards the end of the season, with Pochettino using him in an inverted midfield role.

Players contracted to Chelsea until 2028 Reece James Marc Cucurella Carney Chukwuemeka Trevoh Chalobah Cesare Casadei Diego Moreira Armando Broja (on loan at Fulham) Gabriel Slonina (on loan at KAS Eupen)

Contracts expiring in 2027

Two players

Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell both divide opinion among football fans. Sterling won almost all there is to win with Manchester City before returning to London with Chelsea in 2022 but has not replicated his attacking output at Stamford Bridge, although that is understandable given the predicament Chelsea have been in since he joined.

Chilwell, like Reece James, just cannot stay fit. The former Leicester full-back has played in less than half of Chelsea's Premier League games since he joined the club in 2020 and has suffered with knee and hamstring problems this term. Chilwell was widely criticised for his performance in England's meeting with Brazil during the March international break.

Players contracted to Chelsea until 2027 Raheem Sterling Ben Chilwell

Contracts expiring in 2026

Four players

Romelu Lukaku may have been signed prior to the Boehly era but he is still Chelsea's third most expensive signing of all time, joining for a whopping £97.5 million fee from Inter Milan in 2021. That move simply did not work out, with the Belgian leaving on loan just a year later. Lukaku spent the 2022-23 campaign at Inter and is currently at Roma, but his bumper Chelsea contract still has two years to run and one suspects he won't be in a hurry to surrender it.

The emergence of 20-year-old academy centre-back Alfie Gilchrist has been a feel-good story for Chelsea fans amid their disappointing season, and he scored his first goal for the club in the recent 6-0 shellacking of Everton.

Players contracted to Chelsea until 2026 Marcus Bettinelli Alfie Gilchrist Ian Maatsen (on loan at Borussia Dortmund) Romelu Lukaku (on loan at AS Roma)

Contracts expiring in 2025

Four players

It's surprising that Chelsea find themselves in a position where Conor Gallagher could leave for free next summer. Gallagher has been one of Chelsea's most consistent performers throughout the campaign and Blues fans will not want to see a repeat of the Mason Mount saga play out with Gallagher.

Talks over a new deal are said to be at a standstill. Chelsea are already in a precarious financial position due to the amount of signings they have made over the last couple of years and the Daily Mail reported that Chelsea are unwilling to break their unofficial £150,000-a-week wage structure to keep Gallagher at the club.

Players contracted to Chelsea until 2025 Conor Gallagher Malang Sarr Kepa (on loan at Real Madrid) Hakim Ziyech (on loan at Galatasaray)

Finally, Chelsea only have one player who is out of contract in 2024 and that is centre-back Thiago Silva, who it was confirmed by Chelsea at the end of April will become a free agent in the summer.