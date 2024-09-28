Key Takeaways Chelsea's number 7 shirt has been worn by a variety of players, both in terms of quality and position.

Chelsea have, throughout their Premier League history, had a variety of different players wear the number 7 shirt. A fabled number in football, made iconic by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Figo, David Beckham and more, many clubs have a strong lineage of players that have worn that particular number. Chelsea, however, have a much more uneven history with the number. Some that have worn the shirt have been great, some not so much and some wore it for such little time, it's easy to forget that they ever did.

Ranking Factors

Firstly, Pedro Neto, the current number 7, has not been included in the list, as he has only played a handful of games for the club at the time of writing. For our list, we ranked players based solely on their time with the number 7 on their back. Graeme Le Saux, for example, spent nearly a decade with Chelsea throughout his career, but only a handful of that time was with the number 7. The latter is what he has been ranked on, rather than the mark he made as a Blue overall. We have also considered:

Honours won with the club

Time spent at the club

Quality as a player

Fan reception

Chelsea's Premier League Number 7's Ranked Rank Name Years Wearing the Number 7 Years at Chelsea Appearances (Overall) Honours Won as a Number 7 1. N'Golo Kante 2016-2023 2016-2023 269 1x Premier League (2016/17) 1x Champions League (2020/21) 1x Europa League (2018/19) 1x FA Cup (2017/18) 1x World Cup (2018) 2. Ramires 2010-2016 2010-2016 251 1x Premier League (2014-15) 1x Champions League (2011-12) 1x Europa League (2012-13) 1x FA Cup (2011-12) 1x Football League Cup (2014-15) 3. Andriy Shevchenko 2006-2008, 2009-2010 2006-2010 77 1x FA Cup (2006-07) 1x Football League Cup (2006-07) 4. John Spencer 1993-1997 1992-1997 126 N/A 5. Raheem Sterling 2023-2024 2023- 81 N/A 6. Graham Stuart 1990-1993 1989-1993 96 N/A 7. Didier Deschamps 1999-2000 1999-2000 47 1x FA Cup (1999-00) 8. Graeme Le Saux 1990-1992 1989-1993, 1997-2003 295 N/A 9. Bernard Lambourde 1997-1998 1997-2001 60 1x League Cup (1997-98) 1x Cup Winners' Cup (1998) 10. Brian Laudrup 198 1998 11 1x Super Cup (1998) 11. Maniche 2006 2006 11 1x Premier League (2006) 12. Adrian Mutu 2003-2005 2003-2005 38 N/A 13. Bjarne Goldbaek 1998-1999 1998-2000 39 N/A 14. Winston Bogarde 2000-2003 2000-2004 9 N/A 15 Luca Percassi 1998-1999 1998-2000 2 N/A

15 Luca Percassi

1998-2000

Percassi is now Chief Executive Officer at Atalanta, the team owned by his father and the team that won the most recent Europa League by beating Bayer Leverkusen 3-0. His career as a player was short, as he eventually decided to retire in his early 20s to venture into entrepreneurship like his father.

In that career, he did spend two years on the books at Chelsea, even being handed the number 7 shirt during his first season there. He only made two appearances for the Blues, however, as he struggled to break into the first team before departing in the year 2000.

14 Winston Bogarde

2000-2004

Although injuries contributed to a general lack of game time throughout the 1990s for Winston Bogarde, he still played for a plethora of incredible teams, having spells at Ajax, AC Milan and FC Barcelona before he joined Chelsea at the turn of the millennium. Then-manager Gianluca Vialli had no knowledge of the transfer before it happened and his successor, Claudio Ranieri, had no plans to use Bogarde in his team.

It was clear that Bogarde would get limited minutes for the Blues, but he had reportedly signed a lucrative contract that he was going to honour. He consistently turned up to training throughout his time at Chelsea, despite only playing nine games and not appearing once in the Premier League between 2001 and 2004, the year of his departure.

13 Bjarne Goldbaek

1998-2000

Goldbaek was part of a deal that saw fellow Dane Brian Laudrup return to Copenhagen, with Goldbaek going the other way to Stamford Bridge. Despite a promising start to life in West London, Goldbaek eventually fell out of favour at Chelsea, but still managed to make upwards of 35 appearances in his tenure with the club.

The midfielder ultimately departed for fellow London outfit Fulham in 2000, but still received honours for Chelsea's 2000 FA Cup win, despite having only made six appearances that season before departing for Craven Cottage.

12 Adrian Mutu

2003-2005

Money flowed freely soon after the arrival of Roman Abramovich at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea shifted from struggles to the dominance that people quickly came to know. One of his first signings was the enigmatic Adrian Mutu, who joined from Parma for over £15 million, a significant fee at the time.

Though the offensive-minded player notched 10 goals and eight assists throughout his time at Chelsea, he was never without controversies. In 2004, Mutu was handed a seven-month ban for drug use. Amidst this ban, in early 2005 after being released from Chelsea, Mutu moved to Serie A giants Juventus, in spite of his suspension, which would always overshadow anything he accomplished on the pitch.

11 Maniche

2006

Part of Jose Mourinho's midfield at Porto, Maniche had cultivated a reputation in his career before joining Chelsea, which he did in the winter of 2006. His debut against West Ham was eventful, to say the least, with Maniche being dismissed soon after missing a chance from six yards out to equalise in the game. Mercifully for the Portuguese, Chelsea went on to win 4-1.

Despite making 11 appearances for the Blues, battling for a spot in the midfield against Michael Essien, Claude Makelele and Frank Lampard, Maniche did not play in enough games to qualify for a winners medal as Chelsea went on to lift the Premier League title. They had an option to buy the midfielder for £5 million at the end of the campaign, but he ended up returning to his parent club, Dynamo Moscow, before joining Atletico Madrid soon after.

10 Brian Laudrup

1998

Laudrup found the form of his life during his four-year tenure with Scottish side Rangers which ultimately led to Chelsea going in for the Danish playmaker. Soon after arriving at Chelsea, however, Laudrup wished to leave, eventually explaining that he had not been informed about the player rotation system in place at the club.

Despite being very open and honest about being unhappy in West London, Laudrup conducted himself well, so much so that he was praised after his eventual departure for how professionally he managed it. Laudrup only played 11 games for the Blues, but in that, he was part of the side that won the 1998 Super Cup against Real Madrid.

9 Bernard Lambourde

1997-2001

Having spent the formative years of his career playing in France, Bernard Lambourde joined the Blues to offer depth to their backline. Donning the number 7 jersey for his first season at Stamford Bridge, Lambourde made three appearances in both the League Cup and Cup Winners Cup as Chelsea won both that season, also playing seven times in the league throughout his maiden campaign.

Lambourde gradually fell out of favour at Chelsea, ultimately joining Portsmouth on loan in 2000 before departing permanently in 2001. He is fondly remembered, however, particularly for his goal against Tottenham Hotspur that ensured Chelsea had gone unbeaten against Spurs for a decade.

8 Graeme Le Saux

1989-1993, 1997-2003

By the end of his career, Graeme le Saux was touted as a highly versatile left-sided player with quality to match. He won a Premier League title with Blackburn Rovers in the mid 1990s after his first stint at Chelsea, returning to the club in 1997 where he would spend another six years.

Le Saux, however, was one of the first players to wear the number 7 for Chelsea in the Premier League, having worn the shirt from 1990 to 1992, the latter being the year of the modern English top flight's foundation. During this time, Le Saux showed flashes of the player that Blues fans would come to adore over the years.

7 Didier Deschamps

1999-2000

Retired defender Didier Deschamps is probably not best remembered for his time at Chelsea. He spent nine years in his native France before moving to Juventus in 1994 and is better known by modern fans as the World Cup-winning manager of the French national team.

He did, however, spend a year in London with Chelsea, joining them in the late 90s after his time in Turin. Despite only spending a season with the Blues, he featured in over 45 games and was a key member of the squad that won the FA Cup in 2000, beating Aston Villa 1-0 in the final.

6 Graham Stuart

1990-1993

Stuart was part of the same team as le Saux, a side that was reinvigorated by an injection of youthful talent. Stuart would often hold down the right flank while his counterpart le Saux was deployed on the left, with Stuart having made his Chelsea debut as a teenager.

Ultimately, Stuart would go on to spent the bulk of his career with Everton, but he made 96 appearances for the Blues before departing for the Toffees, leaving a strong impression.

5 Raheem Sterling

2023-

Having come through the ranks at Liverpool and winning several Premier League titles throughout his twenties with Manchester City, Chelsea fans were understandably excited when the club announced the signing of Raheem Sterling in the summer of 2023.

Sterling scored 19 goals and notched 12 assists in 81 games for Chelsea, showing glimpses of the player that everybody knew he could be. He was unfortunate, somewhat, in his timing with regards to joining the Blues, given that new owner Todd Boehly had, by that point, already made himself infamous for the influx of new faces at Stamford Bridge.

4 John Spencer

1992-1997

Racking up 126 appearances for the Blues, John Spencer joined Chelsea in 1992, making the move south from Rangers and his native Scotland. Spencer played consistently throughout his tenure at Stamford Bridge, being part of the sides that reached the 1994 FA Cup final and the semi-finals of the 1994-95 European Cup Winners' Cup.

It was, in fact, the most consistent spell of playing that Spencer had in his career. He would join Queens Park Rangers in the mid-90s before joining the side, then managed by Ruud Gullit, permanently at the end of his loan.

3 Andriy Shevchenko

2006-2010

Ukraine legend Shevchenko made himself a hero at AC Milan, racking up over 200 games and solidifying himself as one of world football's strongest strikers. When he moved to Chelsea in 2006, expectations were sky high, understandably so.

At the time, Shevchenko's transfer fee was a record number paid by an English side. He won the FA Cup and League Cup double in his first season at Stamford Bridge, backing that up by helping guide Chelsea to the 2008 Champions League final, which they would go on to lose.

Shevchenko, however, was never the same at Chelsea as he was in Milan. He returned to the Rossoneri on loan for the 2008/09 season, returning to Chelsea for just a year before moving back to his native Ukraine. He managed to play 77 games for the Blues, scoring 22 goals and racking up 12 assists.

2 Ramires

2010-2016

Joining the club in 2010, Ramires went on to establish himself as a pivotal part of Chelsea's midfield from then until the middle of the decade. The Brazilian had bundles of energy, making him a capable box to box midfielder that offered the Blues a certain dynamism in the middle of the park.

Ramires won all there was to win at Chelsea, winning one Premier League, one Champions League, one Europa League, one FA Cup and one Football League Cup, making over 250 appearances for the Stamford Bridge outfit. He departed in 2016 for China, but not before making his mark as one of Chelsea's most impactful number 7's.

1 N'Golo Kante

2016-2023

Chelsea's best ever number 7. Fresh from a startling Premier League win with Leicester City, who he had joined in 2015, N'Golo Kante departed after that season for Stamford Bridge, where he would spend the next seven years of his career.

Entering his prime during this time, Kante, similarly to Ramires, won multiple honours with Chelsea. He did not win a Football League Cup, but otherwise, his honours list is identical to that Ramires'. On top of that, the French midfielder was an integral part of the France side that won the World Cup in 2018.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 26/09/2024)