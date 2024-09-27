Football is the beautiful game. It's the most popular sport in the world and is adored by fans all over the globe. It's entertainment and an art-form in the purist sense. To some, though, it's also a business and those tasked with running football clubs have to treat it as such. Their goal is to make money and earn success both on the pitch and away from it.

This might not be as extreme for teams lower down than the pyramid as opposed to those at the top of the Premier League, but they're still expected to do everything they can to run teams effectively. Some are doing much better jobs than others, truth be told. A study conducted by Fair Game and shortly before the 2024/25 football season got underway has now revealed just how well every club in the top seven flights of English football is being run.

The Fair Game Index is a study that looks at several key components in running a football club and uses them to determine how well a team is being run. The key areas analysed are financial sustainability, good governance, equality standards and fan & community engagement. Using those, they've ranked every club from the Premier League down to National League South on how well they're currently being run. Let's take a look at the very interesting results.

Related How Full Each 2024/25 Premier League Stadium is on Match Days From Manchester United's Old Trafford to Portmand Road of Ipswich Town - which Premier League stadium has been the best attended this season?

Premier League

Manchester United are second

According to the study, Tottenham Hotspur are currently the best run team in all of England's top seven leagues. Daniel Levy's side may not have won anything in quite some time, but they're doing a good job in all other accounts. Manchester United are second, which many of the club's fans might find hard to believe considering the issues they've had recently.

Interestingly, only 10 of the teams that were in the Premier League last season are in the top 20 best run teams in the country. Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal are some of the teams who made it. The table features a slight error, with Bournemouth being listed at 20, but they've actually been ranked 53rd.

Championship

Norwich City are first

Credit: Action Images/Ed Sykes

Despite being in the Championship, Norwich City and Swansea City are the fifth and sixth best run teams in the country. They're also the top two sides in the second tier, with Plymouth Argyle one spot below them. In the entirety of the Championship, only those three make it into the top 20 across the country.

Ipswich Town, Southampton and Leicester City, the three teams who earned promotion to the top flight last season are ranked 26th, 28th and 30th in total respectively. Despite their success in the FA Cup last season, Coventry City are the lowest ranked Championship team and are actually as low as 101 in terms of every team in the country.

League One

Cambridge United are third overall

A very surprising reveal in the rankings is the fact that Cambridge United are ranked third in the entire country in terms of how well they're being ran. It's a testament to the excellent work being done at the club. Despite that, they're struggling on the pitch and are currently dead-last in League One. Four other teams from the division are ranked in the top 20 across all country, with Exeter City, Carlisle United, Lincoln City and Bolton Wanderers all placing ninth, 11th, 16th and 18th respectively.

Considering how abysmal the last few years have been for Reading, it's no surprise to see the Royals ranked dead last out of the League One teams and 100th overall in the country.

League Two

Notts County are only 22nd

Moving onto League Two, only two teams are in the top 20, with AFC Wimbledon and Forest Green Rovers coming in at 8th and 14th. The latter has earned a solid reputation for their excellent work building an environmentally friendly club, but they weren't as successful on the pitch, suffering relegation to the National League last time out.

Wrexham secured their second straight promotion last season, but they've still only been ranked eighth out of every team in League Two last season, while also being ranked 60th overall. Notts County were ranked 22nd in the division. Considering the club have turned things around after some really drab years, this is quite surprising.

National League

York City are first

First in the National League and 21st overall is York City. Chesterfield are second in the league, but significantly lower overall, in 55th. The Spireites dominated the competition last season, though, storming to promotion. Dorking Wanderers, who were only founded in 1999 and are both owned and managed by Marc White, have had a surge up the football leagues in the last few years.

Despite that, they're ranked second last in the National League and 153 out of a possible 164 teams across the country. White is known for his brash and honest nature, and while Dorking are ranked rather low down, he's still done a solid job all things considered. AFC Fylde are ranked 164, the lowest of any team in the entire country.

National League North

Scarborough Athletic are second

Moving onto the National League North, Chester are ranked first and they're surprisingly 22nd across the country. Scarborough Athletic, who were only formed in 2007 following the folding of Scarborough FC, are second in the league, but 33rd overall. The last few years have been very kind to the Seadogs and the fan-owned club have done an exceptional job rebuilding in the ashes of the seaside town's former team.

Scunthorpe United have fallen down the football pyramid in recent years, suffering relegation on three occasions over the last five years. That's reflected in the fact they've been ranked 113th across the country and seventh in the division.

National League South

Yeovil are only seventh

Similarly to Scunthorpe, Yeovil Town have had a disastrous run over the last few years. It wasn't too long ago that the club were plying their trade in the Championship, but these days, they've fallen down to the National League South and the team has been run pretty poorly. As a result, they're ranked seventh in the division, but 111th in the country.

Havant & Waterlooville, famous for their excellent FA Cup meeting with Liverpool, suffered relegation last time out, falling out of the National League South. Still, they were ranked 15th in the division in terms of how well they were run last year.