UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has had his fair share of controversies, arrests, and legal issues throughout his career. The undeniable GOAT of the promotion has had several different mugshots go viral, fans and media tear him apart and he's even seen his actions away from the Octagon cost him championship gold.

Now, the 38-year-old finds himself in trouble with the law once again - having been summoned to court over accusations that he 'threatened to kill' an anti-doping official. Below is a look back at every controversy Jones has faced outside the cage in his UFC career.

Jon Jones' First DUI Incident (May 2012)

The then-UFC light heavyweight champion had his driving licence suspended

One of the first issues on record for Jones involved a DUI. On the 19th of May 2012, Jones drove his vehicle into a telephone pole in Binghamton, NY with two women in the car with him. The women were taken to the local hospital for "cuts, bruises, and swelling", Sports Illustrated reported at the time. Jones had "slurred speech and glassy bloodshot eyes," and refused field sobriety tests before being arrested. A photo of the mangled car proved how severe the incident was. He would go on to plead guilty to driving while intoxicated and have his licence suspended. At the time of the incident, he was preparing for his fourth title defence.

UFC 178 Face-Off Incident With Daniel Cormier (August 2014)

The pair caused chaos as they brawled in the MGM Grand lobby

During the build-up to their (ultimately cancelled) fight at UFC 178, Jones and his longtime rival, Daniel Cormier, exchanged blows during a media event. During their face-off, which was done in front of the media and fans at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Cormier pushed Jones. Jones immediately dropped the belt he was holding and charged Cormier, throwing staff onto the ground and nearly tearing the backdrop off the stage. Security had to break the pair apart and the rivalry between the two would boil over several more times. Nevada State Athletic Commission. Jones was fined $50,000 and was sentenced to 40 hours of community service. In the grand scheme of things, this might be the least worrisome of all the things on this list.

Jon Jones Tests Positive for Cocaine (January 2015)

News of the failed test came shortly after Jones beat Cormier at UFC 182

Days after successfully defeating Cormier at UFC 182, it was revealed that Jones had failed a drug test for cocaine. At the time it was announced he had entered a rehab facility.

"With the support of my family, I have entered into a drug treatment facility," Jones said in a statement at the time. "I want to apologize to my fiancée, my children, as well as my mother, father, and brothers for the mistake that I made," the statement read. "I also want to apologize to the UFC, my coaches, my sponsors and equally important to my fans. I am taking this treatment program very seriously. Therefore, at this time my family and I would appreciate privacy." The UFC and all of Jones' major sponsors at the time stood by the fighter after he explained his decision to seek help.

Jon Jones Hit-And-Run Incident (April 2015)

Jones' conduct saw him stripped of UFC gold

In April 2015, Jones was arrested for a hit-and-run that took place in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Jones struck a car being driven by a pregnant woman who ended up breaking her arm in the crash. He fled from the scene but was apprehended when he came back to the car to retrieve a 'large handful of cash', per The Guardian. Jones was stripped of his UFC light heavyweight title and suspended due to the incident. “Got a lot of soul searching to do,” Jones posted on Twitter. “Sorry to everyone I’ve let down.” At the time, Jones was scheduled to fight Anthony Johnson at UFC 187. Cormier would step in to face Johnson and win the title that night. Jones pleaded guilty to the charges and avoided jail time.

"I am here to accept full responsibility for what happened, for my actions," Jones said in court. " ... I'm hoping that you give me an opportunity to redeem myself."

Jon Jones Drag Racing Incident and UFC 200 Drug Test Failure (2016)

Jones endured a controversial time in 2016

In March 2016, Jones was caught on police body cam arguing with an officer after being accused of drag racing. He was sentenced to 60 hours of community service and ordered to complete an aggressive driving course. Worse was to come for the fighter just a few months later.

Mere days before he was set to headline July's landmark UFC 200 card in a rematch with Daniel Cormier, Jones tested positive for clomiphene, an anti-estrogen substance, and letrozole, an aromatase inhibitor. He was pulled from the event and later released a tearful statement.

“I believe that something good will come from this, but right now it’s hard to see it. I’m sorry that I’m crying," he said at a press conference. “I would never cheat. I pride myself on my work ethic.”

UFC 232 Drug Test Failure (December 2018)

Jones' failed test caused an entire pay-per-view event to move states

In December 2018 Jones tested positive for PEDs again. This time it was six days before UFC 232 was set to take place in Nevada. The UFC scrambled and moved the card to California under a different jurisdiction and held the show as planned, disappointing thousands who had made their way to Las Vegas for the event.

Jones claimed the amount of the banned substance he was flagged for was like a "grain of sand in a swimming pool" and waged a public battle with USADA over picogram levels in his system.

“This probably shouldn’t have even been brought up,” Jones said after the event. “It’s such a small amount that it has no effect. I think the professionals whether it’s USADA or the UFC are realizing, ‘Jon is kind of like a guinea pig in this situation.’ I was almost wronged in this situation. Even though (the substance) was in me, I think this is a way of fixing a wrong and making it right again by not canceling this fight.” Jones ultimately defeated Alexander Gustafsson in the main event.

Jon Jones Charged With Assaulting a Cocktail Waitress (April 2019)

Fighter accused of disorderly conduct

In April 2019, Jones was accused of assaulting a waitress at a New Mexico strip club. Per ESPN, the woman accused Jones of "slapping her in the genital region, pulling her down into his lap and kissing her neck." She also said Jones "put her in a chokehold and picked her up off the ground." At the time, Jones denied the claims, calling them "malicious lies." He would go on to plead "no contest" to the crime of disorderly conduct and received a 90-day deferred sentence.

Jones Faces Another DUI Charge (March 2020)

More legal issues for 'Bones'

In March 2020, Jones was arrested again and charged with driving under the influence, negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container, and no proof of insurance. Police responded to hearing gunshots and found Jones in his running vehicle, per The Guardian. He claimed he did not know anything about the gunshots. Jones failed a breathalyzer test and officers found a black handgun and a 750ml bottle of alcohol in the car when it was searched.

Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Arrest (September 2021)

Jones found himself in legal trouble on one of the biggest nights of his career

In September 2021, Jones was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Hours after the conclusion of the ceremony he was arrested. According to a police report, Jones' fiance went to the hotel front desk to obtain a key to the room Jones had locked her and her daughter out of. The hotel employee noticed blood on her shirt and face and asked if she wanted to alert the police. Jones' partner asked them not to, but one of Jones' daughters requested they be called. When the police arrived to investigate Jones became irate and headbutted the police car and threatened the attending officers. Many of the charges against Jones were later dropped and he pleaded guilty to felony tampering with a police vehicle charge and paid a $750 fine.

Jon Jones 'Threatens to Kill' Drug Test Administrator (April 2024)

Jones reacted negatively to anti-doping agents who came to his home

This past Saturday, the ABQ Raw News broke the news that Jones had been involved in an incident with an agent looking to collect a sample from him for the UFC's new anti-doping program. The outlet reported that Jones "appeared extremely intoxicated" and threatened to harm the tester, before taking her phone. The interaction is alleged to have happened at the end of March but was not reported until April. A police report from the Albuquerque Police Department confirmed the claims.

Jones has denied the claims made by the woman writing on Instagram: "I want to address reports about me allegedly threatening a drug tester’s life and taking a phone, I want to clarify that there is a video showing both drug testers leaving my home after the testing session, where we exchanged a high five and a hug. Although I was frustrated with the unprofessionalism and used profanity out of frustration it ended friendly and amicably, nothing threatening at all. I was actually celebrating a friend’s birthday party at my home, and I believe it’s perfectly normal to celebrate in the comfort of my own home."