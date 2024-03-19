Highlights 15 players have won the Copa America Best Player award since it was introduced in 1987.

Carlos Valderrama was the first winner of the award after a series of impressive displays for Colombia.

The 2021 edition was the first time in tournament history where there were joint-winners of the award.

The Copa America has been held 47 times, with varying interludes between tournaments, since 1916. It is the oldest still-running continental football competition, and features the heavyweights of South America, including the likes of Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay - all of whom have won the biggest prize in the World Cup.

Given the kind of incredible talent that has played for some of these countries - including several Ballon d'Or winners - it's no surprise that some of the game's greatest have graced the Copa America and put in a series of impressive performances. The best player award has officially been handed out 15 times since being introduced in 1987 to 15 different players, while only one of them has won it twice in two separate editions. This article details every single winner of the Copa America Best Player award, when they won it and why.

Copa America Best Player Award Winners Year Player Country Goals Assists 1987 Carlos Valderrama Colombia 1 1 1989 Ruben Sosa Uruguay 4 2 1991 Leonardo Rodriguez Argentina 0 4 1993 Sergio Goycochea Argentina 0 0 1995 Enzo Francescoli Uruguay 2 1 1997 Ronaldo Brazil 5 2 1999 Rivaldo Brazil 5 1 2001 Amado Guevara Honduras 3 0 2004 Adriano Brazil 7 2 2007 Robinho Brazil 6 0 2011 Luis Suarez Uruguay 4 2 2015 Lionel Messi Argentina 1 3 2019 Dani Alves Brazil 1 0 2021 Lionel Messi Argentina 4 5 2021 Neymar Brazil 2 3

Carlos Valderrama, Colombia

1987

Carlos Valderrama is instantly recognisable to any football fan due to his iconic blond afro. He is regarded as one of the greatest Colombian players of all time and was a highly creative playmaker, often making use of his close control skills to open up space in front of him to then provide incredibly precise passes.

Valderrama scored one goal at the tournament, Los Caferatos' opener in their first group stage game against Bolivia, before also providing an assist later on in the tournament. His performances helped Colombia to finish third, with Valderrama displaying his usual calmness and tempo dictation in the third place playoff match against Argentina.

Ruben Sosa, Uruguay

1989

Ruben Sosa was a talented forward who was creative, agile, and had a powerful shot with which he could score many types of goals. Comparisons can be made with a modern Uruguayan hero, Luis Suárez, with both being among the top European forwards of their time.

Sosa scored against Chile and Bolivia in important wins that sent Uruguay through to the final round of group stage games. His most important two goals were against Argentina in the final round, as they gave Uruguay a chance at winning the tournament for the second time in a row. They fell to Brazil in the final group stage match, however.

Leonardo Rodriguez, Argentina

1991

Another player with a distinctive hairstyle, Leonardo Rodriguez and his flowing mane won the Best Player award at the 1991 edition of the Copa América. Rodriguez was a skilled central-midfielder who controlled the tempo for Argentina, whilst also using his technical ability to progress the ball with his feet.

He had a helping hand in four of Argentina's goals at the tournament as they won their 13th Copa América. He often delivered wicked set-pieces, including one against La Albicelestes' biggest rivals, Brazil.

Sergio Goycochea, Argentina

1993

Sergio Goycochea first got his opportunity to star for Argentina at the 1990 World Cup, where he made several important saves and performed admirably as they fell to Germany in the final.

In the semi-final, El Goyco played a pivotal role. He nearly saved Carlos Valderrama's penalty before saving Victor Aristizabal's penalty putting Argentina in a prime position to move on to the final, which they would go on to win. He kept two clean sheets across the tournament.

Enzo Francescoli, Uruguay

1995

Enzo Francescoli was an elegant and creative midfielder who had very successful spells in both his native South America and in Europe. He is one of Uruguay's best ever players and enjoyed a strong career with the national team, winning three Copa Américas.

Francescoli was a key part of a midfield at the 1995 Copa América that included Gus Poyet and Pablo Bengoechea. He scored a penalty in the group stage against Venezaula before scoring the only goal in an important victory over Paraguay.

He also set the tone for the all-important penalty shootout against Brazil in the final, scoring the opening penalty as Uruguay captured what was at the time a record 14th Copa América.

Ronaldo, Brazil

1997

Ronaldo wasn't actually known as Ronaldo whilst he dominated the 1997 tournament fresh off the back of tearing up defenses in Spain. Instead, he was known as 'Ronaldinho' which means little Ronaldo in Portuguese as one of his teammates was also called Ronaldo.

He opened his account in the group stage, scoring a brace against Costa Rica displaying his excellent finishing skills and calmness under pressure with both goals. In the quarter-final against Peru he scored two more goals, racing away from the defense before expertly finishing. His second goal was even better as he danced away from defender Giuliano Portilla before slotting home.

He also scored in the final, making the best of a slightly wayward 1-2 and producing a powerful finish that flew over Bolivia goalkeeper Carlos Trucco.

Rivaldo, Brazil

1999

For the second tournament in a row, Brazil were powered to victory by a forward who was fresh off the back of tearing up defenses in Spain (though a previously mentioned one fresh off the back of tearing up defenses in Italy helped too). Rivaldo only scored one goal in the group stage before scoring a goal in both the quarter and semi-final.

He saved his best performance for the final, scoring a brace against Uruguay. His first was an absolutely superb flicked header from a free-kick, and his second was a superbly taken dink. It was an excellent performance, and with Ronaldo scoring the other goal, it was a perfect representation of their partnership during the tournament that yielded 13 goals between them.

Amada Guevara, Honduras

2001

The 2001 Copa América was perhaps one of the craziest tournaments to have happened. Security concerns saw the tournament canceled 10 days before it was due to begin because of concerns about the security of Colombia from CONMEBOL. Though five days later, it was reinstated. Canada withdrew, but the bigger shock was Argentina who pulled out of the tournament one day before it was due to begin as they claimed their players had received death threats from terrorist groups.

Honduras stepped up in their place and arrived at the tournament hours before they were due to play their first game on a plane provided by the Colombian Air Force. Amada Guevara and Honduras made the best of a tricky situation as his three goals helped Honduras advance from the group stage and eventually reach the semi-final, defeating Brazil on the way.

Adriano, Brazil

2004

The 2004 Copa América was arguably Adriano's breakout tournament as he scored seven goals to fire Brazil to their third Copa América in four tournaments.

He started off with a hat-trick against Costa Rica, Brazil's first at the tournament for 45 years. A brace in the quarter-final helped the Selecao overcome Mexico before a single goal and a penalty in the shootout saw Brazil advance through to the final against Uruguay.

In the final he scored a dramatic 93rd minute equaliser to send the game beyond regulation and to a penalty shootout. Adriano converted from the spot for the second game in a row as Brazil defeated Argentina in what must be one of the best ever Copa América finals.

Robinho, Brazil

2007

Robinho scored six goals as Brazil won the Copa America for the fourth time in five tournaments. Having come into the competition as defending champions, Brazil were under pressure once again to lift the trophy given the sheer talent in their squad, and they lived up to expectations by going all the way to the final and defeating Argentina 3-0. Brazil had actually finished second in Group B behind Mexico, who would finish in third place in the tournament, and only squeaked past Uruguay in the semi-finals courtesy of a penalty shoot-out. Robinho would finish the tournament as both the top scorer and the best player.

Luis Suarez, Uruguay

2011

'El Pistolero' began to cement his legacy as one of Uruguay's greatest ever forwards with his performances at the 2011 Copa América. He formed a formidable duo with Diego Forlán, with the two often linking up to create chances for each other.

Suarez opened his account with a goal against Peru in the group stages before he scored his next two goals of the tournament against the same opponent at the semi-final stage of the tournament. He opened the scoring against Paraguay before his strike partner Forlan added a brace that secured Uruguay's 15th Copa América victory.

Lionel Messi, Argentina

2015

The first of Lionel Messi's two best player awards, it came as Argentina finished runner-up for the second time in the Messi era. His only goal of the tournament was a penalty against Paraguay, whilst his three assists all came against the same opponent in a 6-1 semi-final demolition.

He performed admirably in the final, creating numerous chances with Gonzalo Higuain coming close to scoring in a moment similar to the 2014 World Cup final, but Messi and Co could not overcome Chile. While the legendary star may not have had his moment in the sun in 2014, the Inter Miami ace would get his chance to lift the trophy for the first time, several years later however.

Dani Alves, Brazil

2019

Dani Alves scored one goal and was part of a Brazil defense that kept five clean sheets on their way to a first Copa America victory for 12 years. Having finished top of their group - their only dropped points coming against Venezuela - they squeezed past Paraguay in the quarter-finals thanks to a penalty shoot-out. A 2-0 win over arch-rivals Argentina would follow, before clinching the title in a 3-1 win over Peru in Rio de Janeiro. Dani Alves would be named in the team of the tournament as well as being confirmed as the best player.

Neymar, Brazil & Lionel Messi, Argentina

2021

For the first time in the competition's history, the best player award was given to two players. Both Neymar and Lionel Messi were instrumental in their team's reaching the final.

Neymar scored two goals in the group stage in wins over Venezuela and Peru. Additionally, he provided three assists, with the most important coming against Peru in the semi-final as Brazil narrowly beat their neighbouring country,

Messi scored four goals across the course of the tournament. Three of them came in the group stage as Argentina eased through to the next round with ten points. He added his fourth of the tournament in the quarter-final against Ecuador. This was arguably his finest performance of the tournament as he added two of his five total assists throughout the tournament during this game.

Neither of them contributed to a goal in the final, with Messi stumbling in front of goal after dribbling round Ederson and missing a golden chance to extend Argentina's lead.

It would not matter, however, as Argentina secured the first international trophy of Lionel Messi's career in what would be a sneak peek of what we would see at the 2022 World Cup just over a year later.

