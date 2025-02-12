The World Cup is the epitome of international football. It's where every country wants to be. Billions around the globe watch on as nations compete to be the best on the planet and no one wants to be on the outside looking in. Only the best of the best qualify to take part, but that doesn't stop many countries taking part in the qualifying stage to try and join the party.

Over the years, though, FIFA have banned multiple nations from even trying to take part. Recently, it was revealed that Pakistan and Congo were joining Russia on the list of teams who aren't allowed to compete in the upcoming 2026 World Cup in the United States and Canada. The latter has been banned since 2022, but this isn't the first time that football's governing body have prohibited countries from competing in the iconic competition. In fact, there have been 17 nations exiled from the World Cup since 1950.

Related Why the 2030 World Cup Will be Played in Three Continents For the first time in the competition's long and storied history, it is set to be played across six countries and three different continents.

Countries FIFA Have Banned From World Cups

Germany & Japan - 1950

After a 12-year break, due to World War II, the World Cup returned in 1950 and both Germany and Japan were barred from competing as a result of their actions during the war.

South Africa - 1970 –1990

In 1961, South Africa were banned from competing in the World Cup due to the nation's strict apartheid policies at the time. They were officially expelled from FIFA in 1976 and were barred from five World Cups starting in 1970. The ban was lifted in 1991 as apartheid was coming to an end.

Mexico - 1990

After fielding four overage players in a qualifying round for a world junior tournament, Mexico were punished with a two-year ban from all FIFA competitions. This coincided with the 1990 World Cup, but they were allowed to take part once again as the 1994 competition rolled around.

Chile - 1994

Chile were barred from competing in the 1994 World Cup after goalkeeper Roberto Rojas was found to have hidden a blade in his glove and cut himself during a match against Brazil in 1989. He then lied about picking up the injury from a flare thrown by a fan. As a result, they were banned from the tournament and he was handed a life-long suspension from football. It was ultimately lifted in 2001.

Myanmar - 2006

While Myanmar have never qualified for a World Cup, they were banned from even attempting to get there for the 2006 tournament in Germany. They were punished after pulling out of a qualifying match for the 2002 competition against Iran. They've since taken part in the qualifying stages for each World Cup since.

Iraq - 2008

After Iraq decided to disband their Olympic committee and national sports federations, FIFA banned them from competing in major tournaments. The punishment was relaxed shortly afterwards.

Nigeria - 2014

In 2010, FIFA decided to suspend the Nigerian Football Federation. This was due to the government's intereference in the federation's affairs. It result in Nigeria being banned from competing in the 2014 World Cup.

Kuwait - 2015

Similarly to Nigeria, Kuwait have been banned on multiple occasions due to 'political interference' and the most recent instance came in 2015.

Indonesia - 2015

Around the same time that Kuwait were barred due to political interference, FIFA suspended Indonesia from competing in the World Cup qualifying stage for a similar reason.

Guatemala - 2016

There's a recurring theme here. Guatemala were also banned from competing in the World Cup back in 2016 due to more political interference.

Pakistan - 2017, 2021 & 2025

One of the most recent suspensions, Pakistan have been handed bans by FIFA on multiple occasions. In a statement by the governing body, they said:

"The PFF [Pakistan Football Federation] has been suspended with immediate effect due to its failure to adopt a revision of the PFF Constitution that would ensure truly fair and democratic elections and thereby fulfil its obligations as mandated by FIFA as part of the ongoing normalisation process of PFF."

Chad - 2021

Like so many others before them, Chad were barred from competing in international football and, as a result, the World Cup in 2021 due to the government's interference in the country's football federation.

Russia - 2022 & 2026

Russia have been banned from competing in major international football since 2022. Following the nation's invasion of Ukraine, they've been prohibited from competing in any tournaments, including two World Cups.

Zimbabwe - 2022

In February 2022, Zimbabwe was barred from competing in international tournaments as a result of the government-appointed Sports and Recreation Commission deciding to suspend ZIFA.

Kenya - 2022

After allegations of misappropriation of funds led to the dissolvement of the Football Kenya Federation, FIFA ruled to ban the nation from major competitions. The ban was later lifted after conditions set by the governing body were met.

Congo - 2025

Another recent ban, Congo were barred from competing in the World Cup by FIFA due to third-party interference in their Congolese Football Association's operations.