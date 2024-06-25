Highlights The Washington Commanders' current helmet design lacks effort and coherence with their team name.

The Tennessee Titans should consider updating their flaming thumbtack logo to match their new dark blue helmets.

The Houston Texans, despite having a boring helmet, could benefit from using Oilers branding for a more appealing look.

In the NFL, a helmet is necessary for protection on the field, and they continually update and improve the designs to increase safety and meet specific needs of specific positions. However, the design and logo each team adopts is the identity of the franchise. Regardless of what the jersey looks like—regular or fun alternate—any given team's primary helmet is the key representation of who they are.

It could be the difference in gaining a new fan. The helmet is the most important piece of equipment every Sunday, for utility as well as aesthetics.

Just as with the teams on the field, some look better than others. Here's a look at all 32 of them ranked from first to last, based on the latest primary option.

Related Ranking Every New NFL Uniform Revealed In The 2024 Offseason A handful of NFL teams have unveiled brand-new looks this offseason, but which one did it best?

1 Pittsburgh Steelers

So many things done right

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

First, the franchise flipped the Steelmark logo, a perfect homage to the industry that helped their city boom. Then, the Pittsburgh Steelers switched from yellow helmets to black, which helped the insignia stand out. From the initial usage until now, they are the only team to place a decal on only one side of their helmet.

Pittsburgh's design is unique, stands out, and has an overt tie to the team's home. Nothing is topping that.

2 Las Vegas Raiders

An iconic helmet that had to be near the top

Kareem Elgazzar

The silver and black will be fresh forever. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders logo is also timeless. Put together, this AFC West franchise has easily one of the NFL's best helmets.

3 Los Angeles Chargers

The move to LA didn't ruin a great helmet

Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The lightning bolt is always fun to look at. Powder blue may be the best color in the entire league. Once again, the Los Angeles Chargers have numbers on their helmets, a unique addition. An absolute home run for L.A.'s AFC team.

4 Cincinnati Bengals

Well-earned stripes

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Orange and black are a great combo. The stripes are not only cool (in any color) but completely different from what the rest of the NFL does. The Cincinnati Bengals switching to this design in 1981 should be applauded more often.

5 Minnesota Vikings

Purple with a purpose

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Pulling off a primarily purple helmet gives the Minnesota Vikings plenty of bonus points. Then, the realization that the decals form Viking horns sets in. It doesn't get much better than Minnesota's hard hats. They've even added a cold new alternate white helmet this offseason.. pun very much intended.

6 Seattle Seahawks

Unique in the best way

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It's based on indigenous art from the Pacific Northwest. The colors are interesting. Unlike the rest of the league, the Seattle Seahawks' decals connect on the back of the helmet. This is one of the league's top designs.

7 Buffalo Bills

Another white helmet that looks great

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

If red looks good on white helmets and blue also shines on white helmets, where does that leave red AND blue against a white backdrop? As an elite look that impresses in any game conditions. It's crazy that the old red version of the Buffalo Bills helmet may be considered even better than this one. No matter how you slice it, a bison on the helmet looks great.

8 Indianapolis Colts

Decades of a great design

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

It's well known that white pops against blue. Well, the inverse is even better. The Indianapolis Colts shouldn't need to take their horseshoe logo off their white helmets anytime soon.

9 Arizona Cardinals

White works well for the NFL's oldest franchise

Credit: Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK

On its own, the bird for the Arizona Cardinals is fine. What helps them more than anything is that the red and black stand out because of their white helmets. It's hard to find a picture from any era of Cardinals football where the helmet doesn't grab attention.

10 Detroit Lions

It's hard to find a flaw here

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Unlike some other silver helmets, the Detroit Lions compliment it with an even more eye-popping color, Honolulu blue. Paired with an awesome logo, the Lions look good every Thanksgiving.

11 Kansas City Chiefs

Red keeps Kansas City among the best

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There's a reason that the Kansas City Chiefs haven't changed their helmets much over the decades. That shade of red is unique as a helmet's primary color, while the arrowhead logo with the intertwined letters (which was actually inspired by the 49ers logo) fits in perfectly.

12 New York Giants

The blue always looks good

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Like the letter-based helmets before it, the New York Giants don't try to do too much. Yet, the blue is incredible, the white logo fits in well, and the red stripe is an underrated touch to a good helmet.

Related Giants Unveil New Red Uniforms To Commemorate Their 100th Season in the NFL The New York Giants mixed up their throwbacks to show their history in their 100th NFL season.

13 Philadelphia Eagles

One of the best designs

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Putting wings on the side of the helmets was a fantastic idea. For that reason alone, the Philadelphia Eagles will always have lids that are pleasing to the eye. Yet, the dark green doesn't always stand out the way other helmets do.

14 Chicago Bears

Another lettering against color helmet

Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Similar to a few others on this list, the Chicago Bears get the edge because of their colors. The orange pops against the dark blue.

15 San Francisco 49ers

Never out of style

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

No matter the occasion, the San Francisco 49ers' helmets look good. Nothing special, but firmly a pleasing helmet in the NFL.

16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A helmet that's impossible to ignore

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

When it concerns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the colors are either loved or hated. That makes or breaks most opinions on a brash red flag imposed on a pewter helmet. Ignoring all creamsicle sentiments, the flag is a great look on a helmet that stands out.

Related Ranking the Top 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterbacks of All Time Playing just three years in Tampa Bay, is Tom Brady the best QB in Buccaneers history?

17 New Orleans Saints

Simple and effective

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The nice thing about these helmets is that they pop without trying to do too much. The New Orleans Saints let the gold and black contrast do all of the heavy lifting while giving a subtle nod to the French history and culture of Louisian with the Fleur de Lis.

18 Green Bay Packers

Back to the simple classics

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

A Green Bay Packers helmet always looks good, especially in the snow. However, among the crop of similar logos, the yellow can be a lot tougher on the eyes throughout a game.

19 New York Jets

The green is great

Switching back to a primarily green helmet was a great decision for the New York Jets. The white logo looks nice too. If that logo was more special or inspiring, this would easily be among the NFL's best.

20 Cleveland Browns

It works for some reason

Yes, a team named the Cleveland Browns sports helmets that are almost entirely orange. No logo makes it a better look. At the same time, it's difficult to rank this helmet higher because there is nothing to look at outside of orange, a white stripe, and two brown stripes.