Highlights NFL uniforms have evolved from simple team identifiers to expressions of the team's identity and fan spirit.

Fan perception plays a significant role in jersey design, with appealing visuals driving merchandise sales.

While subjective, home jersey design is crucial for teams to make a lasting impression on their fan base.

In over a century of NFL football, uniforms have come a long way. What was once a simple method of team identification has become an ever-changing reflection of the team. Not only do franchises want to perform well, but they also aim to look good.

This isn't limited to players, though, as fans also want to showcase their team spirit fashionably. If a jersey isn't visually appealing, fans are far less likely to purchase it.

While there are surely different methods teams employ when attempting to create the perfect jersey, it's a subjective decision. A jersey viewed by some as the best could be seen as the worst by others. Fans might argue that their team has the best uniforms, while the public would suggest they're at the bottom of the pack.

Alternate jerseys are exciting, but the most important thing is to look good in front of your crowd. This makes home jersey design the most crucial of them all. Subjective as it may be, there's no better time than the deep offseason to rank all of the NFL's home uniforms.

1 Los Angeles Chargers

Can't beat the power blues

Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

There's a reason that in their absence, Los Angeles Chargers fans and all other football fans, called for the return of the powder blue jerseys. The Chargers have an array of uniforms that they cycle through, but look their best when they suit up in the modern take on their classic look.

2 Cincinnati Bengals

Stripes are second-best

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals have undergone uniform changes in the last few seasons, and they've been for the better. The black jerseys, complemented by the orange helmets and shoulder stripe, have kept them looking sharp in recent years, which is key with a stylish quarterback like Joe Burrow.

3 Detroit Lions

New jerseys for a new era

Credit: David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

There's a lot to like about football in Detroit right now. Not only have the Lions finally become competitive, even reaching the NFC Championship last season, but they also aced their​​​​​​​ uniform update this offseason. The "Honolulu Blue" jerseys not only have a new shade but feature Ford Mustang-style racing stripes on the shoulder.

4 Houston Texans

Credit: Troy Taormina | USA TODAY Sports

This offseason, the Houston Texans revealed new uniforms for the first time since 2000 and didn't disappoint. While they released some creative alternates, they didn't stray too far regarding their home uniform. They put a new twist on what they already had, giving this up-and-coming team a fresh look.​​​​​​​

5 Los Angeles Rams

An electric L.A. uniform

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

One of the newer primary uniforms in the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams' jerseys weren't widely loved after their reveal. The bright colors offer one of the more prominent looks in the league, which is fitting for a city full of stars. Additionally, winning a Super Bowl usually helps make your uniform more iconic.​​​​​​​

6 Minnesota Vikings

Plenty to like about purple

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to overall team design, the Minnesota Vikings are at the top of the bunch. They have a top-tier logo and high-quality uniforms to match. They're one of two teams that use purple as their primary color, which looks great with their use of gold.

7 New York Jets

The New York Jets focused heavily on their look this offseason, changing the logo and the uniforms. The "legacy green" that will serve as their home jersey is already one of the cleanest in the NFL. The uniform features only green and white, giving it a simple yet appealing look.

8 Miami Dolphins

Fun colors make for good uniforms

Credit: Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Miami Dolphins have a unique color scheme with aqua and orange and utilize it well in their uniforms. It doesn't do too much, relying on the uncommon look and the perfect match with the Miami feel. It shouldn't matter much, though, as they're usually moving too quickly to focus on.

9 Dallas Cowboys

The most classic look in the NFL

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

If the Dallas Cowboys' uniforms came into existence in 2024, they'd probably be in the middle of the pack. After decades of cementing themselves as one of, if not the most iconic franchise in the league, their look earns a spot towards the top. It's a solid uniform that countless legends have worn.​​​​​​​

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Dallas Cowboys are the only team that wear white for their home jerseys, as opposed to the away uniform.

10 Atlanta Falcons

Good look for the "Dirty Birds"

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons changed their uniforms before the 2020 season, bringing in an all-black look for home games. The number style and abbreviated "ATL" on the front give the jerseys a modern look that suits them well. They were a bit of an outlier when they were introduced but have settled in nicely.

11 San Francisco 49ers

Nothing flashy, just an NFL classic

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Like their rivals in Dallas, the San Francisco 49ers rely on their classic look to appeal to the fans. It works well, as red, white, and gold make for a nice color scheme that suits the team well. It's a uniform that has also proven to be conducive to success.

12 Arizona Cardinals

Red-hot in Arizona

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals recently underwent a much-needed uniform overhaul. It was done well, as the all-red look pairs nicely with the white helmets. Now, their new ​​​​​​​ Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. duo will be much more fun to watch.​​​​​​​

13 Pittsburgh Steelers

Another timeless look

Credit: Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

So much has been made of black and gold since its debut in the NFL, and it's hard to put it anywhere but towards the top. The​​​​​​​ Pittsburgh Steelers have a visually appealing color scheme that represents the whole city and has struck fear into the hearts of opponents for decades.​​​​​​​

14 Carolina Panthers

Looking good despite the struggles

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers are interesting because they haven't had a significant jersey update in a while. They don't have a classic look, but they rank in the top half of the league. The black and Carolina blue combo has been one of the few bright spots for them in recent years.

15 Philadelphia Eagles

Not the throwbacks, but still good

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Having seen the Philadelphia Eagles "Kelly Green" throwbacks, it's hard to be enthusiastic about their usual uniforms. That said, they still have one of the better looks in the league and have adopted another shade of green as part of their legacy, even winning a Super Bowl with it.​​​​​​​

16 Las Vegas Raiders

An underappreciated look

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

One of the more slept-on looks in the entire NFL is that of the Las Vegas Raiders. Nothing about their color scheme is flashy, but the silver and black make for a cool look both in uniforms and in their logo. It's even better to consider the futuristic look surrounding these uniforms in Allegiant Stadium.

17 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A solid look for Tampa

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Just outside the top half of the league, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have dark red jerseys that pair with their pewter pants. It's a good uniform but isn't spectacular enough to be higher on the list. Luckily for them, Baker Mayfield has looked better than ever in Tampa's colors.

18 Kansas City Chiefs

Nothing too special for the champs

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Uniforms are one of the few categories in which the Kansas City Chiefs are in the middle of the pack. The bright red looks good, but it doesn't stand out enough to compete with the best jerseys in the league. It certainly hasn't stopped them from succeeding on the field, though.

19 Jacksonville Jaguars

Simple, but pleasant

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jacksonville Jaguars fans have seen a wide variety of jerseys over the last decade and are anticipating even more as the team continues to tease a throwback alternate. As for their primary uniform, it isn't exactly complex but looks solid nonetheless because of the unique use of teal.​​​​​​​

20 Buffalo Bills

Lots of blue for Buffalo

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Like most of the teams in this range, the​​​​​​​ Buffalo Bills look, look isn't bad, but it doesn't stand out enough to be ranked much higher. The royal blue and red are a rare mix, but not much is done with them. They don't need anything too flashy to appease their fans, though, as they're content with Josh Allen's social media content and table-smashing.​​​​​​​