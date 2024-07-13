Highlights
- NFL uniforms have evolved from simple team identifiers to expressions of the team's identity and fan spirit.
- Fan perception plays a significant role in jersey design, with appealing visuals driving merchandise sales.
- While subjective, home jersey design is crucial for teams to make a lasting impression on their fan base.
In over a century of NFL football, uniforms have come a long way. What was once a simple method of team identification has become an ever-changing reflection of the team. Not only do franchises want to perform well, but they also aim to look good.
This isn't limited to players, though, as fans also want to showcase their team spirit fashionably. If a jersey isn't visually appealing, fans are far less likely to purchase it.
While there are surely different methods teams employ when attempting to create the perfect jersey, it's a subjective decision. A jersey viewed by some as the best could be seen as the worst by others. Fans might argue that their team has the best uniforms, while the public would suggest they're at the bottom of the pack.
Alternate jerseys are exciting, but the most important thing is to look good in front of your crowd. This makes home jersey design the most crucial of them all. Subjective as it may be, there's no better time than the deep offseason to rank all of the NFL's home uniforms.
Ranking the 10 Best NFL Helmets of All Time
Some are so great they have never been touched.
1 Los Angeles Chargers
Can't beat the power blues
There's a reason that in their absence, Los Angeles Chargers fans and all other football fans, called for the return of the powder blue jerseys. The Chargers have an array of uniforms that they cycle through, but look their best when they suit up in the modern take on their classic look.
2 Cincinnati Bengals
Stripes are second-best
The Cincinnati Bengals have undergone uniform changes in the last few seasons, and they've been for the better. The black jerseys, complemented by the orange helmets and shoulder stripe, have kept them looking sharp in recent years, which is key with a stylish quarterback like Joe Burrow.
3 Detroit Lions
New jerseys for a new era
There's a lot to like about football in Detroit right now. Not only have the Lions finally become competitive, even reaching the NFC Championship last season, but they also aced their uniform update this offseason. The "Honolulu Blue" jerseys not only have a new shade but feature Ford Mustang-style racing stripes on the shoulder.
4 Houston Texans
Success on a long-awaited update
This offseason, the Houston Texans revealed new uniforms for the first time since 2000 and didn't disappoint. While they released some creative alternates, they didn't stray too far regarding their home uniform. They put a new twist on what they already had, giving this up-and-coming team a fresh look.
5 Los Angeles Rams
An electric L.A. uniform
One of the newer primary uniforms in the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams' jerseys weren't widely loved after their reveal. The bright colors offer one of the more prominent looks in the league, which is fitting for a city full of stars. Additionally, winning a Super Bowl usually helps make your uniform more iconic.
6 Minnesota Vikings
Plenty to like about purple
When it comes to overall team design, the Minnesota Vikings are at the top of the bunch. They have a top-tier logo and high-quality uniforms to match. They're one of two teams that use purple as their primary color, which looks great with their use of gold.
7 New York Jets
Another well-done uniform update
The New York Jets focused heavily on their look this offseason, changing the logo and the uniforms. The "legacy green" that will serve as their home jersey is already one of the cleanest in the NFL. The uniform features only green and white, giving it a simple yet appealing look.
8 Miami Dolphins
Fun colors make for good uniforms
The Miami Dolphins have a unique color scheme with aqua and orange and utilize it well in their uniforms. It doesn't do too much, relying on the uncommon look and the perfect match with the Miami feel. It shouldn't matter much, though, as they're usually moving too quickly to focus on.
9 Dallas Cowboys
The most classic look in the NFL
If the Dallas Cowboys' uniforms came into existence in 2024, they'd probably be in the middle of the pack. After decades of cementing themselves as one of, if not the most iconic franchise in the league, their look earns a spot towards the top. It's a solid uniform that countless legends have worn.
GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Dallas Cowboys are the only team that wear white for their home jerseys, as opposed to the away uniform.
10 Atlanta Falcons
Good look for the "Dirty Birds"
The Atlanta Falcons changed their uniforms before the 2020 season, bringing in an all-black look for home games. The number style and abbreviated "ATL" on the front give the jerseys a modern look that suits them well. They were a bit of an outlier when they were introduced but have settled in nicely.
11 San Francisco 49ers
Nothing flashy, just an NFL classic
Like their rivals in Dallas, the San Francisco 49ers rely on their classic look to appeal to the fans. It works well, as red, white, and gold make for a nice color scheme that suits the team well. It's a uniform that has also proven to be conducive to success.
12 Arizona Cardinals
Red-hot in Arizona
The Arizona Cardinals recently underwent a much-needed uniform overhaul. It was done well, as the all-red look pairs nicely with the white helmets. Now, their new Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. duo will be much more fun to watch.
13 Pittsburgh Steelers
Another timeless look
So much has been made of black and gold since its debut in the NFL, and it's hard to put it anywhere but towards the top. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a visually appealing color scheme that represents the whole city and has struck fear into the hearts of opponents for decades.
14 Carolina Panthers
Looking good despite the struggles
The Carolina Panthers are interesting because they haven't had a significant jersey update in a while. They don't have a classic look, but they rank in the top half of the league. The black and Carolina blue combo has been one of the few bright spots for them in recent years.
15 Philadelphia Eagles
Not the throwbacks, but still good
Having seen the Philadelphia Eagles "Kelly Green" throwbacks, it's hard to be enthusiastic about their usual uniforms. That said, they still have one of the better looks in the league and have adopted another shade of green as part of their legacy, even winning a Super Bowl with it.
16 Las Vegas Raiders
An underappreciated look
One of the more slept-on looks in the entire NFL is that of the Las Vegas Raiders. Nothing about their color scheme is flashy, but the silver and black make for a cool look both in uniforms and in their logo. It's even better to consider the futuristic look surrounding these uniforms in Allegiant Stadium.
5 Teams Whose Alternate Uniforms Are Better Than Their Regulars
NFL teams are able to rock their alternate uniforms three times throughout the regular season, and some of them steal the show.
17 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
A solid look for Tampa
Just outside the top half of the league, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have dark red jerseys that pair with their pewter pants. It's a good uniform but isn't spectacular enough to be higher on the list. Luckily for them, Baker Mayfield has looked better than ever in Tampa's colors.
18 Kansas City Chiefs
Nothing too special for the champs
Uniforms are one of the few categories in which the Kansas City Chiefs are in the middle of the pack. The bright red looks good, but it doesn't stand out enough to compete with the best jerseys in the league. It certainly hasn't stopped them from succeeding on the field, though.
19 Jacksonville Jaguars
Simple, but pleasant
Jacksonville Jaguars fans have seen a wide variety of jerseys over the last decade and are anticipating even more as the team continues to tease a throwback alternate. As for their primary uniform, it isn't exactly complex but looks solid nonetheless because of the unique use of teal.
20 Buffalo Bills
Lots of blue for Buffalo
Like most of the teams in this range, the Buffalo Bills look, look isn't bad, but it doesn't stand out enough to be ranked much higher. The royal blue and red are a rare mix, but not much is done with them. They don't need anything too flashy to appease their fans, though, as they're content with Josh Allen's social media content and table-smashing.