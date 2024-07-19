Highlights There are several incredible captains in the Premier League.

Virgil Van Dijk and Bruno Fernandes are among the best leaders heading into the 2024-25 season.

Reece James is seen as one of the weakest skippers in the division.

The return of the Premier League is less than a month away, with fans eagerly anticipating the return of the greatest domestic league in the world. From the 16th-19th of August, all twenty teams will aim to make the perfect starts, as their captains lead them out to start their season-long battles.

To wear the armband at any club was once the highest privilege that could be bestowed upon any player. Reserved for the most inspirational of individuals, such as greats like Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira, the skippers would be able to pick their teammates up and drag them to glory.

However, in other instances, the captain may be appointed based solely on the fact that the chosen man is the best player in the team or because there are no better alternatives. Where do the current Premier League commanders fall, though? Let's find out by ranking every one of them from 'shouldn't have the armband' to 'true leader'.

At the time of writing, Wolverhampton Wanderers have not appointed a new captain to replace Max Kilman.

Shouldn't Have Armband

Neto, Reece James

It is harsh to suggest that no player is deserving of having the captain's armband, but for similar reasons, Bournemouth's Neto and Chelsea's Reece James fall into that category. For the Brazilian goalkeeper, he was named captain of the Cherries after an injury-hit debut season. While he was experienced, that shouldn't be enough to be considered a leader at any club. To his credit, the 35-year-old was more available last season, but he is a short-term option.

As for James, the Englishman spent most of the previous season watching others wear the armband from the sidelines. When he is fit, he is undoubtedly one of his club's most influential players and one of the best right-backs in the world, according to Kyle Walker. Captain material he isn't though. At least not until he can prove his fitness.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Reece James missed 38 games through injury during the 2023-24 season.

Not Convincing

Jamie Vardy, Jack Stephens, Ryan Yates, Kurt Zouma

Jamie Vardy is without a shadow of a doubt one of the most charismatic and entertaining players on the planet. However, his maverick nature and off-the-wall personality is maybe not the best example to teammates, especially young ones. Neither are some of Kurt Zouma's off the pitch activities from his past. However, he has at least matured on the pitch, albeit not to the extent that he is deserving of the position of captain.

As for Ryan Yates and Jack Stephens, they seem to have been rewarded for being around at their respective clubs for the majority of their careers rather than because they are inspiring individuals. The decision to hand Stephens the armband at Southampton is particularly strange given that he was on loan at Bournemouth just two seasons ago.

Leader Off the Pitch

Seamus Coleman, Tom Cairney, Jamaal Lascelles

This trio all have one unique distinction in common, as they are all the longest-serving players at their current clubs. And in all three instances, this seems to be why they have been made captains. In his prime, Seamus Coleman was an extremely respectable right-back and having him lead out the Toffees every week made sense. At 35, the Irishman has struggled with the pace of the Premier League in recent times and will continue to be a rotational option at best.

Tom Cairney and Jamaal Lascelles have also lost their places in the starting XI at Fulham and Newcastle United respectively. Should fortunes change, as has been the case in the past, they could make another case for themselves. For now, though, it is longevity that has bestowed them this rank.

Solid Option

Christian Norgaard, Joel Ward, Sam Morsy, Heung-Min Son

Crystal Palace skipper Joel Ward surpassed 300 Premier League games last season and his versatility across the backline means that he can fill in wherever required, which is a great skill for a leader to have. Egypt international Sam Morsy has also been a pivotal part of Ipswich's back-to-back promotions and is the right man to lead the Tractor Boys out every weekend.

Christian Norgaard took the reigns at Brentford following Ivan Toney's suspension for gambling and the Dane is a well-respected member of the Bees' dressing room. Then there is Heung-Min Son, who was handed the Tottenham armband following Harry Kane's departure. It was an emotional moment for the Korean when Ange Postecoglu bestowed the position to him, but the former Golden Boot winner has yet to replicate his best form as captain.

Great Captain

John McGinn, Kevin De Bruyne

John McGinn was handed the captaincy at Aston Villa in controversial circumstances after Tyrone Mings was stripped of the role by former manager Steven Gerrard. However, it is water under the bridge as the Scot has gone on to do a fantastic job in his new role, helping lead the team to Champions League qualification under Unai Emery.

There may be some who feel that Kevin De Bruyne should be higher in these rankings. The Belgian is an incredibly talented player and the way he shut down interviewers after his country's Euro 2024 elimination is captain material. However, his injury record in recent times knocks him down a peg or two.

True Leader

Martin Odegaard, Lewis Dunk, Virgil van Dijk, Bruno Fernandes

The final four are the cornerstones for each of their teams, and without them, it is hard to picture what the fortunes of each club would be. Brighton's Lewis Dunk might've played no part for his country at Euro 2024, but for the Seagulls, he is irreplaceable.

Martin Odegaard has developed from a wonderkid to a genuinely world-class player and epitomises what Mikel Arteta wants to see from his Arsenal side. Bruno Fernandes' tantrums and petulance may wind up his fans and, on occasion, his teammates, but he is by far the greatest Manchester United signing post-Sir Alex Ferguson and the obvious choice for captain at Old Trafford.

The best of them all is arguably Virgil van Dijk. The Dutch defender has been a dominant force since he arrived at Anfield, and has put in some true captain performances over the years, most recently in the 2024 Carabao Cup final as he led an inexperienced Liverpool team to victory at Wembley.