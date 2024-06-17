Highlights Premier League managers are more tactically intelligent than ever before, with the game constantly evolving.

From Pep Guardiola to Sean Dyche, there are many different styles of management on display in the English top flight.

Pep Guardiola is largely seen as the best football boss in the world, with his dominance in England proving that point.

The Premier League is regarded by many as the best division in world football. This means it's little surprise that some of the greatest players and managers currently involved in the beautiful game are plying their trade in the English top flight.

While it's the players that are often lauded for their match-winning displays, the importance of managers shouldn't be understated. The geniuses behind every great success, tacticians are becoming even more important in the modern game, and it's about time they were given their flowers.

That said, below are the 19 current Premier League bosses ranked from best to worst. Leicester City are the only club without a manager at the time of writing as Enzo Maresca still hasn't been replaced. In order to come to these conclusions, the following factors have been taken into consideration.

Ranking Factors

Honours Won

Premier League Experience

Achievements in Other Leagues

Impact on Their Current Club

Every Current Premier League Manager (Ranked) Rank Manager Club 1 Pep Guardiola Manchester City 2 Mikel Arteta Arsenal 3 Unai Emery Aston Villa 4 Ange Postecoglou Tottenham 5 Erik ten Hag Manchester United 6 Eddie Howe Newcastle United 7 Julen Lopetegui West Ham United 8 Oliver Glasner Crystal Palace 9 Andoni Iraola Bournemouth 10 Sean Dyche Everton 11 Marco Silva Fulham 12 Thomas Frank Brentford 13 Arne Slot Liverpool 14 Gary O'Neil Wolves 15 Nuno Espirito Santo Nottingham Forest 16 Enzo Maresca Chelsea 17 Fabian Hurzeler Brighton & Hove Albion 18 Kieran McKenna Ipswich Town 19 Russell Martin Southampton

1 Pep Guardiola

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola is almost unanimously seen as the best manager in world football, not just in the Premier League. The Catalan has revolutionised football so much during his time at the top. So much so that his style of possession-based football has been replicated by many bosses looking to emulate his success.

Having achieved history in the past two seasons with a treble in the 2022-23 campaign followed by a fourth consecutive league triumph, Guardiola sets an extremely high benchmark that's near impossible for others to reach. There will be no arguments that the man who has won the English top flight in six of the last seven seasons is deserving of top spot.

2 Mikel Arteta

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is looking to get one over his former boss after working closely with Guardiola as his assistant manager at the Etihad Stadium. While he has turned Arsenal's fortunes around in recent years, his young team is yet to usurp the juggernaut that is Man City.

From the bleak state he found the north London side in upon his arrival, to the buoyant atmosphere around the Emirates Stadium now, it's been a remarkable transformation under the Spaniard. Arteta's men will be one of the favourites to lift the 2024-25 Premier League trophy, largely due to his tactical intelligence and man-management skills.

3 Unai Emery

Aston Villa

Unai Emery would perhaps be second on this list based on career achievements in the dugout. After making the Europa League his competition with Sevilla and going extremely close to reaching a Champions League final with Villarreal, the Spanish boss opted to have a second try at English football following a disappointing spell at Arsenal.

Taking over from Steven Gerrard with Aston Villa fearing they would be sucked into a relegation battle, Emery instilled his tactical beliefs into the players almost immediately and helped his new side climb the table to finish in a Europa Conference League spot. Thr 52-year-old tactician only improved in the 2023-24 campaign as he masterminded Villa's return to the top table in Europe with a fourth-placed finish.

4 Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham

In the summer of 2023, the mood surrounding Tottenham was perpetually negative. The failed spells of serial-winners Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte had left even the most optimistic Spurs fans feeling bleak about the club's future prospects.

However, the energetic and easy-on-the-eye football brought to north London by Ange Postecoglou had those fears quickly brushed aside. Granted, Tottenham's form dipped towards the latter parts of his debut seat in the hot seat, but the former Celtic boss imposed his football ideologies on his new set of players extremely quickly after tasting success elsewhere in the world.

5 Erik ten Hag

Manchester United

Manchester United will head into a third successive season with ex-Ajax manager Erik ten Hag at the helm. This wasn't a certainty until an extended end-of-season review resulted in Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS sticking by the Dutchman after he secured a second piece of silverware with an FA Cup triumph.

While the Red Devils were previously treated to multiple trophies each and every year under the great Sir Alex Ferguson, those days are now a distant memory for supporters and Ten Hag has actually been their most successful manager in recent years. He silenced his doubters in his first year at Old Trafford by finishing in a Champions League place, but his second season in charge left a lot to be desired, and the jury remains firmly out.

6 Eddie Howe

Newcastle United

Eddie Howe is in the same boat as Ten Hag in the respect that his stocks have fallen dramatically in the past 12 months. After taking Newcastle United from relegation fears to the Champions League, the Englishman looked to be destined to go from strength to strength with the mega-rich Magpies.

Things hit a snag in the 2023-24 season, however, as a crippling injury crisis in key areas of the squad resulted in an early exit from Europe's premier competition and the club languishing in mid-table. A strong run at the end of the season wasn't enough for Howe to steer his side back into Europe as Man United's FA Cup success denied Newcastle a Europa Conference League spot.

7 Julen Lopetegui

West Ham United

Julen Lopetegui is back in the Premier League, this time as West Ham United's first-team manager. The outspoken Spaniard previously occupied the dugout at Molineux Stadium before departing Wolves just days before the start of the 2023-24 season.

He had a steady time with his previous club in England but didn't exactly smash through barriers. As an ex-Spain and Real Madrid boss, Lopetegui comes with a big reputation and huge expectations at his new ambitious home. The London Stadium will be expecting his pedigree to carry weight as he looks to push on from the solid foundations David Moyes has left behind.

8 Oliver Glasner

Crystal Palace

Many Premier League fans wouldn't have been familiar with Oliver Glasner before he joined Crystal Palace to replace Roy Hodgson. However, English football supporters are now acutely aware of the Austrian as he had the Eagles soaring in the final months of the 2023-24 season.

The 49-year-old has a Europa League win on his CV, having won the second-tier European competition with German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022. The likes of Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta all flourished under his guidance, as Glasner allowed the creative players in the side the freedom to express themselves.

9 Andoni Iraola

Bournemouth

Eyebrows were raised when Bournemouth made the decision to sack Gary O'Neil and replace him with a relatively unknown manager in Andoni Iraola. After remaining in the top flight, the Cherries' ownership showed ambition by adding several talented players to the squad to support their new coach.

After a shaky start and prolonged settling-in period, Iraola got Bournemouth purring on the pitch. A hard-working style of play, coupled with the belief he instilled in his players were the recipe for success at the Vitality Stadium as the club reached their highest-ever points tally in the Premier League.

10 Sean Dyche

Everton

Sean Dyche has been a well-known figure to Premier League fans for the better part of a decade now, but the Everton boss continues to defy the odds as his pragmatic approach garners the required results time after time. With points deductions hampering his team, the English gaffer didn't allow heads to drop in the dressing room as Everton fought to a comfortable finish in the English top flight.

He's never one to look for excuses and hasn't ever bemoaned the financial limitations he's had to work under at Goodison Park. Dyche took Burnley to Europe after all, so his managerial abilities shouldn't ever be in doubt. Only Arsenal kept more Premier League clean sheets than his sturdy Everton back-line during the 2023-24 season.

11 Marco Silva

Fulham

It was a strange old season for Marco Silva and Fulham. The Portuguese tactician turned down a lucrative offer to jump ship to the Saudi Pro League before then losing his star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to the same division.

While the loss of the goal-hungry Serbian initially appeared to impact the Cottagers' fortunes in front of goal, Silva quickly turned things around to guide the club back to mid-table security. This might not be the most glamorous feat in world football, but the west London side's desire to re-establish themselves at the top table of English football has been realised. Add his wonderful first top-flight campaign at Craven Cottage to the mix, and Silva is rightfully recognised as a brilliant coach.

12 Thomas Frank

Brentford

Links to jobs as prestigious as the Manchester United and Chelsea managerial positions don't fall at everyone's door. While Thomas Frank won't be stepping out at Old Trafford or Stamford Bridge as the home manager, the Dane has still undoubtedly caught the eye of several elite clubs.

This comes as little surprise as Brentford have consistently punched well above their weight under his calming influence. His accomplishments are sometimes written off due to the pragmatic and sensible way he's approached life in the Premier League, but the Bees were playing beautifully as they tore the Championship apart during the 2020-21 season. Frank has appropriately adapted his style of play to survive and even get some massive results against the 'Big Six' English sides.

13 Arne Slot

Liverpool

Liverpool supporters may not be overly happy with Arne Slot's low inclusion on this list, but this is solely down to the Dutch manager's inexperience in English football. While there's every chance he will rise in the pecking order when he gets his career at Anfield underway, he is yet to prove himself on the Premier League stage.

Taking over from Jurgen Klopp would be an extremely difficult and daunting prospect for any manager on the planet, but Slot is the man the Reds have trusted to steer the ship into a new era. There's sound logic behind this as the 45-year-old has transformed Feyenoord into regular contenders for the Eredivisie, which they won under his stewardship in 2023. There will be lofty expectations on his shoulders from the off, but Slot can quickly move up this list with a strong start to life on Merseyside.

14 Gary O'Neil

Wolves

Gary O'Neil could rightly have felt hard done by to lose his job at Bournemouth after defying all odds to keep the club in the division during the 2022-23 campaign. The former West Ham and Portsmouth midfielder didn't spend too much time feeling sorry for himself, however, as he quickly stepped up to the plate at Wolves after Lopetegui's shock exit.

Wolves are one of many teams that have had to part ways with some star players as Ruben Neves, Adama Traore and Joao Moutinho departed Molineux to align the club with Financial Fair Play regulations. This had supporters fearing the worst, with some even considering relegation to be a possibility. However, O'Neil harnessed the potential of Pedro Neto and Matheus Cunha while also organising his defence well and the men in gold put a healthy margin between themselves and the bottom three.

15 Nuno Espirito Santo

Nottingham Forest

It's not Nuno Espirito Santo's first stint in English football, as he previously managed both Wolves and Tottenham to varying degrees of success. His time with Spurs was disastrous as he didn't last much more than three months before being replaced by Jose Mourinho.

He was the man to take Wolves back into the top tier and solidified them as a Premier League club. Steve Cooper was a popular figure at Nottingham Forest and some were unsure when Santo was handed the reigns of the struggling team. He did steer Forest to safety and confirmed a third consecutive campaign in the division for the former European champions.

16 Enzo Maresca

Chelsea

Enzo Maresca is another of Pep Guadiola's former proteges who have gone on their own journey in search of success. The Italian enjoyed a strong season with Leicester City in the Championship, securing an instant return to the Premier League.

He won't be there for the Foxes' attempt at remaining in the division, though. Instead, Maresca will have aspirations to qualify for the Champions League in his new role as Chelsea manager. While he had Leicester playing some attacking and entertaining football, the step up to the Blues is significant. As Mauricio Pochettino found out during the 2023-24 season, it can be extremely hard to please the owners at Stamford Bridge.

17 Fabian Hurzeler

Brighton & Hove Albion

Yet another unknown quantity in the Premier League is Brighton & Hove Albion's new boss, Fabian Hurzeler. He has become the youngest permanent head coach in the history of the division and is the first man to have been born after its inception in 1992.

Brighton are a club known for their clever recruitment on the coaching front as well as the playing staff, and it's likely Hurzeler will follow in the footsteps of Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi in taking the league by storm with the Seagulls. He has recently won his first league title as a manager after wrapping up the second division in Germany with FC St. Pauli.

18 Kieran McKenna

Ipswich Town

Kieran McKenna, like Thomas Frank, was named in conversations around the Manchester United and Chelsea manager jobs shortly after he secured back-to-back promotions with Ipswich Town in 2024. The Tractor Boys are back in the Premier League after over two decades away from the division, with McKenna's work being heralded as remarkable.

He was formerly a coach at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the 38-year-old decided to leave and pursue his own career in the hot seat. His first foray into the world of football management couldn't have gone much better to date, but his biggest challenge yet will come in his first season as a Premier League boss.

19 Russell Martin

Southampton

Southampton bounced straight back up to the top flight after just one season in the Championship. Russell Martin has the Saints' fans believing in the players on the pitch once more with a possession-based style of play and a steely determination.

It did take the playoffs to see the club gain promotion, but Martin will be confident his team can continue to grow together and give a good account of themselves against the best teams in the country. The former Scotland international caught the eye of Southampton while impressing as the Swansea City manager, and his reputation could keep growing.