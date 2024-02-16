Highlights Ashworth's record in the transfer market includes some hits and misses, with low-risk signings often bringing in young, unknown prospects.

Tariq Lamptey, Anthony Gordon, Marc Cucurella, Kaoru Mitoma, Nick Pope, Evan Ferguson, Leandro Trossard, Alexis Mac Allister, Alexander Isak, and Moises Caicedo have been the top signings under Ashworth's tenure.

Caicedo's signing stands out as the biggest success, with his transfer value increasing from £4m to £115m in just over two years.

It was recently reported that Manchester United are interested in hiring Dan Ashworth as their next sporting director, identifying him as the ideal candidate to lead them into this new era at the club under Sir Jim Ratcliffe's regime. The Englishman has built an incredible reputation through his work at both Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United, helping transform both clubs significantly in the last few years.

The reason for this is his incredible work in the transfer market. Ashworth has been known to work magic when recruiting talent for his clubs and has done so numerous times for both the Seagulls and the Magpies. All in all, the current Newcastle sporting director has overseen 33 transfers during his time at the Amex and St. James' Park. They weren't all hits, but he's recruited some pretty talented stars over the years.

With United working to lure him to Old Trafford in the near future, let's look back at every signing he's ever made and rank them from worst to best. To do so, we'll look at the money paid, paired with the impact the player had on the pitch for their new club. Without further ado, let's begin.

Every Dan Ashworth signing ranked Player Club Transfer fee 33. Aaron Mooy Brighton £5m 32. Andi Zeqiri Brighton £3.5m 31. Michal Karbownik Brighton £5m 30. Reda Khadra Brighton Free 29. Kacper Kozlowski Brighton £8m 28. Abdallah Sima Brighton £7m 27. Jakub Moder Brighton £6m 26. Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Undisclosed 25. Loris Karius Newcastle Free 24. Harrison Ashby Newcastle £3m 23. Deniz Undav Brighton £6m 22. Enock Mwepu Brighton £20m 21. Matt Targett Newcastle £15m 20. Harvey Barnes Newcastle £38m 19. Sandro Tonali Newcastle £60m 18. Neal Maupay Brighton £20m 17. Tino Livramento Newcastle £32m 16. Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton £1.8m 15. Danny Welbeck Brighton Free 14. Adam Lallana Brighton Free 13. Adam Webster Brighton £20m 12. Joel Veltman Brighton £900,000 11. Sven Botman Newcastle £31.8m 10. Tariq Lamptey Brighton £5m 9. Anthony Gordon Newcastle £45m 8. Marc Cucurella Brighton £15.4m 7. Kaoru Mitoma Brighton £2.6m 6. Nick Pope Newcastle Free 5. Evan Ferguson Brighton Free 4. Leandro Trossard Brighton £15m 3. Alexis Mac Allister Brighton £6.9m 2. Alexander Isak Newcastle £63m 1. Moises Caicedo Brighton £4m

12 33-21

Aaron Mooy, Andi Zeqiri, Michal Karbownik, Reda Khadra, Kacper Kozlowski, Abdallah Sima, Jakub Moder, Jeremy Sarmiento, Loris Karius, Harrison Ashby, Deniz Undav, Enock Mwepu & Matt Targett

While Ashworth is known for his incredible work in the transfer market, that doesn't mean he hasn't had his fair share of misses. The sporting director has facilitated 33 transfers over the years, and some have been pretty poor. The majority of the misses on his record, though, were low-risk signings, bringing young, unknown prospects in for cheap.

That's the case with the signings of Andi Zeqiri, Michal Karbownik, Reda Khadra, Kacper Kozlowski, Abdallah Sima, Jakub Moder, Jeremy Sarmiento, Harrison Ashby and Enock Mwepu. Aaron Mooy cost Brighton £5m after Ashworth signed him in 2020, but he left just eight months later, making him the worst signing in his career. Matt Targett's time at Newcastle has been ravaged by injuries, but there's still a chance for him to turn things around.

Mwepu could have been a much better signing for Brighton and looked impressive for the club until a heart condition forced him into early retirement last year. Loris Karius was signed for absolutely nothing, so it's hard to judge the move too harshly, but he's played just one game in two seasons, so it's certainly not been a success. Thankfully, outside of these bottom 13 signings, Ashworth's record is pretty impressive.

11 20-11

Harvey Barnes, Sandro Tonali, Neal Maupay, Tino Livramento, Jan Paul van Hecke, Danny Welbeck, Adam Lallana, Adam Webster, Joel Veltman & Sven Botman

Moving into the top 20, we have much more success from Ashworth's past recruitment. While some stars haven't quite had the chance to prove themselves just yet, such as Harvey Barnes and Sandro Tonali, who have missed large chunks of their debut seasons at Newcastle for very different reasons, others have had a solid, if unspectacular impact at their clubs like Neal Maupay.

Tino Livramento and Jan Paul van Hecke are similar bits of business, aimed at building for the future and after a slow start, both have become key figures for their respective clubs. Danny Welbeck and Adam Lallana have both experienced a career resurgence at Brighton, and Adam Webster, Joel Veltman and Sven Botman have all been solid defensive figures for their clubs.

All you have to do is look at how big a loss Botman has been for the Magpies this year when he was out injured to recognise how big a transfer that has been so far for the club.

10 Tariq Lamptey

Chelsea to Brighton (£5m)

Signed from Chelsea as a youngster for £5m, Tariq Lamptey's move to Brighton wasn't an instant success, but as the years have gone by, they've looked like geniuses for bringing him into the fold. After slowly working his way into the first team, he's played at least 26 games in his last two seasons with the Seagulls.

This year, he's been hindered by injuries and has been limited to just nine appearances so far, but he's still just 23 years old and has already shown the potential to be one of the best right-backs in the entire Premier League. He cost the club next to nothing, and we wouldn't be surprised if they end up making a very hefty profit on him in the future.

9 Anthony Gordon

Everton to Newcastle (£45m)

Similarly to Lamptey at Brighton, Anthony Gordon's move to Newcastle got off to a slow start. He struggled to find his feet at St. James' Park, and for a brief moment, the decision to spend £45m on him looked a little foolish. That isn't the case anymore, though. This year, the winger has been fantastic for the Magpies and has had a real impact on the pitch for Eddie Howe's side.

He's excelled, scoring seven times and assisting another seven goals across all competitions so far, and it's a testament to how good he's been for the club that Barnes has struggled to usurp him in the lineup following his return from injury. Gordon is a hit with Newcastle fans too, with his passion winning them over quite quickly, and he's been an undeniable success.

8 Marc Cucurella

Getafe to Brighton (£15m)

One thing Ashworth has had an excellent record of is finding talent that has previously flown under the radar and transforming them into major stars. That's what he did with Marc Cucurella, signing the Spaniard from Getafe after a couple of solid seasons in La Liga. He brought the full-back to Brighton, paying less than £15m for his signature.

He quickly demonstrated why that was a stroke of genius too, excelling on the south coast for the club. He spent just one year with Brighton, but won the club's Player of the Season award and the Player's Player of the Season award before he earned a major money move to Chelsea. Just 12 months after he joined the club, they sold him for three times as much as they initially paid. Very good business from Ashworth.

7 Kaoru Mitoma

Kawasaki Frontale to Brighton (£2.5m)

Kaoru Mitoma has become one of the greatest success stories in recent years. After spending his entire career playing in his homeland of Japan, the winger joined Brighton in 2021 for just £2.5m. He spent his first season on loan at Union SG in Belgium, before he came back to the Amex last year ready to play a key role for his new club.

He certainly did that, too. The 26-year-old had a fantastic debut campaign in England last year, scoring 10 goals in 41 appearances for Brighton, and while this season hasn't been quite as fruitful, with just three goals to his name, he's still been a huge bargain for the club. His transfer value has risen exponentially since he moved to England and he's proven to be a very smart bit of business from Ashworth.

6 Nick Pope

Burnley to Newcastle (Free)

After Burnley were relegated from the Premier League, Nick Pope jumped ship to Newcastle and cost the club absolutely nothing as his contract had expired. What a bargain he's been for the Magpies as well, with some incredible performances in between the sticks proving to be pivotal as they qualified for the Champions League last year for the first time in two decades.

He continued that form earlier this season, pulling off a number of fine performances, and even producing one of the greatest saves in recent memory before an injury forced him onto the sidelines for the foreseeable future. He might not be available right now, but there's no doubt that Pope will be back in goal whenever he's ready and considering he cost the club nothing at all, he's been a fantastic acquisition.

Related Nick Pope makes save of the season contender against PSG The Englishman pulled off a miraculous stop to deny Bradley Barcola from close range

5 Evan Ferguson

Bohemians to Brighton (nominal)

In a few years time, Evan Ferguson may be even higher on this list. In fact, there's a very good chance he could be sitting first on the list considering the amount of potential that he currently has. The forward is still just 19 years old, but he's already scored 16 times for Brighton and his transfer value is 100x higher right now than it was when he first moved to the club.

The future is blindingly bright for Ferguson and there's a very strong chance that he'll be one of the best strikers in the world when he hits his prime. For now, he's still just a very solid bit of business for Brighton, but in the future, he could be an all-time great transfer.

4 Leandro Trossard

Genk to Brighton (£15m)

One of Ashworth's first bits of business after joining Brighton was signing Leandro Trossard. The midfielder had made a name for himself at Genk in Belgium and caught the eye of the technical director. They spent less than £15m to bring the star to the Premier League and he spent three and a half years on the south coast.

Trossard got better with each passing season, and by the time he left for Arsenal last January, he'd played 122 times for Brighton and scored 25 goals for the club. He's been just as impressive for the Gunners since joining, proving what a talent Ashworth had on his hands when he signed the Belgian almost five years ago now.

3 Alexis Mac Allister

Argentinos Juniors to Brighton (£6.9m)

Another player brought to Brighton during Ashworth's first year at the club, Alexis Mac Allister has replicated Trossard's fortunes and has since gone on to play for one of the best teams in the Premier League. It's a testament to how impressive the Argentine was at the Seagulls that he earned a big move to Liverpool last summer.

Across four years with the Seagulls, Mac Allister played 112 times and scored 20 goals for the club, before making them a huge profit when he moved to Anfield. Initially costing just £6.9m, the Argentine was sold for £35m, just another example of Ashworth's incredible knack for unearthing incredible gems for cheap before making massive profits off of them.

2 Alexander Isak

Real Sociedad to Newcastle (£63m)

While Alexander Isak is by far the most money that Ashworth has ever spent on a player, he's also been one of the best signings that the current Newcastle sporting director has made throughout his career. The forward has been a huge success already for the Magpies and he's quickly become one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

Joining the club in the summer of 2022, he's played 52 times so far and has already scored 24 goals for the club. It's quite an incredible return already and if he continues to perform at the level he has been playing at for Newcastle, he'll quickly become an icon among the St. James' faithful.

1 Moises Caicedo

Independiente del Valle to Brighton (£4m)

There's no doubt about it, the biggest success of Ashworth's recruitment career so far is the masterstroke he completed when he signed Moises Caicedo with Brighton back in 2021. Before the move, the midfielder had come through the ranks at Independiente del Valle in Ecuador, but was hardly a household name when they spent £4m to bring him to England.

After an initial bedding-in period, he became a massive success during his second season with the Seagulls. Following in the footsteps of Cucurella, he was named the club's Player of the Season and the Player's Player of the Season following his first full campaign with the club.

He became one of the most sought-after names in football and last summer, he became the most expensive British transfer of all time when Chelsea spent £115m on him. £111m profit in just over two years is an insane bit of business and while Ashworth wasn't there to reap the rewards at the end, he was responsible for bringing Caicedo to Brighton in the first place.