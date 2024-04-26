Highlights Every Dutch manager to have managed a Premier League club has been ranked based on their time in the English top flight.

Erik ten Hag is the only man from the Netherlands currently in charge of a Premier League side, although Arne Slot could soon join him.

Guus Hiddink and Louis van Gaal are among the best Dutch bosses to have taken charge of top clubs in England.

Arne Slot looks set to become the next Liverpool manager at the end of the season when Jurgen Klopp departs the club, meaning the Premier League is preparing to welcome its 10th Dutch manager in history.

Despite the country's rich history in the sport, the lack of representatives leading the dugout is surprising, to say the least. Furthermore, the varied quality of coaches is all the more eye-opening. Some made their mark, whilst others weren't even able to get a win on the board.

Ahead of Slot's arrival, we have decided to list all nine of the previous Dutch Premier League managers based on who was the most successful. The factors that helped decide where each individual ranks included:

Points per game

Trophies

Impact on the club

From cult heroes to managers who are likely never to be seen again, this list is sure to trigger some memories, good or bad.

Dutch Premier League Managers Ranking Rank Manager PL Clubs 1 Guus Hiddink Chelsea 2 Louis Van Gaal Manchester United 3 Erik ten Hag Manchester United 4 Ronaldo Koeman Southampton, Everton 5 Martin Jol Tottenham, Fulham 6 Ruud Gullit Chelsea, Newcastle 7 Dick Advocaat Sunderland 8 Rene Meulensteen Fulham 9 Frank De Boer Crystal Palace

9 Frank De Boer

Crystal Palace

If there was any proof needed that being a good player doesn't necessarily make someone a good manager, Frank De Boer is it. The Dutchman played for the likes of Ajax and Barcelona during his career before retiring in 2005. He began a coaching career shortly after, becoming the assistant manager of his national team before taking over at Ajax in 2010. He would leave six years later, joining Inter Milan for a spell that lasted just 14 games.

This then led him to Crystal Palace where things surely couldn't get worse. Except they did. He won none of his four Premier League games in charge, with the Eagles failing to register a single goal. He was let go less than a month after his first game but continued his career, even taking the top job for the Netherlands in 2020. His time at Selhurst Park goes down as one of the shortest managerial spells in Premier League history.

8 Rene Meulensteen

Fulham

As a coach, Rene Meulensteen was highly respected. Having spent many years acting as Sir Alex Ferguson's number two at Manchester United, the Dutchman decided it was time to become the head honcho somewhere else after the legendary Scot's retirement.

This would lead to the 60-year-old joining Fulham in late 2013. Initially brought in as assistant to another man on this list, Meulensteen would get a promotion after just two games at the club. He went on to oversee 17 games in all competitions, winning just four of them. He was, however, able to take points off of his former club at Old Trafford, something that would've undoubtedly brought a smile to his face.

7 Dick Advocaat

Sunderland

By the time Dick Advocaat arrived in England, he had already managed 18 other teams. This included his home nation twice, five other countries and the likes of Rangers and Zenit St Petersburg.In 2015, he arrived at the Stadium of Light to take over a Sunderland side that was on the cusp of relegation.

To his credit, the now 76-year-old managed to keep the Black Cats up, which is all his job remit would've been. By October of that year, though, the Wearside club were struggling once again and Advocaat's contract was terminated. To this day, the veteran's CV spans 26 manager roles and a few other advisory positions. He was even given a third spell in charge of the Netherlands in 2017, winning all but one of his seven games.

6 Ruud Gullit

Chelsea and Newcastle

As a player, Ruud Gullit would've been at the top of this list. After all, he is one of the greatest Dutch footballers of all time. A dominating midfielder who had a presence at both ends of the pitch, he made his way to England towards the latter stages of his playing career to become a player/manager at Chelsea. Gullit was let go less than two years later, having done little of merit. Although he was the man to bring the legendary Gianfranco Zola to Stamford Bridge, which was one good piece of business.

Five months on from his Chelsea dismissal, the 61-year-old made his way to Newcastle and immediately fell out with star striker Alan Shearer. When the retired midfielder dropped the beloved Geordie for the Tyne-Wear derby, fans were calling for blood. He was sacked after 53 games in charge, averaging just 1.1 points per game in the Premier League.

5 Martin Jol

Tottenham and Fulham

A manager who was perhaps underappreciated in his prime, Martin Jol is most well known for his time in charge of Tottenham between 2004-2007. Having originally been an assistant at the club, Jol did a serviceable job during his tenure. He guided Spurs to two fifth-place finishes, narrowly missing out on the Champions League in 2006 due to the famous 'Lasagne-gate.'

A bad start to the season in 2007 saw Jol being replaced by Juande Ramos, who did no better in the long term. The former Ajax manager then went to Fulham, where he helped them reach highs of 9th place during his time at Craven Cottage. He was replaced in 2013 by fellow countryman Rene Meulensteen. Once again, the change in manager made little to no difference.

4 Ronald Koeman

Southampton and Everton

Given the fact that Ronald Koeman would go on to manage Barcelona after his time in the Premier League, you might expect him to be positioned higher on this list. The truth is that his time in England was a mixed bag. It started well at Southampton, where the former defender had to replace an impressive Mauricio Pochettino. His two years at St Mary's were enough to land him the Everton job.

On Merseyside, things began to slip away a little bit. It has since been proven that the Toffees job is not an easy one to succeed in and Koeman was the first in a long line of Moshiri casualties. Since then, the 61-year-old has gone back and forth between the Netherlands job and his former club Barcelona.

3 Erik ten Hag

Manchester United

The choice between who should be number three and number two was a tough one to call. Should Manchester United win the FA Cup this season, then Ten Hag would have to leapfrog another former Red Devils boss into second place. For now, though, his downfall in the 2023/24 campaign sees him drop to third.

The former Ajax boss was a breath of fresh air at Old Trafford in his debut season with the club. At last, it appeared that there was some direction with the 54-year-old in the hot seat. Two cup finals, one trophy and Champions League qualification was a strong first campaign. However, United have not come close to hitting the same heights this time around. Question marks over Ten Hag remain, with new co-owners INEOS rumoured to be looking elsewhere.

2 Louis Van Gaal

Manchester United

Even though Erik ten Hag has a better points-per-game record, we have opted to select Louis Van Gaal above the current United boss for the time being. Having previously managed the likes of Bayern Munich and Barcelona, Van Gaal came in as the second gaffer post-Sir Alex Ferguson. Described by Wayne Rooney as the best tactical coach of his career, the 72-year-old did bring some stability back to Old Trafford.

Box office in press conferences, Van Gaal's style of football was far from that on the pitch. Whilst it was not attractive, it did offer more consistency than is currently being produced under Ten Hag. He was able to cap off his time in the North-West with an FA Cup winners' medal, before surpirsingly being sacked the following day.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Louis Van Gaal is the last manager to win the FA Cup for Manchester United.

1 Guus Hiddink

Chelsea

What is interesting about Hiddink being at number one is that he never held a permanent role at Chelsea. Instead, he was brought in on two occasions to be the interim manager. The least remarkable spell was his second, where he replaced Jose Mourinho in 2015. This was a Blues team in need of a rebuild, so even the legendary Hiddink couldn't change their fortunes.

His first spell, though, was terrific. Despite being the Russia manager at the time, the 77-year-old joined the club until the end of the 2008/09 season in February. He lost just one out of his 22 games and also signed off with an FA Cup victory. Roman Abramovich was desperate to keep Hiddink, but the manager chose to respect his deal with Russia instead.

All statistics in this article are via Transfermarkt - (Correct as of 26/04/24)