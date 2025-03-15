Thomas Tuchel has named his first-ever England squad, with the Three Lions set to face off against Albania for the German boss' managerial debut - and with some unorthodox inclusions in his squad, it's raised eyebrows as to what his first-ever starting XI could be.

Tuchel took over after crunch talks in October, being officially appointed as England boss at the turn of the calendar year - and, with the first international break of the season, he's named his 26-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia, with the Three Lions looking to qualify for next summer's World Cup in North America.

However, that has also raised the question as to what the first starting XI's were of England's previous bosses - and whether the results garnered from their Wembley dugout bows had any impact on their futures as Three Lions bosses. Here, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at every England manager's first XI of their tenures in the 21st century - with some forgotten players being thrust into the lineup.

Kevin Keegan's First England XI

Seaman, G.Neville, Keown, Campbell, Le Saux, Beckham, Scholes, Sherwood, McManaman, Shearer, Cole

Keegan's appointment in 1999 saw him become the first England manager of the millenium, even if he did resign just under two years later. But his first game saw him get off the mark with a 3-1 win over Poland, after what was a slow start to England's EURO 2000 qualifying campaign.

It was a relatively straight-forward win for the Liverpool and Newcastle United legend, with a Paul Scholes brace putting the Three Lions two goals up in just over 20 minutes - and although Jerzy Brzeczek halved the deficit moments later, Scholes wrote his name in England history by securing his hat-trick in the second half, giving Keegan the perfect start.

The lineup wasn't too interesting to look back on for players of that era - though the inclusion of Tim Sherwood in central midfield is certainly a throwback, whilst the likes of Jamie Redknapp, Phil Neville and Ray Parlour all came on. Keegan suffered a dismal EURO 2000, being knocked out of the group stages after a shock loss to Romania, and he resigned shortly after.

Sven-Goran Eriksson's First England XI

James, P.Neville, Ferdinand, Campbell, Powell, Beckham, Butt, Scholes, Barmby, Cole, Owen

England's first-ever foreign manager came in the form of Swedish boss, Sven-Goran Eriksson - and he was tasked with forming together the 'Golden Generation' in the hopes of finally winning a major trophy.

That started well; many of the stars he'd later come to use at World Cup 2006 and EURO 2004 started on his managerial bow against Spain at Villa Park, where the Three Lions ran riot against La Roja in a 3-0 win, against a side that featured the likes of Iker Casillas and Pep Guardiola. Nick Barmby - perhaps the most obscure name on this list alongside Chris Powell - got the scoring underway, before Emile Heskey and Ugo Ehiogu completed the rout in the west Midlands.

For Eriksson, he managed three separate tournaments for England - falling foul to Brazil star Ronaldinho's famous lob over David Seaman at World Cup 2002, a defeat to Portugal in the Iberian nation in 2004, and falling foul to the same opponents once again at World Cup 2006, before resigning after the tournament.

Steve McClaren's First England XI

Robinson, G.Neville, Ferdinand, Terry, Cole, Hargreaves, Gerrard, Lampard, Downing, Crouch, Defoe

BURNLEY, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 25: Steve McClaren (left) coach of England with Terry Venables (right) during the International Friendly match between England B and Albania at Turf Moor on May 25, 2007 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Eriksson's lack of trophies saw McClaren come to the helm - and it looked to be a great appointment as the former Middlesbrough boss and Manchester United assistant coach welcomed Greece to Old Trafford, where they scored four first-half goals to beat the Ionian outfit and quell those post-World Cup woes.

John Terry - who was made captain by McClaren - nodded in the first, whilst Frank Lampard got in on the act and Peter Crouch nabbed a brace, all in the opening 45 to give England fans real hope. Household names played in that game, though Owen Hargreaves and Stewart Downing were likely two lesser-known stars who started under McClaren.

His tenure, however, came to a shattering end when England failed to qualify for EURO 2008. Two wins from England’s first two qualifying games saw them start brightly, but a draw vs Macedonia at home, a loss in Croatia and a draw away at Israel saw the Three Lions up against it. A further loss vs Russia meant England had to beat Croatia at Wembley on the final day to qualify for the major tournament - but 3-2 defeat stunningly killed their chances.

Fabio Capello's First England XI

James, Brown, Ferdinand, Upson, A.Cole, Bentley, Gerrard, Jenas, Barry, J.Cole, Rooney

Another foreign, esteemed boss came to the helm in 2008 after England’s EURO 2008 qualification failure - this time Fabio Capello, who had won seven Serie A titles, two La Liga titles and a Champions League in his time managing giants such as AC Milan, Real Madrid and Juventus. And he got off to the perfect start, beating Switzerland 2-1 at Wembley to show ‘signs of promise’ for the future.

It was Jermaine Jenas who opened the scoring for the Three Lions, and although Eren Derdiyok equalised shortly after the break, Shaun Wright-Phillips - off the bench - got the winner on the hour mark. Some more left-field names - such as Matthew Upson and David Bentley - started for Capello, with Ashley Young being introduced for one of his appearances for his country.

Capello's reign lasted four years; he was dumped out of the 2010 World Cup against Germany in the round of 16, owing to Frank Lampard's infamous 'ghost goal' that would have made the tie 2-2 - and he resigned shortly before EURO 2012 as a result of the drama surrounding Terry's captaincy being stripped.

Roy Hodgson's First England XI

Green, Jones, Jagielka, Lescott, Baines, Downing, Milner, Parker, Gerrard, Young, Carroll

Hodgson was drafted in as England boss, despite a dismal spell at Liverpool came to an end just a year before - but once again, he got off to a winning start as England boss, like his predecessors before him. Robert Green - capable of the biggest England mistake in years at World Cup 2010, when his save squirmed through his legs - started in between the sticks, alongside Phil Jones at right-back, an Everton-heavy defence with Joleon Lescott, Phil Jagielka and Leighton Baines - alongside Stewart Downing, Steven Gerrard and Andy Carroll, who all played under Hodgson at Liverpool.

In the end, it was Ashley Young who scored the only goal in a 1-0 win in Norway, continuing the record set by other England bosses, and the result saw the Three Lions warm up ahead of EURO 2012.

Hodgson went on to manage three tournaments as England boss; he was dumped out of the 2012 tournament on penalties to Italy, before a group stage exit at World Cup 2014 and a shock exit to Iceland at EURO 2016 saw him given the boot.

Sam Allardyce's First England XI

Hart, Walker, Cahill, Stones, Rose, Lallana, Henderson, Dier, Sterling; Rooney, Kane

Long touted with the England role, Allardyce finally got the nod in 2016 after the embarrassment against Iceland - and he began his tenure with a win over Slovakia. Adam Lallana - who is still playing at Southampton - scored in the dying embers of the game to record a relieving 1-0 win for Allardyce as he looked to march the Three Lions into the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Danny Rose and Kyle Walker, who were both flying for Tottenham Hotspur at the time, started out wide in defence, whilst Raheem Sterling, Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane all began across the attacking areas to signal the new era of stars.

It wasn't to be Allardyce's era, though. He left the FA after mutual consent after just one game, having been involved in a scandal just days after the win, where he broke laws on how to get around 'third-party ownership' after an undercover investigation. What could have been?